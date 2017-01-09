Ever since their foot touched a ball, Max and Race Williams dreamed of playing professional soccer overseas.
Chasing your dreams
How to help out low-income and homeless Vancouverites this winter
There are many ways to help them out during our often chilly Vancouver winter without just handing out change.
A bronze, a silver, and a gold mentality
I had the opportunity to really talk to Chris in depth about the entirety of the season as a whole after the team’s National bronze medal victory.
Feminist porn director Erika Lust
Her films are empowering, and break all the barriers in how we perceive sex, gender, and the porn industry itself.
The process of producing independent films
“It’s definitely a labour of love, and if you have a passion for it, there’s definitely a way to tell that story.”
Dismissing sexual assault in UBC academics and culture
The bisexual revolution
The fluidity of gender and sexuality is, thank God, becoming a more prominent point of discussion in modern society.
On cloud nine wins
In terms of players, the Royals have really been the team with the most individual skill.
Snowboarding safety tips for a risky winter
Be sure to check any warnings. Weather and environmental hazards are killers.
Remembering Chapecoense
It was going to be the most significant match of each player’s career and quite blatantly the biggest game in the club’s history.
Rolling along on all fours
As coach Jay Tremonti believes, the team is continuing to grow, and aiming to hit their stride just before the Provincial Championships.
Closure, renewal, and remembrance
One of the most notable stories at Douglas this year was the Douglas Students’ Union Representative Election this past March.
PoCo? More like PotCo
The city will have the right to sell the storefront and pocket the income, should businesses not observe the bylaw within five years.
Pipeline spills big trouble for Trudeau
The pipeline was approved, but Kinder Morgan must meet 157 conditions in order to continue with the next phase of the project.