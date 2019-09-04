A new dawn, a new Other Press

By Jessica Berget, Editor-in-Chief

I never thought in a million years I would be the one standing at the helm of this ship. Me, writing a lettitor? Being the face of a student newspaper? Being responsible for an entire team? Scream! I never imagined myself as the role of a leader or captain. Yet, here I am—manning the proverbial wheel of this great paper. I know there may be some rough seas ahead, but as far as I can see it’s all smooth sailing.

This paper, and student journalism has done a lot for me in my college career. I have met many wonderful people, had many crazy, (and alcohol-induced) nights, wrote copious amounts of articles, stayed up many late night’s way too often till the wee hours of the morning. I have met some of my best pals, and some of my worst enemies because of this paper. I’ve come a long way since walking past the OP room repeatedly before getting the guts to take the extra step inside the elusive room 1020 three long years ago.

As much as I hold these experiences dear, I can’t say working for the Other Press was always perfect. Admittedly, there were times I felt stifled, burnt out, or like I was in an echo-chamber that never ceased. There were things I wasn’t allowed to write about or say. On a couple occasions I would pitch articles that would be turned down as “too controversial.” But isn’t that what journalism, and especially student journalism is about? Pushing the envelope? Getting the people talking? Hearing two sides of every story? Facilitating dialogue between two different perspectives? I think so, and it’s what I base my vision of this lovely paper on. It’s a new year, a new dawn, and a new Other Press.

That is one the reasons I decided to do my first issue as a throwback and republish some of my old favourite articles. With many new and returning students coming for the fall, I wanted to re-introduce the paper in my vision. Some of my favourite pieces are about controversial, fun, or interesting topics. That’s what gets people engaged, isn’t it? Articles that spotlight funny topics or controversial clubs. Articles that tell you why making out is good for your health or what alcohol you should get crunk on this weekend. Articles that tell you about different experiences and opinions. Articles that make you laugh, or make you feel things you never knew you could. Also, an incredible feature about the rich history of the Other Press. It’s a testament to how much I love this paper, and how proud I am to be a part of it.

Every new Editor-in-Chief has a vision of what they want their paper to look like. For me, I am basing my paper on what I think are the important aspects of student journalism. Freedom of speech, hearing different voices and experiences, dialogue between two people who think very differently. To me, this is the foundation of student journalism. Hell, of journalism in general, and is the reason I am proud to sit in the big EIC chair, and to be writing this lettitor to you today. Hey, thanks for reading!

Limes,

Jessica Berget