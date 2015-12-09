Adele to the next level

Adele’s ‘25’ album review

By Jerrison Oracion, Senior Columnist

5/5

Over the past three years, fans have waited for Adele to release her next album. Now, her new album 25 is out and she still sounds as great as her earlier albums. Like her previous, Grammy-winning album 21, there are no bad songs in this album—they are all great. Just like her earlier albums 21 and 19, 25 is named after the age that she was when she made the album. The album summarizes her life so far and every song in it talks about an aspect of her life.

The album begins with the first hit single from 25, “Hello.” The song’s music video shows Adele remembering a former boyfriend of hers as she goes through their former home.

The possible second hit single of the album, “When We Were Young,” talks about her childhood. An interesting fact about this song is that one of the people who wrote it is a songwriter from Vancouver named Tobias Jesso Jr. The song “Million Years Ago” also talks about her childhood, and she references various people, including her friends and her mother. It reminded me of the Beatles song “In My Life.”

The album has more pop music than on 21, especially in songs like “Send My Love,” “I Miss You,” and “Water Under the Bridge.” Also, there are a lot of orchestrations on the album, including the song “Love in the Dark,” which sounds like something that would fit in the score of Interstellar.

Ryan Tedder works with Adele again in the song “Remedy.” Bruno Mars, surprisingly, is one of the people that wrote the song “All I Ask.”

The album ends with the song “Sweetest Devotion,” which showcases Adele at her best. It sounds happier than album opener “Hello,” which is very sad.

Overall, 25 is a level up from 21 and, if you are a big fan of Adele, you will not be disappointed.