A beginners guide to ‘dogspotting’

Like Pokémon Go, but real!

By Jessica Berget, Staff Writer

When I’m not at work, studying, or writing angry feminist rhetoric, I am an avid “dogspotter.”

Originally a popular Facebook group, Dogspotting has captured the hearts of over 345,000 people and has become a serious hobby for many dog enthusiasts, myself included. It’s a fantastic way for any dog lover to share pictures of doggos and woofers from a variety of breeds and locations. But what exactly is Dogspotting?

Quite simply, Dogspotting is the hobby of spotting random dogs. It requires patience, a keen eye, and above all, a passion for puppers. The objective is simple, observe a pup in its natural state, photograph the spot (if you are able, Dogspotting does not discriminate towards those without cameras), report and classify the nature of your spot to the Facebook group for peer scoring and voila! You are a Dogspotting professional. Pretty easy huh?

Even if you’re not big on social media, taking pictures of random doggos is an easy hobby everyone can enjoy, and if you’re lucky, there may be some pats involved. However, there are some basic rules one must first take into account before going out into the world of Dogspotting to ensure it is fair and safe for everyone involved.

No known dogs: However cute this known dog may be, Dogspotting is about the adventure and excitement of finding an unexpected dog. Posting a picture of a known dog takes the fun out of finding a random dog on your own. If it is a dog you own, know the name of, or have seen many times, it is a known dog.

Dogspotting is not permitted where dogs are assumed to be: Otherwise known as ‘low-hanging fruit’ there is no fun in spotting when you know where dogs are going to be. This means no dog parks, vet offices, pet stores, dog shows, etc. There is no surprise in it, and it defeats the purpose. Dog spots should be a happy and unexpected surprise.

No service dogs: They have an important job to do, and should not be distracted by desperate spotters. There are many other dogs in the world, so please avoid spotting these dogs.

No people in photo spots: The best dog spots never have people in them. It is called Dogspotting for a reason. This means no selfies (unless it is a special case) no friends/family in photo spots, and no snapping pictures of the dog’s human. It takes the focus away from the spot and does not respect the privacy of the human. If the human is unavoidable, a simple sticker over the face or a crop out will do the trick.

Have fun!: This is the most important rule of Dogspotting. Spotting means nothing if you’re not having fun while doing it. Dogspotting is a hobby anyone can enjoy. If you’re anything like me and gasp whenever you see a dog, Dogspotting may be the hobby for you. What are you waiting for? A treat? Get it boy, get it! Get out there and spot some dogs.