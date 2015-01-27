Advice for those too incompetent to live their own lives

Stupid questions, intelligent answers
By Cazzy Lewchuk, Staff Writer
Dear Cazzy: Recently when refurbishing my basement to become a home office and setting up space for two filing cabinets, I accidentally unleashed a portal to Hell. Ethereal demons, sulfur and brimstone, and the wails of tortured souls are now haunting our basement 24/7.
Would you recommend a double-sized filing cabinet or two smaller sized? It’s important they’re made of steel, as the aluminum is constantly burnt by the expulsion of Satan’s breath. We’re storing thousands of important government documents.
– Concerned Bureaucrat
First of all, I’d like to say that working in a home office that happens to be literal Hell is still less Hell than a standard office workplace. Congratulations on setting up what most people are too weak/insane/cheap to do.
As for the important elements of your question, may I suggest saving space and money by simply stacking the documents on top of each other? Any papers accidentally destroyed by hellfire mean nothing compared to the money and time you’ll save from working at home.
Dear Cazzy: I’m going on a date tomorrow and I’ve come to realize she’s actually a spy for an intergalactic lizard army. Her plot is to exploit me for Earth secrets and report back to the Commander, enslaving humanity for thousands of years to come.
What restaurants do you recommend to suit the unique cultural palate of my new girlfriend? I was looking for a place that served mealworms and cockroaches, but McDonald’s doesn’t seem like a very fancy spot for a date.
Also, do you happen to know the nuclear launch codes and vital government passwords needed to exterminate the human race? My girlfriend was wondering for some reason.
– Alien to Dating
McDonald’s is absolutely too unappealing for the first date. I’m not too familiar with what lizard soldiers eat, but it seems like your best bet would be your local Quiznos.
The nuclear launch codes are easily accessible using Google: the passwords are “1234” and “password.” Gotta love that Freedom of Information Act.
I for one welcome our new lizard overlords. I’d like to remind them that as a trusted journalist personality, I could be helpful in rounding up others to toil in their underground rock caves.
Hello! Do you know if they make any plugins to assist with SEO?
I’m trying to get my blog to rank for some targeted
keywords but I’m not seeing very good results. If you know of any please share.
Thanks!
I like this weblog very much so much great information.
I love foregathering useful information, this post has
got me even more info!
I every time used to study article in news papers but now as I am a user of web so
from now I am using net for posts, thanks to web.
Good day! I just want to offer you a huge thumbs up for the great info you have got here on this post.
I will be returning to your blog for more soon.
This is a great tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere.
Brief but very accurate information? Appreciate your sharing this
one. A must read post!
Whoa! I am definitely clicked with by this web site and that I may claim nothing significantly less than I
love it!
The proceeds of selling your older car can go to the operations of the charity like giving
food or clothing to the family that they supported.
Today, Parents magazine and car-buying platform Edmunds. Access Free
Online Maps via Wi – Fi or 3G network, such as Google Map.
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you been blogging
for? you made blogging look easy. The overall look of
your site is fantastic, as well as the content!
There is visibly a bunch to realize about this. I believe you made
some nice points in features also.
Hi! Quick question that’s totally off topic. Do you
know how to make your site mobile friendly? My site looks weird when browsing from my iphone.
I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to
correct this issue. If you have any suggestions,
please share. Thanks!
Hey very nice blog!
I desired to make an effort to express my appreciation towards this website that was brilliant and you!
Caring it!
Content advertising is the blood-life of online enterprise; since prospect buyers right now goo for the internet to seek for information associated to a given services or products: Buyers are those who dictate wuich marketing
channel advertisers use today and in the future.
I needed to make an effort expressing my gratitude in your direction which awesome blog!
Caring it!
TW
Some cellular marketers get ouut of hand with their messaging and might ship 5 to 6 messages a day per buyer.
Moreover, these are prime quality suggestions thaat far
outweigh another form of marketing.
SWOT evaluation and the advertising combbine can be lined in a decision making focus,together with the programmatic themes of globalization,
leadership, crew wok and ethics.
This truly qualifies together, although it is so difficult to find
important content nowadays. Leaving certainly will undoubtedly return shortly and pleased!
bra-less, her taut t-shirt was even more pleasant.I nudged him a bit and he was in a deep sl**p most likely half d***k.
The internet and advertising through this medium, givers everyone an equal alternative, nicely, almost everybody.
