A leader in your backyard?

New Westminster/Burnaby MP places bid for NDP leadership
By Mercedes Deutscher, News Editor
New Westminster—Burnaby MP Peter Julian became the first person to officially enter the federal NDP leadership race, which is to start in July and culminate in October.
After current leader Thomas Mulcair lost the confidence of his party at the NDP’s April 2016 convention, many began to speculate whether or not Julian would attempt to run for the leadership.
On February 12, Julian confirmed the rumours by announcing his bid at the Columbia in New Westminster, with his leadership announcement broadcast live on Facebook.
“Our vision is to change politics in this country. We have an appointment with destiny in the fall of 2019, just 33 months from now,” Julian said, as reported by The National Post. “The next election will not be about polls or money or any of the superficial things our national media love to talk about. The next election is about the future of our country and of our planet.”
Julian has been an NDP member of parliament since 2004. During his 13-year tenure as an MP, he has held a multitude of roles within the NDP—House Leader, and critic of finance, energy, persons with disabilities, etc.
Yet what would the NDP look like with Julian in charge? It seems that Julian will use his experience learned from his various roles in the NDP to his advantage in structuring policy.
Financially, this would mean ending tax breaks for the wealthy, creating a strategy to slow housing inflation, and removing tuition fees.
Julian spoke of making post-secondary education as accessible to the public as healthcare is.
Environmentally, Julian said that his party would create jobs in the clean energy sector in order to phase out less-clean energy producers, and would continue to oppose oil pipelines.
Social issues that are a concern for Julian include continuing efforts to reconcile with Indigenous peoples, as well as addressing homelessness.
“Homelessness in Metro Vancouver and all of the country has reached, as far as I’m concerned, an unacceptable level, and it’s an issue that hasn’t galvanized the support of any major leader,” Julian said to The New Westminster Record.
While others are likely to enter the NDP leadership race soon—with an early NDP leadership debate scheduled for March 12—Julian is securing an early upper-hand on his to-be-announced opponents. He has not wasted time in fundraising for his campaign. Even before he announced his bid for leadership, Julian has been able to fundraise $31,000 from supporters as of the end of 2016, according to The National Post.
Julian also has the support of New Westminster mayor Jonathan Cote.
“He’s been an incredible member of Parliament for over a decade; not only represented New Westminster well, but really represented Canada well,” Cote said to the New Westminster Record. “I think he’s putting forward a positive vision for the NDP leadership and it’s what the party needs at this point in time.”
Earth, Julian said that his meeting would create employments in the immaculate energy fraction to eliminate less-clean energy makers, and would keep on opposite oil pipelines.
PatrickRj Slovakien Celiastun
HassanKos Chile KatrinaHa
JaydenCow Spanien DorcasFor
RobbinHaz Olympique De Marseille RyderWind
TyroneJun AC Milan BennyPilg
BereniceV Elfenbenskusten ValerieSi
BethCjwyl Osterrike StaceyZvi
AmeliaQir Bayern Munchen MichaelRo
LeeBumgar Everton CarolSans
HWVNikikl Arsenal JennaPaz
Earth, Julian said that his meeting would make occupations in the faultless vitality division to dispense with less-clean vitality producers, and would continue inverse oil pipelines.
Our website is number 1 in Case Study assignment help, online Case Solution & Case Analysis experts. Feel free to contact us to get your case studies done.
If you are going for most excellent contents like me, simply pay
a quick visit this web site daily since it presents quality contents, thanks
Officially the first person in race of leadership and the vision to change the politics of bad into good. It would be accessible for public as creating more strategies.
Julian, the MP for New Westminster Burnaby, underscored developing imbalance all through his speech, refering to the significance of a country where nobody is left behind.
Good site you have here.. It’s hard to find high quality writing like yours these days.
I truly appreciate individuals like you! Take care!!
I always emailed this weblog post page to all my contacts, for the
reason that if like to read it next my friends will too.
I?m not that much of a internet reader to be honest but your sites really nice, keep it up!
I’ll go ahead and bookmark your site to come back in the future.
Many thanks
E.g. we launch MHC on Google Play Retailer; then it is best to NOT obtain MHC from
different websites.
you are in reality a just right webmaster. The web site loading pace
is incredible. It sort of feels that you are doing any unique trick.
In addition, The contents are masterwork. you’ve done a great activity on this topic!
Lovely just what I was searching for. Thanks to the author for taking his time on this one.
Hey would you mind letting me know which web host you’re
using? I’ve loaded your blog in 3 completely different internet browsers and I must say
this blog loads a lot quicker then most. Can you recommend a good web hosting provider at a reasonable price?
Thanks, I appreciate it!
Dead indited subject material, Really enjoyed reading through.
I got what you intend, thanks for posting. Woh I am glad to find this website through google.
Hurrah! At last I got a weblog from where I can actually get helpful data
regarding my study and knowledge.
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any issues of
plagorism or copyright violation? My blog has a lot of completely unique content
I’ve either created myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of it is popping it up all over
the internet without my authorization. Do you know any solutions
to help reduce content from being stolen? I’d really appreciate it.
I am in fact thankful to the owner of this website who has shared this fantastic
post at at this place.
Having read this I thought it was really enlightening.
I appreciate you taking the time and effort to put this short
article together. I once again find myself spending a
significant amount of time both reading and commenting. But so what, it was still worth it!
Touche. Great arguments. Keep up the amazing work.
Pretty nice post. I just stumbled upon your weblog and wanted to say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts.
After all I will be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon!
Good day! I could have sworn I’ve visited this web
site before but after browsing through some of the posts I realized it’s new to me.
Regardless, I’m certainly pleased I found it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back often!
Pingback: Jongnimhy DelorisPl iceland vs los angeles galaxy LatanyaFr | SGClub Portal
bookmarked!!, I really like your blog!
I blog quite often and I truly thank you for your information.
Your article has really peaked my interest. I will book mark your website and keep checking for new details about once per week.
I opted in for your Feed as well.