A surge of pure excitement

‘Insurgent’ movie review

By Megan West, Columnist

4/5

Veronica Roth’s Insurgent, the second instalment of the wildly successful Divergent trilogy, has hit the big screen in full force. When we last saw lead heroine Tris (Shailene Woodley) and her lover-in-arms Four (Theo James), they were fighting to save the factions from government corruption and take down the tyrannical leader of it all, Jeanine (Kate Winslet).

In the newest film, Tris and Four continue on their mission alongside a new group of allies, a few of whom viewers might not expect, to preserve peace, order, and the Divergent race. With flawless skill and pure dauntlessness, Tris faces not only her real-life enemies but also her inner demons, all while doing everything in her power to protect the people she loves.

Aside from all the action, perhaps the best part of this entire movie is Tris’ haircut. Although it makes Woodley look absolutely stunning, the significance of the haircut is that it represents a shedding of her old self and an adoption of her reality. In the second film, where she is almost the sole focus, Tris is much more vulnerable and moviegoers are better able to connect with her. It is refreshing to see a female protagonist who isn’t perfect and can admit to being flawed.

In terms of acting, James and Woodley absolutely dazzle me. In a scene where the two are administered a truth serum, Woodley has one of the most believable breakdowns I’ve ever seen on screen. Not accustomed to seeing such a raw performance in a teen blockbuster, I was floored by her ability to transcend the script and pull right at my emotions. Likewise, James does a wonderful job portraying his many sides, which convinced me whole-heartedly of his love for Tris. The rest of the cast, although their parts are small, also give wonderful performances, particularly Miles Teller in his role as Peter. All in all, this film is well-acted.

As a huge fan of dystopian films, Insurgent certainly does not disappoint: the plot is dynamic, the acting is stellar, and the cinematography is definitely worth recognition. For those of you considering skipping it, I say give it a chance—you won’t want to miss this one.