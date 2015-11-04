Posted on by

A rotten rating system

Iage via rottentomatoes.com

Iage via rottentomatoes.com

Why numerical ratings need to die

By Benjamin Howard, Columnist

Ah, the golden glimmer of the 10/10 rating on IGN, or the 100 per cent on R0tten Tomatoes. The concretely defined numbers can make a rating seem like a cold hard fact. Unfortunately, these numerical ratings are anything but factual or scientific. No matter the rating scale, whether it’s out of 5, 10, or 100, there are no common rating criteria. A standard is missing not only between different review websites, such as IGN or Destructoid, but within these websites. A 10/10 from John Doe on IGN is not the same as a 10/10 from Joe Blow on the same website. With no common grounds for numerical ratings to stand on, it only gets worse when one reaches the core problem: numbers do not convey feelings well.

This is easily demonstrated by how often critics break their own scoring conventions, such as when a critic will give a work 4.5/5 stars, or 7.8/10. In that situation, the critic, feeling unable to properly convey a nuanced opinion within the rating system, has decided to cheat by giving out a decimal, or a half. One might ask, then, why not simply increase the total? So, instead of rating out of 10, why not 100? Well, there’s still a problem: feelings cannot be quantized. The difference between 78/100 and a 79/100 is completely arbitrary, especially when talking about something as subjective as art.

Of course, when ratings made by professional critics are failing to function, they’re only worse in the hands of the public. Websites such as Rotten Tomatoes and Metacritic use the combined scores of many critics, professional, and amateur alike, to calculate the average rating of a particular movie or video game. It sounds like a good idea; the voice of the people can average out the “snobby” voice of critics, and vice versa. Unfortunately, the voice of the people lacks nuance. They vote to extremes. They either liked it, in which case it gets five stars, or they disliked it, so it gets one star. I might come off as elitist here, but coming from someone who enjoys a thoughtful critique, it’s disappointing to see so many things grossly overrated (and underrated) by the public.

Worse than the public’s tendency to overrate a product is its tendency to overrate the rating itself. This is partly due to the emphasis the reviewer himself puts on the numerical rating. For example, at the end of an IGN review video, the screen is covered by a giant, out‑of‑ten score. And, sure enough, in the comment section of said video, most are arguing about the number the product received. In the end, the customer often gives more consideration to the score of the review than the review itself. All the nuance and detail of the reviewer will fly right over the viewer’s head when waiting for that big shiny number at the end.

Numbers and opinions don’t belong together; they serve only to deceive and confuse. That’s why I’m giving my review on reviews a 4.2/7.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

2,527 comments on “A rotten rating system

  4. I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your blog.
    It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant for me to come
    here and visit more often. Did youu hire outt a designer to create your theme?

    Great work!

  5. That’s why gold has actually endured every economic climate in background, as well as preserved investors’ purchase power over a period
    of over 5000 years.

  6. Even if the wedding gown you ultimately select is modest, it still might not be “temple ready.
    It will be right if you’ll search for reviews made by their past
    customers to know more regarding their products. When time comes to buying a
    dress then the best option is to buy online. The bride
    and also the bridesmaid must both seem gorgeous during
    the wedding. s life, they put all their imagination, creativity and
    aesthetic sense together and prepare themselves to present in a more attractive way that they have
    not done before. All eyes will be cast on you for your fabulous
    wedding gown.

  8. Woah! I’m really enjoying the template/theme of this
    website. It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very hard to get
    that “perfect balance” between usability and
    visual appeal. I must say that you’ve done a great job
    with this. In addition, the blog loads super fast
    for me on Opera. Excellent Blog!

  9. Beachfront Motor Home parks are located near
    gambling enterprises, the Mississippi Coast Coliseum as well as Convention Center,
    buying, deep-sea angling charters.

  10. Excellent blog right here! Additionally your web site loads up
    fast! What web host are you the usage of? Can I
    get your affiliate link in your host? I wish my web site loaded up as
    fast as yours lol

  15. If you belong to a church or a social organization, you may save money by using their facility.

    Specially, it seems to fool to spend a huge amount of money just for a wedding dress which would be used only
    for that day. To enlarge your awarness just check out this article.
    Surely you want your wedding dress as perfect as possible, but
    in the reality life, you need to use your money wisely.
    Synopsis So this is essentially an update for you women out there to observe when you’re completing
    some web looking for club wear or searching for wholesale cheap wedding dresses.
    All the girls believe in fairies, so playing dress with beautiful
    costumes and favorite pastime.

  16. I’m impressed, I have to admit. Seldom do I come across a blog
    that’s both educative and engaging, and without a doubt,
    you’ve hit the nail on the head. The issue is something not enough men and women are speaking intelligently
    about. Now i’m very happy that I came across this
    in my search for something concerning this.

  20. I’ve been exploring for a little bit for any high quality
    articles or weblog posts in this sort of space . Exploring in Yahoo I ultimately stumbled upon this website.
    Studying this info So i am happy to exhibit that I’ve
    an incredibly excellent uncanny feeling I discovered just what I needed.
    I so much indisputably will make certain to do not omit this
    web site and give it a look on a relentless basis.

  25. Hello there! This post could not be written any better!
    Reading this post reminds me of my old room mate!
    He always kept chatting about this. I will forward
    this page to him. Fairly certawin he will have a good read.

    Thanks for sharing!

  26. In other words, the guys who used testosterone therapy had a
    30 percent increased risk of heart attack, stroke or dying, compared wikth men who didn’t use the hormone, and the results held after being correctsd foor several other factors that coluld have affected the
    outcomes, according to the study, published today (Nov.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*