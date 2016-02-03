Ace intimacy

Intimacy doesn’t have to be sexual
By Rebecca Peterson, Staff Writer
When people think of intimacy, often the corresponding image is a sexual one. However, this doesn’t account for the very real experiences of people who don’t experience sexual attraction, who are sex-repulsed, or who are simply choosing to remain abstinent. If you identify as asexual, or if you’re dating someone who chooses not to have sex, here’s a list of intimate activities for you and your partner to enjoy!
- Massage
Massages are not inherently sexual, or things would get awkward every time someone goes to visit their chiropractor. It can, however, be incredibly intimate, because you’re doing something that makes your partner feel good, and listening to their guidance to help your hands relieve their achy and tired muscles. Depending on your level of comfort, massages can range from the classic full-body deal to a simple shoulder rub at the end of the day. Even just playing with your partner’s hair while watching a movie can show how much you care for them—and honestly, who doesn’t love having their hair played with?
- Music sharing
One of my past relationships was with a musician. We both loved listening to music, playing music, and writing music, and while our relationship never really went anywhere past casual dating, I had some incredibly intimate moments with him that had nothing to do with sex. We would take turns picking pieces of music that we wanted to show each other, usually from YouTube, ranging from classical to electronica. Then we would lie back on his bed and just listen, beginning to end. Sharing your favourite music with your partner is not unlike showing part of your soul—often our favourite songs tell more about ourselves than words ever could.
- Body paint
No, I’m not talking about the edible body paint you can buy from Victoria’s Secret around this time of year. I saw a post online last year where an artist used his girlfriend’s back as a canvas to paint a beautiful watercolour sunset, and all I could think of was how incredibly intimate an experience that would have been for both of them. It worships your partner’s body, and can translate into a sexual experience or a nonsexual experience, depending. Even just doodling some flowers on your partner’s arm, or a little happy stick figure on their hand, shows them that you care for them, and gives them something cute to look at for the rest of the day.
- Journal sharing
Especially good for couples on the go who don’t have a lot of time to spend together, having a journal you can trade back and forth gives your partner a window into your thoughts. You can put in little doodles, poems, stories about your day—even what you had for lunch if you’re so inclined. Getting to read someone else’s journal is always a fun experience, and you can even comment on what your partner’s written with sticky notes. This also creates a piece of memorabilia that you can keep for years.
- Reading out loud
Imagine this: a dark room, candles lit, hot chocolate in hand, and curling up with your partner and a good book. Maybe it’s poetry, or maybe you just want to reread Harry Potter for the five thousandth time. Having a story performed for you or performing one for someone else creates a world you can both step into together.
- Plain ol’ cuddling
Two years ago I worked a night job that started at 11 p.m. and ended at 7 a.m. I would say goodnight to my girlfriend of the time and head off to work, and eight hours later I would come home exhausted. There’s no real way to climb into bed with someone without waking them up, but she didn’t mind. Both half-asleep and a little delirious, we’d curl up together and talk—sometimes for a few minutes before passing out, sometimes for hours. It was always something to look forward to during long nights spent working for minimum wage. It’s human instinct for most people to seek contact and warmth, and whether your relationship is a sexual one or not, not having to sleep alone is a perk.
Intimacy is an incredibly subjective experience for every person and every couple. What might be considered intimate for some, won’t be as personal for others. The best way to build any kind of relationship is to communicate with your partner, discuss your needs as well as theirs, and find your own kind of intimacy in the middle ground.
Its just like you learn my mind! You seem to understand so much approximately this, just like you wrote the ebook within it or something that
is. I believe that you could do with some % to force your message house a lttle bit, but rather than that, that is excellent blog.
A wonderful read. I’ll definitely come back.
I enjoy reading through a write-up that can make women and men think.
Also, many thanks for making it possible for me to
comment!
La fce es la prueba mas clara de como transan kirchneristas y radicales para hacer negocios con la educacion publica. Son parte de un armado privatista donde la oposicion vota un decano k, por eso es esteril la campaña del frente bicentenario. La unica oposicion , es el mxe que plantea un programa de salida para los problemas de la fce.
These are actually fantastic ideas in concerning blogging. You have touched some pleasant factors here. Any way keep up wrinting.
This article is actually a good one it helps new net
people, who are wishing for blogging.
We’re a group of volunteers and opening a new
scheme in our community. Your site provided us with valuable info to work on. You have done a formidable job and our entire community will be thankful to you.
Your way of telling all in this article is genuinely fastidious, all be capable of without difficulty understand it, Thanks a lot.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my
own blog and was curious what all is needed to get set up?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100% certain. Any tips or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Many thanks
Hello, I log on to your blogs on a regular basis. Your story-telling style is witty, keep it up!
Thanks for finally talking about >The Other Press | Ace intimacy <Liked it!
Hi, of course this post is really nice and I have learned lot of things from it concerning blogging.
thanks.
I loved as much as you will receive carried
out right here. The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get got an edginess over that you wish be delivering
the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as exactly
the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
A fascinating discussion is definitely worth comment.
I do think that you ought to publish more about this subject matter, it might not be a taboo subject but usually
people don’t speak about these topics. To the next!
All the best!!
Howdy! This post couldn’t be written any better! Going through this article reminds me of
my previous roommate! He constantly kept preaching about
this. I most certainly will send this article to
him. Fairly certain he will have a good read. Many thanks
for sharing!
What’s up, yeah this article is truly fastidious
and I have learned lot of things from it about blogging.
thanks.
Great information. Lucky me I ran across your blog by accident
(stumbleupon). I’ve bookmarked it for later!
Hey there! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my
new iphone 4! Just wanted to say I love reading
through your blog and look forward to all your posts!
Carry on the superb work!
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each
time a comment is added I get three emails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove people from
that service? Thank you!
I delight in, cause I discovered just what I was taking a look for.
You’ve ended my 4 day lengthy hunt! God Bless you man. Have a nice day.
Bye