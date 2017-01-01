Chasing your dreams

Cover by Mike Lemieux

Ever since their foot touched a ball, Max and Race Williams dreamed of playing professional soccer overseas.

How to help out low-income and homeless Vancouverites this winter

Image via fairytalefrosting.blogspot.ca

There are many ways to help them out during our often chilly Vancouver winter without just handing out change.

A bronze, a silver, and a gold mentality

Photo by Davie Wong

I had the opportunity to really talk to Chris in depth about the entirety of the season as a whole after the team’s National bronze medal victory.

Feminist porn director Erika Lust

Image via Erika Lust

Her films are empowering, and break all the barriers in how we perceive sex, gender, and the porn industry itself.

The process of producing independent films

Image provided by Cameron Tremblay

“It’s definitely a labour of love, and if you have a passion for it, there’s definitely a way to tell that story.”

Dismissing sexual assault in UBC academics and culture

Steven Galloway, Image via belairnewsandviews.com

Victims deserve better. Women deserve better. As students, we all deserve better.

The bisexual revolution

Cover by Joel McCarthy

The fluidity of gender and sexuality is, thank God, becoming a more prominent point of discussion in modern society.

Latest Stories

Remembering Chapecoense

Image via chapecoense.net

It was going to be the most significant match of each player’s career and quite blatantly the biggest game in the club’s history.

Rolling along on all fours

Photo by Davie Wong

As coach Jay Tremonti believes, the team is continuing to grow, and aiming to hit their stride just before the Provincial Championships.

PoCo? More like PotCo

Image via tricitynews.com

The city will have the right to sell the storefront and pocket the income, should businesses not observe the bylaw within five years.