Posted on by

A leader in your backyard?

Image via ipolotics.ca

Image via ipolotics.ca

New Westminster/Burnaby MP places bid for NDP leadership

By Mercedes Deutscher, News Editor

 

New Westminster—Burnaby MP Peter Julian became the first person to officially enter the federal NDP leadership race, which is to start in July and culminate in October.

After current leader Thomas Mulcair lost the confidence of his party at the NDP’s April 2016 convention, many began to speculate whether or not Julian would attempt to run for the leadership.

On February 12, Julian confirmed the rumours by announcing his bid at the Columbia in New Westminster, with his leadership announcement broadcast live on Facebook.

“Our vision is to change politics in this country. We have an appointment with destiny in the fall of 2019, just 33 months from now,” Julian said, as reported by The National Post. “The next election will not be about polls or money or any of the superficial things our national media love to talk about. The next election is about the future of our country and of our planet.”

Julian has been an NDP member of parliament since 2004. During his 13-year tenure as an MP, he has held a multitude of roles within the NDP—House Leader, and critic of finance, energy, persons with disabilities, etc.

Yet what would the NDP look like with Julian in charge? It seems that Julian will use his experience learned from his various roles in the NDP to his advantage in structuring policy.

Financially, this would mean ending tax breaks for the wealthy, creating a strategy to slow housing inflation, and removing tuition fees.

Julian spoke of making post-secondary education as accessible to the public as healthcare is.

Environmentally, Julian said that his party would create jobs in the clean energy sector in order to phase out less-clean energy producers, and would continue to oppose oil pipelines.

Social issues that are a concern for Julian include continuing efforts to reconcile with Indigenous peoples, as well as addressing homelessness.

“Homelessness in Metro Vancouver and all of the country has reached, as far as I’m concerned, an unacceptable level, and it’s an issue that hasn’t galvanized the support of any major leader,” Julian said to The New Westminster Record.

While others are likely to enter the NDP leadership race soon—with an early NDP leadership debate scheduled for March 12—Julian is securing an early upper-hand on his to-be-announced opponents. He has not wasted time in fundraising for his campaign. Even before he announced his bid for leadership, Julian has been able to fundraise $31,000 from supporters as of the end of 2016, according to The National Post.

Julian also has the support of New Westminster mayor Jonathan Cote.

“He’s been an incredible member of Parliament for over a decade; not only represented New Westminster well, but really represented Canada well,” Cote said to the New Westminster Record. “I think he’s putting forward a positive vision for the NDP leadership and it’s what the party needs at this point in time.”

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

245 comments on “A leader in your backyard?

  2. I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high quality articles
    or weblog posts in this kind of area . Exploring in Yahoo I finally stumbled upon this web
    site. Studying this info So i’m happy to convey that I’ve an incredibly just right
    uncanny feeling I found out exactly what I needed. I such a
    lot unquestionably will make sure to do not fail to remember this web
    site and provides it a glance regularly.

  4. There is no doubt that GSA is a mature product and also obviously extremely effective, but unless
    you undergo several hrs of standard video clip training it is
    an unlikely the ordinary user will certainly handle to maximize it.
    It’s virtually like giving a complete blooded rally auto to
    a teen child racer.

  10. vidente brasileno predice vidente argentino copa america mayte vidente medellin videncia gratis por wasap que significa vidente natural
    videncias gratis sobre amor significado de vidente segun la biblia contactar con maria duval vidente tarot videncia gratis
    2016 videncia bola de cristal vidente en malaga
    buena mhoni vidente horoscopo fin de semana junio 2017 videncia tarot gratis amor
    vidente maria elena polo carmen briceno vidente peru videncia fiable gratis conchita hurtado vidente telefono chris vidente wikipedia
    un buen vidente en mexico sofia vidente facebook significado de vidente y bidente vidente gratis por email videncia realidad o ficcion vidente laura rivas como puedo ser vidente yahoo vidente definicion por categorias chats de videncia vidente
    buena en valencia tarot y videncia daycana vidente mari carmen zaragoza mhoni vidente
    tirada de tarot gratis hablar vidente por chat
    gratis casos de gente vidente ser una persona vidente
    el mejor vidente de mexico vidente natural en cordoba soy
    vidente no cobro primera consulta videncia gratis videncia economica y fiable videncia por telefono mejor vidente telefonica videncia natural de nacimiento la
    mejor vidente de murcia videncia barata blanca luz vidente arequipa vidente natural gratis por email
    videncia bola de cristal gratis vidente por correo electronico vidente totalmente gratis consulta videncia

  11. Greate pieces. Keep posting such kind of information on your page.

    Im really impressed by your blog.
    Hi there, You have done a fantastic job. I’ll
    definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends.
    I am sure they will be benefited from this site.

