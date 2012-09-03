Posted on by

A dream is a wish Douglas College makes

It’s officially back to school season at Douglas College. Everywhere I look, people are lining up: whether it be to buy their glossy new textbooks (wrapped in cellophane to preserve their wisdom until they’re cheerfully unwrapped in a panicked exam-cram session come late November), to begrudgingly pay their tuition fees, or to purchase extra-large coffees in preparation for the study-filled days to come.

And, for the first time in a long time, I’m not a part of those line-ups.

I graduated from the Print Futures: Professional Writing program last spring, and put my academic hat on a shelf between my dancing shoes and my fancy pants. So, this fall is the first time in nearly 10 years that I won’t be part of the back to school rush—and, while I’m a little bit sad to be left out, I’m also thrilled to be literally living my dream life as a freelance writer and editor.

The reason I spent so many years in school is that I wasted a long time trying to do things for other people: I went to university for my parents, I had a series of high-paying (but so soulless) jobs to support my significant others, and I put off my real career because my friends said it was unrealistic and that Carrie Bradshaw’s life was a fairy tale.

Well, Douglas College ain’t no Magic Kingdom, but it is a place where dreams come true.

So, students, as your bright faces fill the hallways, I wish you all the best of luck for the 2012/2013 school year. No matter how hard it gets (and, let’s face it, it probably won’t be easy), I hope you persevere and, most importantly, enjoy yourself. In the long run, work will take up more than half your life—so fight to learn how to do what you love.

But, then again, what do I know?

Best,

Sharon Miki, Editor in chief

 

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

91 comments on “A dream is a wish Douglas College makes

  1. Pingback: Storm Bowling Balls

  2. Pingback: Denese

  3. Pingback: pnr status

  4. Pingback: best cellulite treatment

  5. Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi

  6. Pingback: airport taxi service boston

  7. Pingback: nightclub flyer printing

  8. Pingback: burn fat fast

  9. Pingback: gymnastics blocks for sale

  10. Pingback: you could check here

  11. Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories

  12. Pingback: RRB Result 2016

  13. Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes

  14. Pingback: Top Bankruptcy Lawyers McKinney

  15. Hi! I know this is certainly somewhat off topic having said that i
    was wondering which blog platform are you
    presently using just for this site? I’m getting sick and tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m checking out options for another platform.
    I might be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a great platform.

  16. Pingback: life insurance lawyer

  17. Pingback: batman v superman dawn of justice full movie free download

  18. Pingback: doors and windows installation

  19. Pingback: Consultoria nos EUA

  20. Pingback: acheter des likes

  21. Pingback: gopro external battery

  22. Pingback: JUMP WIRE &BREADBOARD

  23. Pingback: proofreading

  29. Pingback: free jvzoo

  31. An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a colleague who
    had been conducting a little homework on this. And he
    actually ordered me breakfast simply because I found it
    for him… lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thanks for
    the meal!! But yeah, thanks for spending the time to talk about this matter here on your web site.

  34. Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Thank you, However I am going through
    difficulties with your RSS. I don’t know the reason why I am unable to join it.
    Is there anybody getting the same RSS problems? Anybody who knows the solution will you kindly respond?
    Thanks!! Gamefly 3 month free trial

  37. This is the perfect webpage for everyone who really wants to understand this topic.
    You know a whole lot its almost tough to argue with you
    (not that I personally would want to…HaHa). You definitely put a brand
    new spin on a subject that has been written about for ages.
    Great stuff, just great!

  38. Thank you a bunch for sharing this with all people you
    really know what you are speaking about! Bookmarked.

    Kindly additionally seek advice from my site =).
    We may have a hyperlink change agreement between us

  40. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any
    widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my
    newest twitter updates. I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience
    with something like this. Please let me know if you run into anything.
    I truly enjoy reading your blog and I look forward to your new updates.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*