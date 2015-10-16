A high‑tension tower of achievement

‘Seven’ film review
By Benjamin Howard, Contributor
Seven’s 20th anniversary came just in time to meet October’s demand for thrills and chills. This thriller stars Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt as two detectives who must stop a serial killer’s rampage. The spice to the film is that the killer, played by Kevin Spacey, is a zealot—each of his victims has committed one of the seven deadly sins.
Before I go any further with the review, I want to stress that this is spoiler‑free. Also, for anyone who’s interested in the film, don’t Google it! Unfortunately, the most-talked-about scene contains a huge spoiler, and since it’s a thriller, you’re not supposed to know what happens next. Although Seven may sound like a generic thriller—a typical game of cat‑and‑mouse between detective and killer—it is exceptional, not so much in its premise but in its execution.
The film starts with a gripping title sequence, one of the best in any movie, with Nine Inch Nails playing in the background to help set the tone of gloom, fear, and noir. The unnamed city in Seven is like Gotham: the buildings and the people are dirty, it’s always raining, and crime is everywhere. Like many other elements of the film, colour is used sparingly to preserve its power. Darkness is prevalent throughout the movie, but not to the point of becoming a dull monochrome wash of greys and browns, as other movies do to create a cheap gritty feeling. Howard Shore’s ominous, suspenseful score is used only at key moments, as are close‑ups and the sight of blood. Minimalism is used to great effect in Seven, and it is a refreshing break from the excess of modern blockbusters.
However, Seven’s chilling emotional power is perhaps too much for some. I’ve heard some comments that the film is “too scary.” Well, here’s what I have to say to those critics: it’s a movie about a serial killer; it should be frightening.
Like any good thriller, Seven has many twists, turns, and reversals. The first time I saw it, I was glued to the screen. I’ve seen it once a year since then (four times), and upon each viewing I appreciate the film all the more. The story is tight and the scenes often accomplish many things at once. The framing of the shots is crisp, and the performances are memorable, especially from Spacey. The tone and theme of the film is solid and raw, and the climax is gut‑punching and unforgettable. Lovers of the macabre, rejoice! As for the squeamish, I dare them to watch it—I dare them to watch an excellent film.
Pingback: MILF Porn
Pingback: airport taxi service boston
Pingback: Online sex shop joondalup
Pingback: try this web-site
Pingback: manifestation miracle review
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes
Pingback: Best Rated Bankruptcy Lawyers Plano Texas
Pingback: Credit Report
Pingback: life insurance lawyer
Pingback: batman v superman: dawn of justice full movie torrent
Pingback: coin shop
Pingback: acheter des likes
Pingback: gopro battery bacpac
Pingback: tech reviews
Pingback: text correction
Pingback: spam software
Pingback: spa south tampa
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer
Pingback: Picur Style - Dicas Gratuitas!
Pingback: martial arts
Pingback: freebetcastle.com
Pingback: white kidney bean extract message board
Appreciate this post. Let me try it out.
Pingback: wholesale viagra
Pingback: Ian
Today, I went to the beach with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to
her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!
Hiya very cool blog!! Man .. Beautiful ..
Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your website and take the feeds also?
I am happy to search out a lot of useful information right
here in the publish, we’d like develop more strategies in this regard, thank
you for sharing. . . . . .
I am genuinely delighted to read this webpage posts which contains tons of valuable information, thanks
for providing these kinds of information.
Your mode of telling all in this article is actually good, every one be able to simply
know it, Thanks a lot.
I really love your site.. Very nice colors &
theme. Did you create this amazing site yourself?
Please reply back as I’m planning to create my own personal site and would
like to find out where you got this from or exactly what the
theme is called. Cheers!
I got this web page from my friend who told me concerning
this web page and at the moment this time I am browsing this
web site and reading very informative articles or reviews at
this time. Gamefly 3 month free trial
You could certainly see your expertise within the work you write.
The world hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who are
not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.
Gamefly 3 month free trial
Wow, this piece of writing is pleasant, my sister is analyzing these kinds of things, so I am going to tell her.
It’s very straightforward to find out any matter on net as
compared to books, as I found this post at this web page.
What’s up it’s me, I am also visiting this web site
on a regular basis, this web site is actually fastidious and the users are truly sharing pleasant thoughts.
I was able to find good information from your blog articles.
I’m not certain where you’re getting your info, however great topic.
I must spend a while finding out more or figuring out more.
Thank you for fantastic info I was on the lookout for this info
for my mission.
This is a good tip especially to those new to the blogosphere.
Simple but very accurate info… Thanks for sharing this one.
A must read article!
I like the valuable info you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently.
I’m quite sure I’ll learn many new stuff right here! Good luck
for the next!
Hi, the whole thing is going perfectly here and ofcourse every
one is sharing data, that’s genuinely fine, keep up writing.