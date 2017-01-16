I used drinking to express my true feelings to girls I was crushing on, to be vulnerable, to seek pleasure, to admit my desires.
Stop Drunking (For Queers)
I used drinking to express my true feelings to girls I was crushing on, to be vulnerable, to seek pleasure, to admit my desires.
The glorification of the 27 Club
Anyone dying is a tragedy, especially at so young of an age, but there seemed to be something special about them, who had accomplished so much so quickly.
Sex, Drugs, and Rock n’ Roll have broken up
“I don’t want to limit myself, but I’d like to settle down a little bit. I guess I just miss that ol’ fashion Rock n’ Roll.”
College majors as sex moves
Icy winter in Vancouver
The cold snap…allowed for the precipitation from one or two snowfalls to linger the whole month.
Vancouver cannabis industry booming despite pushback
Fresh perspectives on the familiar
“That’s what really inspires me, to have the viewer’s eyes dart around the canvas and really feel that sense of movement.”
A note on history: Mind-altering music of the ’60s
A huge counterculture around LSD arose, especially in the US and the UK, and in this environment psychedelic rock blossomed.
Alien sex and fake news
Mass Effect did something that few games have done before, and even fewer with such finesse and tastefulness: sex.
No banging before a big game
If you’re into rough and rigorous sex, then it makes sense that athletes must reserve their energy the night before and save it for a big game.
Five athletes who were once musicians
Why Rush is one of the greatest bands of all time
Virginity: An outdated, harmful, fictional concept
Introducing the edge
With a few simple staple pieces, you can turn any wardrobe into one that looks like it belongs to rock royalty.
Pot to treat anxiety and depression
The effects of CBD provide the users feelings of euphoria, calmness, and better sociability, effects opposite those of anxiety and stress related mental illnesses.
