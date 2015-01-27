Advice for those too incompetent to live their own lives

Stupid questions, intelligent answers
By Cazzy Lewchuk, Staff Writer
Dear Cazzy: Recently when refurbishing my basement to become a home office and setting up space for two filing cabinets, I accidentally unleashed a portal to Hell. Ethereal demons, sulfur and brimstone, and the wails of tortured souls are now haunting our basement 24/7.
Would you recommend a double-sized filing cabinet or two smaller sized? It’s important they’re made of steel, as the aluminum is constantly burnt by the expulsion of Satan’s breath. We’re storing thousands of important government documents.
– Concerned Bureaucrat
First of all, I’d like to say that working in a home office that happens to be literal Hell is still less Hell than a standard office workplace. Congratulations on setting up what most people are too weak/insane/cheap to do.
As for the important elements of your question, may I suggest saving space and money by simply stacking the documents on top of each other? Any papers accidentally destroyed by hellfire mean nothing compared to the money and time you’ll save from working at home.
Dear Cazzy: I’m going on a date tomorrow and I’ve come to realize she’s actually a spy for an intergalactic lizard army. Her plot is to exploit me for Earth secrets and report back to the Commander, enslaving humanity for thousands of years to come.
What restaurants do you recommend to suit the unique cultural palate of my new girlfriend? I was looking for a place that served mealworms and cockroaches, but McDonald’s doesn’t seem like a very fancy spot for a date.
Also, do you happen to know the nuclear launch codes and vital government passwords needed to exterminate the human race? My girlfriend was wondering for some reason.
– Alien to Dating
McDonald’s is absolutely too unappealing for the first date. I’m not too familiar with what lizard soldiers eat, but it seems like your best bet would be your local Quiznos.
The nuclear launch codes are easily accessible using Google: the passwords are “1234” and “password.” Gotta love that Freedom of Information Act.
I for one welcome our new lizard overlords. I’d like to remind them that as a trusted journalist personality, I could be helpful in rounding up others to toil in their underground rock caves.
fantastic points altogether, you just won a logo new reader.
What might you suggest in regards to your publish that you just made some days ago?
Any positive?
Hi there I am so thrilled I found your weblog, I really found you by
accident, while I was searching on Askjeeve for something else, Regardless I
am here now and would just like to say thank you for a remarkable post and a all round thrilling blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t have
time to read it all at the moment but I have book-marked
it and also included your RSS feeds, so when I have time I will be back
to read a lot more, Please do keep up the superb b.
As the admin օf thіs site іs wߋrking, no uncertainty very rapidly іt wjll bee renowned,
Ԁue to itѕ feature cоntents.
Hey! I’m at work browsing your blog from my new iphone! Just
wanted to say I love reading your blog and look forward to all
your posts! Carry on the great work!
Hi! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my new iphone 3gs!
Just wanted to say I love reading through your blog and
look forward to all your posts! Carry on the superb work!
Hey! Quick question that’s completely off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My blog looks weird when viewing from my iphone 4. I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to fix this
problem. If you have any suggestions, please share. Many thanks!
You actually make it seem really easy along
with your presentation but I in finding this topic to be really something that I think
I might never understand. It sort of feels too complex and extremely huge for me.
I’m looking ahead in your next post, I will
try to get the hold of it!
Write more, thats all I have to say. Literally, it seems as though you
relied on the video to make your point. You clearly know what youre talking about, why throw away your intelligence
on just posting videos to your blog when you could be giving us something informative to read?
Thanks for sharing your thoughts. I truly appreciate your efforts
and I will be waiting for your next write ups
thanks once again.
Greetings! This is my 1st comment here so I just wanted to give a quick shout out and say I really enjoy reading through
your posts. Can you suggest any other blogs/websites/forums that go over the same topics?
Thanks for your time!
Remarkable! Its truly awesome article, I have got much clear idea about from this article.
Hello my friend! I want to say that this post is amazing, nice
written and include almost all significant infos.
I’d like to see extra posts like this .
I like what you guys are usually up too. This kind of clever
work and reporting! Keep up the terrific works guys I’ve added you guys to
blogroll.
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is a really well written article.
I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful information. Thanks for the post.
I’ll certainly return.
One caveat in utilizing personal statement
help, however, is usually to make certain you don’t copy these
samples and pass them as the own are employed in your
admissions essay. ‘Because I watch what I eat, I eat superior to
they do, and I take better proper care of myself because of my diabetes.
Learners at university stage are tutored exactly how you can write a judgment
essay so that in the future they can frame the proper phrases and make use of the right text while creating
an essay.
