‘A letter from the destruction’

One man’s part in the salvation of humanity
By Chandler Walter, Distribution Manager
My Dearest Lauren,
I write you from the rubble, the ruin, and the remnants of what was once a great city. The hours are long, and the work seems never-ending. The other day Jim and I uncovered a basement of corpses; it was in one of the buildings that were smashed by the Hulk in the battle against the Chitauri.
It appears the Avengers have left us to pick up the pieces of their heroic war, and though we are all immensely grateful to them; for saving us, our loved ones, the whole world… the death tolls are high, and the aftermath, horrific.
Do you remember the two-year rebuild project I’d worked on back in 2002? After Spider-Man’s confrontation of That Green Weirdo? That was nothing compared to this. I may not be home for a long time, my sweet. Please tell the children I love them. I hope they will remember me, when I return.
We don’t have it so bad, come to think of it. Rumour has it that trouble is brewing over in Gotham, and Eric, a friend of mine out that way, says there’s talk of that destructive Superman going around. It’s a pity; they’ve just finished cleaning up after the Joker. I may be relocated there, if the worst should happen.
Electricity hasn’t returned to the city yet, with the exception of the Stark Manor aglow in the distance. The nights are cold and dark, and that Tony doesn’t seem to care about helping us unless it involves killing things in that dumb suit.
I sometimes wonder why I took this job, for I miss you dearly, and my back isn’t what it used to be—but I know someone has to do it. After the explosions, the lasers, the car/helicopter/motorcycle/fighter-jet crashes, and those damnable Norse gods causing all kinds of ruckus, I know that it’s left to the common folk to tend to their wounds.
I saved a child, the other day. Resuscitated her from the edge of death. She looked me in the eyes and said “Iron Man, he saved us.” And though she spoke truth, I cringed at the name all the same.
We will be lucky to go a year or two before a fresh threat appears in this city, whether by his making or by the powers he’s meddled with.
Please don’t worry about me; I’ve made it through all that Iron Man could subject this city to, a few Spider-Men, and even the mess left by that odd group of turtles. I can handle whatever awaits us.
We’ll have our day, soon. I promise.
– Chandler Walter, Destruction Manager of Superhuman Affairs and Restoration
