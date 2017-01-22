Even though 2016 seemed like a terrible year due to the many unthinkable events that occurred, at least the amazing music scene was a redeeming quality.
The best 20 albums from 2016
Royal Columbian Hospital secures million dollar upgrade
New Westminster hospital introduces next wave of redevelopments By Aaron Guillen, Staff Reporter Every day, millions of Canadians rely on their health coverage to be there when they need...
Port Coquitlam city staff receive raise to living wage
15 per cent of children in the city, or approximately one in seven, lived below the poverty line.
Bearcats got no hops
After last week’s split against the UFV Cascades, the Royals were looking to get things back on track and to get the ball rolling the right way once again.
Mainlanded
The Royals faced one of the PACWEST’s best in VIU as well as positional contenders Camosun in the same weekend.
The last laugh
If you have ever read some of Trump’s tweets and you were reminded of some of the most glorious supervillains the comic book world has to offer, don’t worry—you’re...
Health benefits of making out
I probably don't have to tell you to go out and get necking, but it’s good for your health, so I’m going to do it anyway.
Beastly beauties
Being a woman is fun, and one of the best things about ladies’ formal wear is that it tends to exaggerate femininity.
Local student confidently gives wrong answer in class, disintegrates from shame
Fiery Eye of Sauron appears above Surrey Central building
Sauron’s appearance has led to discontent among many renters and landowners around the Surrey Central area.
Division of the left equals victory for the (alt-)right
Sometimes the search for ideological parity becomes a demand for ideological purity.
Saying goodbye to one of the greatest leaders the US has ever known
The stories behind the abstract art
The artistic influences of Middle-earth
Networking
No matter how you go about it, remember that connections are important.
Port Coquitlam city staff receive raise to living wage
New Westminster and Coquitlam drive changes
“Currently, this interchange is often a bottleneck…especially at peak times.”
Parties just want to have funds
“…there’s been so much fire for refusing to ban corporate and union donations.”
Spotlight: The Douglas College Business Association
“Although it’s a business association, the DCBA caters to all students, not just business students.”
Vancouver Island shuffle
If you were a Douglas fan, then you were also treated to some great women’s basketball games featuring two of British Columbia’s best teams.
Bouncing back against the Bearcats
A win against the Bearcats was never guaranteed, but for some of the players, it was expected.