  12. Wow that was strange. I just wrote an extremely long comment but after I clicked submit my
    comment didn’t appear. Grrrr… well I’m not writing all that over again. Anyway,
    just wanted to say fantastic blog!

  13. Hey There. I discovered your weblog using msn. That is a very neatly written article.
    I will be sure to bookmark it and return to read more
    of your helpful info. Thank you for the post. I’ll definitely comeback.

  14. May I simply say what a relief to find someone who
    really understands what they are talking about on the web.
    You definitely understand how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
    More people really need to check this out and understand this side of the story.
    It’s surprising you are not more popular since you definitely possess the gift.

  15. We are a group of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
    Your website offered us with valuable info to work on. You’ve
    done a formidable job and our entire community will be thankful to you.

  16. Wow that was odd. I just wrote an very long comment but after I clicked submit
    my comment didn’t show up. Grrrr… well I’m
    not writing all that over again. Anyhow, just wanted to say fantastic blog!

  18. I’ve been exploring for a little for any high-quality articles or weblog posts on this sort of space .
    Exploring in Yahoo I eventually stumbled upon this web site.
    Studying this information So i am satisfied
    to exhibit that I’ve a very just right uncanny feeling I came upon just what I needed.

    I such a lot without a doubt will make certain to do not disregard this site and provides it
    a look regularly.

  19. Simply wish to say your article is as astounding. The clearness on your submit is
    simply spectacular and that i can think you’re knowledgeable
    in this subject. Fine together with your permission allow me to grasp your feed to keep updated with approaching post.
    Thank you one million and please keep up the gratifying
    work.

  20. Excellent blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring
    writers? I’m hoping to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
    Would you suggest starting with a free platform like
    Wordpress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that
    I’m totally confused .. Any suggestions? Cheers!

  24. Good post and straight to the point. I don’t know if this is really the best place
    to ask but do you folks have any ideea where to hire some professional writers?
    Thanks in advance 🙂

  25. Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you relied on the video
    to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about,
    why waste your intelligence on just posting videos to your
    blog when you could be giving us something informative to read?

  28. Greetings! I’ve been reading your web site for a long time now and finally got the bravery to go ahead
    and give you a shout out from Dallas Tx! Just wanted to
    mention keep up the good work!

  37. Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iPad and tested to see if it can survive a twenty
    five foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation.
    My apple ipad is now broken and she has 83 views. I know
    this is completely off topic but I had to share it with
    someone!

  38. I do not know whether it’s just me or if everyone else
    encountering issues wifh your blog. It appears like some oof tthe text within your
    posts are running off the screen. Can somebody else please comment and leet me know if
    tis is happening to them too? This mightt be a issuje with my internet browser beccause I’ve hhad this happesn before.
    Thank you

  39. I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog
    and was wondering what all is needed to get setup?

    I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost
    a pretty penny? I’m not very web smart so I’m not
    100% positive. Any recommendations or advice would be
    greatly appreciated. Thanks

  40. Wrife moгe, tһats aⅼl I hаve to ѕay. Literally, іt seems as
    though yߋu relied on the video tօ make your poіnt.
    You ɗefinitely now wһаt youre talking about, why waste youｒ intelligence
    on jᥙѕt posting videos to yoᥙr weboog when yyou сould
    ƅe gіving us somethіng enlightening tߋ гead?

  43. hypermetrope presbyte difference definition hypermetropie myopie vision verre aminci lentilles journalieres pour myope astigmate peut
    on etre myope et hypermetrope a la fois presbytes myopie tres faible test myopie et hypermetropie myope presbyte difference oeil myope schema operation myopie metz prix chirurgie laser yeux prix
    maroc operation laser myopie prix metz mutuelle rembourse chirurgie myopie correction de la myopie lentille divergente comment soigner
    la myopie naturellement devenir myope a 50 ans prix operation presbytie
    operation myopie jusqu’a quelle dioptrie operation myopie pkr video test correction presbytie test myopie
    et hypermetropie chirurgie laser chirurgie des yeux au laser avis chirurgie hypermetropie prix
    opinion club vacaciones melia operation laser hypermetrope-astigmate operation hypermetropie et presbytie a quel age se faire operer de la presbytie
    etre myope d’un oeil trouble vision presbytie correction myopie naturelle lentilles contact myopie astigmatie operation myopie
    vue stable l’oeil myope corrige myopie def comment se maquiller
    myope operation laser yeux astigmate hypermetrope la myopie myopie hypermetropie et
    presbytie myopie laser myopie verre progressif peut on etre myope astigmate et presbyte correction myopie laser prix algerie prix
    lentilles astigmate hypermetrope operation des yeux astigmate et
    hypermetrope chirurgie laser vergetures prix lentille de contact astigmate prix operation de la myopie implant lentilles
    presbytie et astigmate

  45. Hello my loved one! I want to say that this post
    is amazing, great written and come with approximately all vital infos.
    I would like to look extra posts like this.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*