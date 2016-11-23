A beginners guide to ‘dogspotting’

Like Pokémon Go, but real!
By Jessica Berget, Staff Writer
When I’m not at work, studying, or writing angry feminist rhetoric, I am an avid “dogspotter.”
Originally a popular Facebook group, Dogspotting has captured the hearts of over 345,000 people and has become a serious hobby for many dog enthusiasts, myself included. It’s a fantastic way for any dog lover to share pictures of doggos and woofers from a variety of breeds and locations. But what exactly is Dogspotting?
Quite simply, Dogspotting is the hobby of spotting random dogs. It requires patience, a keen eye, and above all, a passion for puppers. The objective is simple, observe a pup in its natural state, photograph the spot (if you are able, Dogspotting does not discriminate towards those without cameras), report and classify the nature of your spot to the Facebook group for peer scoring and voila! You are a Dogspotting professional. Pretty easy huh?
Even if you’re not big on social media, taking pictures of random doggos is an easy hobby everyone can enjoy, and if you’re lucky, there may be some pats involved. However, there are some basic rules one must first take into account before going out into the world of Dogspotting to ensure it is fair and safe for everyone involved.
No known dogs: However cute this known dog may be, Dogspotting is about the adventure and excitement of finding an unexpected dog. Posting a picture of a known dog takes the fun out of finding a random dog on your own. If it is a dog you own, know the name of, or have seen many times, it is a known dog.
Dogspotting is not permitted where dogs are assumed to be: Otherwise known as ‘low-hanging fruit’ there is no fun in spotting when you know where dogs are going to be. This means no dog parks, vet offices, pet stores, dog shows, etc. There is no surprise in it, and it defeats the purpose. Dog spots should be a happy and unexpected surprise.
No service dogs: They have an important job to do, and should not be distracted by desperate spotters. There are many other dogs in the world, so please avoid spotting these dogs.
No people in photo spots: The best dog spots never have people in them. It is called Dogspotting for a reason. This means no selfies (unless it is a special case) no friends/family in photo spots, and no snapping pictures of the dog’s human. It takes the focus away from the spot and does not respect the privacy of the human. If the human is unavoidable, a simple sticker over the face or a crop out will do the trick.
Have fun!: This is the most important rule of Dogspotting. Spotting means nothing if you’re not having fun while doing it. Dogspotting is a hobby anyone can enjoy. If you’re anything like me and gasp whenever you see a dog, Dogspotting may be the hobby for you. What are you waiting for? A treat? Get it boy, get it! Get out there and spot some dogs.
Dogspotting is more than just a hobby! It’s a sport and lifestlye!
Come on in, the dogs are fine!
This is very fascinating, You’re an overly professional blogger.
I have joined your rss feed and look ahead to in search of extra of
your magnificent post. Also, I’ve shared your web site in my social networks
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The text in your content seem to be running off the screen in Ie.
I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to do with web browser compatibility but I figured I’d post
to let you know. The design look great though!
Hope you get the issue fixed soon. Cheers
A person necessarily lend a hand to make severely posts I’d state.
This is the very first time I frequented your web page
and thus far? I surprised with the analysis you made to make this
actual publish extraordinary. Fantastic task!
Hi there, for all time i used to check web site
posts here in the early hours in the dawn, as i like to gain knowledge of more and more.
I’d like to find out more? I’d want to find out some additional information.
Hi! I understand this is sort of off-topic however
I had to ask. Does running a well-established website such as yours require a lot of work?
I’m brand new to operating a blog but I do write in my diary daily.
I’d like to start a blog so I can share my personal experience and thoughts
online. Please let me know if you have any kind of recommendations or
tips for new aspiring blog owners. Thankyou!
I’d like to thank you for the efforts you have put in penning this site.
I really hope to view the same high-grade content by you in the future as well.
In fact, your creative writing abilities has motivated me
to get my own, personal blog now 😉