Stop Drunking (For Queers)

Illustration by Cara Seccafien

I used drinking to express my true feelings to girls I was crushing on, to be vulnerable, to seek pleasure, to admit my desires.

The glorification of the 27 Club

27

Anyone dying is a tragedy, especially at so young of an age, but there seemed to be something special about them, who had accomplished so much so quickly.

Sex, Drugs, and Rock n’ Roll have broken up

Image by Tom Mitchell

“I don’t want to limit myself, but I’d like to settle down a little bit. I guess I just miss that ol’ fashion Rock n’ Roll.”

College majors as sex moves

Image via Thinkstock

Orgasms will only be accepted in MLA format.

Icy winter in Vancouver

Photo by Analyn Cuarto

The cold snap…allowed for the precipitation from one or two snowfalls to linger the whole month.

Vancouver cannabis industry booming despite pushback

Photo by Analyn Cuarto

Under the June 2016 bylaws, most dispensaries in the city should have closed.

Fresh perspectives on the familiar

Image via www.clairesarfeld.com

“That’s what really inspires me, to have the viewer’s eyes dart around the canvas and really feel that sense of movement.”

A note on history: Mind-altering music of the ’60s

Image via www.stereogum.com

A huge counterculture around LSD arose, especially in the US and the UK, and in this environment psychedelic rock blossomed.

Alien sex and fake news

Image via www.ravepad.com

Mass Effect did something that few games have done before, and even fewer with such finesse and tastefulness: sex.

No banging before a big game

Image via Thinkstock

If you’re into rough and rigorous sex, then it makes sense that athletes must reserve their energy the night before and save it for a big game.

Five athletes who were once musicians

Guy Lafleur via www.goalline.ca

Well, here’s a name that no one expected to see.

Why Rush is one of the greatest bands of all time

Image via www.metalinjection.net

Rush is Rush for their own sake, and it works.

Virginity: An outdated, harmful, fictional concept

Illustration by Ed Appleby

Ultimately, virginity was invented as a puritanical method of control.

Introducing the edge

Blondie 1977 Debbie Harry London, England (Photo by Chris Walter/WireImage)

With a few simple staple pieces, you can turn any wardrobe into one that looks like it belongs to rock royalty.

Pot to treat anxiety and depression

Image via Thinkstock

The effects of CBD provide the users feelings of euphoria, calmness, and better sociability, effects opposite those of anxiety and stress related mental illnesses.