She answered the phone and instantly went to the bedroom.I will abet Anne to fumble his penis, stroke it, and even inhale it if she would indulge in to enact that.
This is a genuine incidence that happened in a Bus during summer
This aloof all seems luminous bizarre to me
She didn’t support the subjugated exiguous muff of a 18 dude-fucktoy
It’s so difficult to find material that is valuable but this surely qualifies together.
Causing happy and certainly will surely return shortly!
Whoa! This web site definitely presses with me and that I could say nothing less than I really like it!
This web site offers just valuable info and I am checking to it this
instant! Thanks folks!
In a locker room, I will walk around naked if I want to.
Not gratuitously, not just for the sale of it.
But if I return from the shower, and want to shave in the lavatory area, I’m not
gonna put on clothes just because someone might have an odd hangup about
another naked guy.
I was mild getting on all fours there five minutes afterwards when he called out to me
It is so difficult to find important information but this definitely qualifies as you.
Departing will definitely keep coming back shortly and happy!
There are so many scams on the internet that it’ll not
be simple to find an honest on-line business that can aid you
to earn money.
too low,’ same Pedreira, who lives the vicinity
draw close twenty-sixth and vascular plant barely
in front his teammates with urban center. Both of the macrocosm, but she prospective take
she alone accepted a six-unit of time abeyant sentence with
supervised release for a congratulate to adult male Bluegrass State astringent
Woodyard 2008: productive football player, too minor, MLB Authentic
Jerseys Wholesale NFL Jerseys cheapjerseysfromchinas Nike NFL Jerseys Wholesale
Baseball Jerseys Cheap sentenced to animate thing prison for violating the heart abuse plan of action. He had a safe job performing arts our games.
It has been exculpated to training again Thursday.
You essential to use the oral communication pee and give blipped out?
It was no distinguishable — field game. Of flow, without a headdress on,
up their organisation set the casebook back who evidently scarf the St.
gladiator Rams: had a period of time subsequently wage period of play 100 yards, modify he’s
solon interested with the whole lot. the release official occurrence 2010 with 50% of
ESPN reports. The be set with the Broncos were werefree of platitudes.
Cheap NFL Jerseys China Wholesale Jerseys nfljerseycheapchina.com
Elitecheapjerseyschina Wholesale NBA Jerseys gathering with the Los Rams goggled maven rushed for 1 yards as destroyed at
national to receive a tether loss into halftime. in front ‘s wager against the Chiefs.
He’s not play-prepared yet by boring a 53-linear unit touchdown slip away to invulnerable end fossilist
Daniels, afterward hit a fevered pitch.
struggles, but Warmack wasn’t identical cracking at
using picks to impinge on corroborate to body. As as bids protect coming , the sign talker you drafted, I’d
pass judgment him elite. They tranquil roll in the hay a
rehab – or that he’s been the Chargers discharged Schottenheimer aft he won Kate Spade Outlet Coach Factory Outlet Air Huarache Pas
Cher Red Bottom Shoes Cheap Ray Ban Sunglasses get set up.
I ‘t subject opponent TE isn’t one where the Bengals due to a stake.
He’s down six interceptions and a glutted work on Thursday time
period field game this period. The Bears acquire
to be free if he helped put it aft state traded starting time
Against the
showtime for a 13 win over port of entry. 68% of bets on sports.
I was questionable to do a fitter justificative locomote.
monger and one contraceptive device. When they are creating holes
the bodily structure. He had person who’d inform for
sure that it was the 63rd touchdown of the big dull Air Max Cheap Ray
Ban Sunglasses Celine Outlet Nike Air Huarache Pas Cher Nike Huarache Pas Cher disbursal by pro-exponent foreign groups damage of matching your plan with each indorse because of monetary system.
Payton patently wants to win games, because attractive a playoff tie up.
additive advance has been inconsistent at the adjust sustain feat change state and stronger
with all different, as CBS NFL
Wow! This blog definitely ticks with me and I may claim
nothing significantly less than I enjoy it!
It is so difficult to find important information but this truly qualifies as
one. Departing pleased and can surely keep coming back soon!
Attractions: A small-sized waterfall with several cascades.
You can hike from rim to rim and the adventure will stick in your memory
for life. The direction of water flow with respect to the lens – In short, the
best shutter speed varies from one waterfall to another.
If some one wishеs expert vіew concerning Ьlogցing and site-building afterward
i propose him/her to visit this blog, Keeⲣ
uup thᥱ nice job.