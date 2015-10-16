Posted on by

A high‑tension tower of achievement

Still of Brad Pitt and morgan Freeman in Seven (1995)

Still of Brad Pitt and morgan Freeman in Seven (1995)

‘Seven’ film review

By Benjamin Howard, Contributor

Seven’s 20th anniversary came just in time to meet October’s demand for thrills and chills. This thriller stars Morgan Freeman and Brad Pitt as two detectives who must stop a serial killer’s rampage. The spice to the film is that the killer, played by Kevin Spacey, is a zealot—each of his victims has committed one of the seven deadly sins.

Before I go any further with the review, I want to stress that this is spoiler‑free. Also, for anyone who’s interested in the film, don’t Google it! Unfortunately, the most-talked-about scene contains a huge spoiler, and since it’s a thriller, you’re not supposed to know what happens next. Although Seven may sound like a generic thriller—a typical game of cat‑and‑mouse between detective and killer—it is exceptional, not so much in its premise but in its execution.

The film starts with a gripping title sequence, one of the best in any movie, with Nine Inch Nails playing in the background to help set the tone of gloom, fear, and noir. The unnamed city in Seven is like Gotham: the buildings and the people are dirty, it’s always raining, and crime is everywhere. Like many other elements of the film, colour is used sparingly to preserve its power. Darkness is prevalent throughout the movie, but not to the point of becoming a dull monochrome wash of greys and browns, as other movies do to create a cheap gritty feeling. Howard Shore’s ominous, suspenseful score is used only at key moments, as are close‑ups and the sight of blood. Minimalism is used to great effect in Seven, and it is a refreshing break from the excess of modern blockbusters.

However, Seven’s chilling emotional power is perhaps too much for some. I’ve heard some comments that the film is “too scary.” Well, here’s what I have to say to those critics: it’s a movie about a serial killer; it should be frightening.

Like any good thriller, Seven has many twists, turns, and reversals. The first time I saw it, I was glued to the screen. I’ve seen it once a year since then (four times), and upon each viewing I appreciate the film all the more. The story is tight and the scenes often accomplish many things at once. The framing of the shots is crisp, and the performances are memorable, especially from Spacey. The tone and theme of the film is solid and raw, and the climax is gut‑punching and unforgettable. Lovers of the macabre, rejoice! As for the squeamish, I dare them to watch it—I dare them to watch an excellent film.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

90 comments on “A high‑tension tower of achievement

  1. Pingback: MILF Porn

  2. Pingback: airport taxi service boston

  3. Pingback: Online sex shop joondalup

  4. Pingback: try this web-site

  5. Pingback: manifestation miracle review

  6. Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes

  7. Pingback: Best Rated Bankruptcy Lawyers Plano Texas

  8. Pingback: Credit Report

  9. Pingback: life insurance lawyer

  10. Pingback: batman v superman: dawn of justice full movie torrent

  11. Pingback: coin shop

  12. Pingback: acheter des likes

  13. Pingback: gopro battery bacpac

  14. Pingback: tech reviews

  15. Pingback: text correction

  16. Pingback: spam software

  17. Pingback: spa south tampa

  18. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  19. Pingback: Picur Style - Dicas Gratuitas!

  20. Pingback: martial arts

  21. Pingback: freebetcastle.com

  22. Pingback: white kidney bean extract message board

  24. Pingback: wholesale viagra

  25. Pingback: Ian

  26. Today, I went to the beach with my kids. I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She placed the shell to
    her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
    She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!

  30. I really love your site.. Very nice colors &
    theme. Did you create this amazing site yourself?
    Please reply back as I’m planning to create my own personal site and would
    like to find out where you got this from or exactly what the
    theme is called. Cheers!

  32. You could certainly see your expertise within the work you write.
    The world hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who are
    not afraid to say how they believe. Always follow your heart.
    Gamefly 3 month free trial

  37. I’m not certain where you’re getting your info, however great topic.
    I must spend a while finding out more or figuring out more.
    Thank you for fantastic info I was on the lookout for this info
    for my mission.

  39. I like the valuable info you provide in your articles.
    I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently.
    I’m quite sure I’ll learn many new stuff right here! Good luck
    for the next!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*