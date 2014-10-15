A modern-day classic

‘Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures’

By Mercedes Deutscher, Staff Writer

5/5

Recently I was perusing the vast space known as Netflix, looking for a fresh new show to watch. Being a child at heart, I had my mind set on nostalgia and childhood innocence. Alas, I discovered a recently released animated series by the name of Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures.

After watching only two episodes, I knew deep in my heart that this series would shape the memories for the next generation as one of the greatest animated series of our time.

Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures follows the story of Pacster, a young yellow teen with an appetite. He, along with his friends, the original macho Spiral and even more original and not stereotypical Cylindria, are the best of pals. All is well in Pac-World until Pacster wanders through the maze that is adjacent to Maze High School. While lost, he uncovers and releases the Underworld, home to banished ghosts from the historically important Ghost Wars.

It is now up to Pacster and friends to rival the great and so-very-intimidating ghost army, led by the incredibly evil villain, Betrayus.

It warms my heart to see a villain without an evil sounding name; I would have never expected him to be the antagonist. This show continues to keep the audience hooked with its well-executed plot twists.

Pacster continues to grow confidence and discover his significance throughout the series. After all, his prophecy is even predicted in Pac-World’s historical constitution, The Pacleration of Independence. It is an eloquently worded document that reads, “One day a teen will roll onto the scene …” It is inarguably more elegant than our own Canadian Constitution.

Not only is the hero a well-rounded and very well-developed character, but the side characters will make you fall in love with this series even more. Meet Blinky, Inky, Pinky, and Clyde. They are loveable and unforgettable characters based off of the red, blue, pink, and orange ghosts we have grown to adore during our childhoods. With original inclusions such as stink jokes, diversions, sibling rivalries, and crushes on the main character, these memorable ghosts are sure to stay with the audience for the rest of their lives.

Lastly, the opening theme song is fantastic. It is a classic theme that will surely surpass the fame of Duck Tales and Spongebob Squarepants. It is so catchy that I am humming it as I write.

If you are looking for a refreshing original comedy to watch on Netflix instead of studying tonight, Pac-Man and the Ghostly Adventures cannot be missed. The Pac is back!