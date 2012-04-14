Add-2 and keep the beats coming

By Zach Roubos, Contributor

4/5

[dropcap]A[/dropcap]dd-2 is a rapper that’s been buzzing on the Chicago scene for the past couple years, having remained largely unknown outside of his regional scene. However, that should all change with the free release of Add-2’s mixtape, Save.Our.Souls (March 27), which arrives with co-signs from Common and producer 9th Wonder, with the latter having a production credit for the track “Going Going Gone” on the project.

Aside from the 9th Wonder’s beats and “Keep Walkin,” which is produced by Khrysis, most of the beats are handled by relatively unknown producers, but this in no way detracts from the quality. The sound is largely smooth and soulful samples based beats with some live instrumentation sprinkled in. Rest assured that there are no synths or 808s to be found. This all meshes nicely with the content, which, along with the braggadocio that is typical of hip hop, includes a lot of socially conscious lyrics. This blend combines into a perfect storm on the track “All of the Kings,” when Add-2 spits about the plights of the African-American community over a Charles Bradley sample that is dripping with soul.

Add-2 is not just a “conscious rapper” though; he can really spit, and to prove this, he destroys a bonus freestyle over Common’s “Ghetto Dreams.” If you like your hip hop with substance over swag, or if you just like hip hop, Save.Our.Souls is more than worth the download.