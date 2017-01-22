The best 20 albums from 2016

Cover of E•MO•TION: Side B

Even though 2016 seemed like a terrible year due to the many unthinkable events that occurred, at least the amazing music scene was a redeeming quality.

Royal Columbian Hospital secures million dollar upgrade

Photo by Analyn Cuarto

New Westminster hospital introduces next wave of redevelopments By Aaron Guillen, Staff Reporter Every day, millions of Canadians rely on their health coverage to be there when they need...

Port Coquitlam city staff receive raise to living wage

Image via Thinkstock

15 per cent of children in the city, or approximately one in seven, lived below the poverty line.

Bearcats got no hops

Photograph by Davie Wong

After last week’s split against the UFV Cascades, the Royals were looking to get things back on track and to get the ball rolling the right way once again.

Mainlanded

Photo by Davie Wong

The Royals faced one of the PACWEST’s best in VIU as well as positional contenders Camosun in the same weekend.

The last laugh

Illustration by Ed Appleby

If you have ever read some of Trump’s tweets and you were reminded of some of the most glorious supervillains the comic book world has to offer, don’t worry—you’re...

Health benefits of making out

Image via The Onion

I probably don't have to tell you to go out and get necking, but it’s good for your health, so I’m going to do it anyway.

Beastly beauties

Lily Collins via PopSugar.com

Being a woman is fun, and one of the best things about ladies’ formal wear is that it tends to exaggerate femininity.

Local student confidently gives wrong answer in class, disintegrates from shame

Photo Illustration by Mike LeMieux

“I would say the disintegration was an act of mercy.”

Fiery Eye of Sauron appears above Surrey Central building

Photo by Analyn Cuarto

Sauron’s appearance has led to discontent among many renters and landowners around the Surrey Central area.

Division of the left equals victory for the (alt-)right

Image via Salon.com

Sometimes the search for ideological parity becomes a demand for ideological purity.

Saying goodbye to one of the greatest leaders the US has ever known

Image via cnn.com

There will never be anyone like him.

The stories behind the abstract art

Photo by Caroline Ho

“Each piece has a new conversation when they’re in different spaces.”

The artistic influences of Middle-earth

Image by J.R.R. Tolkien

Tolkien was a linguist first, a historian second, and an author third.

