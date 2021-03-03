A review of the best new fast food burgers

Photo by Arnaldo Fragozo

New specialty burgers that have piping hot personality

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

Although the Szechuan McChicken is a bit spicy, the sandwich still does not give me ‘Spice Face.’

Almost a year after the coronavirus pandemic began, fast food restaurants are still open except they now have limited seating for dine-in or are only selling take out. While you were watching coverage of the pandemic, you probably saw commercials of new burgers that are available now—and that likely made you want to go to the nearest fast food place to eat them. I tried some of these new burgers (while still practicing social distancing) and here are my thoughts on them:

McDonald’s brought back their Spicy McChicken sandwich as well as introducing a new flavour that is between habanero and ghost pepper. The Szechuan McChicken has a spicy sauce with the flavours of Szechuan cuisine that complements the chicken; the sauce is creamy and makes the sandwich more flavourful. Although it is a bit spicy, the sandwich still does not give me “Spice Face.”

Burger King brought back their spiciest Whopper with the Angry Whopper. It has two beef patties with chipotle sauce in between them and is topped with cheese, jalapeños, onions, and bacon as well. It tastes like a BBQ burger though the patties in the burger are juicy. The burger is a bit spicy especially with the jalapeños, and the chipotle sauces give it a tangy taste.

With the success of Korean BBQ, there are tons of products that are Korean BBQ flavoured which replicate the juicy and chewy BBQ—and included in this category is Korean BBQ flavoured kettle chips. Wendy’s has a new burger that puts a lot of BBQ meat in a burger with the Korean Barbecue Burger. It is their signature burger with its never-frozen beef patties, the usual toppings, but also drizzled with Korean BBQ sauce. I think the beef patty might have been marinated in sauce to give the burger an authentic Korean BBQ experience. The burger makes it seem like I am eating Korean BBQ, and the patty is juicy and savoury. Like Korean BBQ, it is soft and chewy and has the quality that you would expect from Wendy’s.

These flavourful and spicy burgers are available for a limited time and there might be more new burgers to allow everyone to explore new ways to eat a burger as spring is about to begin.