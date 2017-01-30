All that frustration, fear, and hopelessness, poured out in a loud and jubilant protest that overshadowed Friday’s presidential inauguration.
All that frustration, fear, and hopelessness, poured out in a loud and jubilant protest that overshadowed Friday’s presidential inauguration.
Trump vs. the media
This lying has been a persistent theme of his time in politics, and when the media reacts or releases facts to prove him wrong, he lashes out.
Inspiring and heartbreaking tales of truth and reconciliation
“Family structures are key building blocks for healthy societies … What else has been taken from us?”
UBC students given chance to redesign area around Coquitlam Centre SkyTrain Station
“We want this station to become a community hub that embraces the principles and philosophy of a transit oriented development.”
Growing a team
Tremonti was also not short on praise for his young squad, who have brought a level of competition to every game that is hard to match.
Make Noise for Mental Health
If we can even help one person feel that it’s okay to be dealing with mental illness, or to step forward about their mental health, all of it will...
The ethics of animal welfare and consumption
The idea that animals have no moral value because they are less intelligent than humans is easily dismissed.
#BellLetsTalk’s corporate and systematic campaign
Bell needs more diversity in their ads, though I can understand why a homeless Indigenous woman with schizophrenia just doesn’t look as nice on a billboard.
‘Magic: The Gathering’ Grand Prix coming to Vancouver in February
Since attending as a spectator is free, there is something for every Magic fan at this event.
A note on history: Rock and rap’s fusion and fame
Nu metal is about as fusion as you can get for a genre, as it is derived from heavy metal, hip hop, funk, grunge, rap, and a little of...
Nintendo Switch
Get good
One of my biggest struggles when learning to play on PC was adapting to using a keyboard and mouse for my commands and range of motion.
First week of new Cold War ‘going fairly okay’
“It’s like they always say, you know: ‘Hope for the best, prepare for a nuclear holocaust.’”
Filmmakers continue to bravely insist on making the majority of their films male-centric
“Like, how many female characters and female-led storylines do you want? Half? In what world is that realistic?”
The best 20 albums from 2016
Even though 2016 seemed like a terrible year due to the many unthinkable events that occurred, at least the amazing music scene was a redeeming quality.
Free coffee, donuts, and feminism
“I realized that we don’t have such a safe space here where women can come and feel comfortable and share their experiences.”
How many lonely homes are in your neighbourhood?
“Homes shouldn’t be commodities,” Boehringer said on the website. “They should be available for people to live in and raise their families.”
Swinging to the top
“I think we’re a talented group and the personnel there, all 15 girls, are quite solid. Our bench has good depth.”
Staying strong
“As a coach, you never like to lose, and as a team, you never like to lose. But when you do lose, you learn more from that than perhaps the win.”
The sports and games of the ruins
Almost 1,500 Mayan sites from Mexico to South America have some form of ball court, and all apparently for roughly the same game.