Unplug the family fridge when cleaning the shelves.
At this time I am going to do my breakfast, after having my breakfast coming yet again to read additional
news.
For instance, the optimum recommended dose of 3 grams daily of a 60% HCA item would produce
1800 mg of pure HCA – the like 2 grams of 90% HCA.
Aim to find brand-new URL on no engine match” (just helpful for Remark Engines) – GSA SER will certainly try to situate a brand-new blog access on the domain of the target URL that failed to match an engine, or will certainly download and install the root LINK to see if there is something beneficial there.
Oh my goodness! Incredible article dude! Many thanks, However I am having issues with
your RSS. I don’t know the reason why I cannot subscribe to it.
Is there anybody having identical RSS problems? Anyone that knows the solution can you
kindly respond? Thanx!!
Wipe everything dry having a clean towel.
I have read so many posts about the blogger lovers except this paragraph is in fact a nice paragraph, keep it up.
Thank you, I һave јust been looking for informatiоn approximateely
this topiс for a ⅼong time and yours iss the beѕt I
have disсovered tilⅼ now. But, what about thｅ bottom line?
Are you ositive aboᥙt the souгce?
Make sure you clean the shelves during the door.
Rinse very well and dry with a good clean towel.
First off I want to say terrific blog! I had a quick question that I’d like to
ask if you don’t mind. I was interested to know how you center yourself and clear your mind before writing.
I’ve had a difficult time clearing my mind in getting my ideas out
there. I do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally lost simply just trying to figure
out how to begin. Any ideas or hints? Thank you!
Hello there, just became alert to your blog through Google, and found
that it is truly informative. I am gonna watch out for brussels.
I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future.
Lots of people will be benefited from your writing.
Cheers!
If the little one has deadlines for example note cards, outline,
rough draft, and final draft, the parent should
know what are the deadlines are as well as any activities a child may choose to make it happen coincides with those deadlines.
With this in mind, whilst a lot of people may claim that they have plagiarised unintentionally by failing to include quotations (including the speech marks – “” – to clearly delineate them) or supply appropriate references
in the correct style (e. So when his computer went bad one Saturday and I was the one
that actually determined how to remedy it, I promised him I’d never allow him to
forget it.
Greetings from Florida! I’m bored to tears at work so I
decided to check out your website on my iphone during lunch break.
I love the information you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I get home.
I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, great site!
I am in fact thankful to the owner of this web site who has shared this great paragraph
at here.
Write more, tһats all I hɑνе to say. Literally,
itt seems аs thoսgh yօu relied оn the video tto
mаke your point. You obvioսsly know whqt ｙoure talking aboᥙt, why throw away
yoսr intelligence οn ϳust posting videos to youｒ site when you ϲould bе gіving uus something enliightening tօ
reаⅾ?
Great post. I was checking continuously tһis weblog and I’m impressed!
Extremely helpful info specially tһе remaining part
🙂 I care fοr ѕuch info mucһ. I useԀ to be looking for this particսlar info for а vеry long
tіmе. Ƭhank you and beѕt of luck.
Awesome issues һere. I am verу satisfied to peer your post.
Tһanks а ⅼot and I am taking a look ahead to contact уou.
Will уoᥙ please drop me a mail?
Yoᥙ oᥙght to ƅe a part of a contest foг оne of the
gгeatest blogs online. I am going to highly recommend thіs site!
Ꮩery nice post. Ι just stumbled սpon your blog and wished tо saу that I haѵe гeally eenjoyed browsing
yoսr blog posts. Ӏn ɑny cаse I wiⅼl be subscribing tto youг rsss
feed and Ihope you write аgain soon!
Hi there every one, here every one is sharing these kinds of knowledge, thus it’s nice to read this weblog,
and I used to go to see this blog every day.
Incredible! Thiѕ blog lookѕ еxactly like my old
᧐ne! Ӏt’s on a totally different subject ƅut it has pretty muϲh the ѕame layout and design. Ԍreat choice of colors!
Hello my loved one! I wish to say that this post is awesome, nice written and include approximately
all vital infos. I would like to look extra posts like this .
May I simply just say what a relief to find an individual
who really knows what they are talking about over the
internet. You certainly know how to bring an issue to light and make it important.
More people should check this out and understand
this side of your story. I was surprised
you aren’t more popular since you certainly have the gift.
), and the surface will soon be as good as new.
Now it’s time period to clean the refrigerator exterior.
Now it’s time to clean the refrigerator outside.
Pamiętam też część rozmowy z jakąś kobietą.
Wipe them with comfortable, clean cloth.