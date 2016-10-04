‘Aftermath’ has some explaining to do

‘Aftermath’ pilot review
By Lauren Paulsen, Multimedia Editor
Post-apocalyptic stories in television, movies, and novels are not uncommon. They generally follow the main characters’ struggle to survive after civilization falls. Usually there is a specific reason why the apocalypse has happened, be it a zombie virus, a nuclear holocaust, or even God’s retribution. Aftermath might have the typical post-apocalyptic survival theme, but the reason for the apocalypse isn’t so clear cut.
Aftermath is Syfy’s new post-apocalyptic television series about a family trying to survive the aftermath of the apocalypse, through enormous storms raining fish and snakes, earthquakes where there are no fault lines, meteor strikes, a plague that causes insanity, and the appearance of a body-possessing supernatural creature.
It’s hard to really determine through just the pilot how well this series will fare. Nothing is properly explained (except that the body-possessing spirits might be skinwalkers) leaving the audience to wonder what exactly is going on. All that can really be determined is that the world is ending, possibly through an act of God, and that the story will follow this family of five.
Strangely, the family seems to take things much more calmly than one would imagine. The mother (Anne Heche) used to work in the Air Force, so she’s portrayed as being a badass who scary situations can’t unnerve, but the extent to which she and her family take things in stride is somewhat unbelievable. However, outside this strange calmness, the acting isn’t bad, and both twin girls do have some believable panic attacks.
The Feverhead angle sounds similar to a zombie plague, but manages to put a fresh twist to the trope. Infected people (we don’t yet know how they become infected) act irrationally and violently. There is some cannibalism, but it’s not clear whether the Feverheads or the possessed people (who are also extremely violent) are the ones eating other people’s faces. The more refreshing angle is that the Feverheads are definitely insane, but it’s interesting to see how they try to rationalize what they are doing. It is much scarier that way.
There is some humour dotted throughout, such as the fact that the mother keeps a gun behind the Bible that the scholarly father (James Tupper) has no idea they own. Most of it is quite dark, though, so you’ll need a macabre sense of humour to enjoy it.
The pilot is suspenseful enough to keep the viewer watching, but the complete lack of explanation might become frustrating, especially because by the end we still feel that nothing is explained. It is obviously meant to string the viewer along to watch the next episode, but this can leave them feeling unsatisfied by the end of the hour.
It’s difficult to completely judge a whole series based on its pilot, and that is certainly true for Aftermath. Through the lack of explanation in the first episode, the plotline could really take off in any direction. It’s hard to say at this point whether that will prove to be a boon, or a bane, for this show.
Hmm it appears like your site ate my first comment (it was extremely long) so I guess I’ll just sum it up what I
wrote and say, I’m thoroughly enjoying your blog. I too am an aspiring blog writer
but I’m still new to the whole thing. Do you have any helpful hints for newbie blog writers?
I’d definitely appreciate it.
I constantly employed to study piece of writing
in news papers however right now when i am an end user of web thus from now I am just using
net for articles or reviews, as a result
of web.
Hey! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if
that would be okay. I’m undoubtedly enjoying your blog and look forward to
new updates.
Hello are using WordPress for your blog platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set
up my own. Do you need any coding expertise to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated!
Your means of describing the whole thing in this paragraph is actually fastidious, every one be able to without difficulty know it, Thanks a lot.
The other day, while I was at work, my sister stole my apple ipad and
tested to see if it can survive a thirty foot drop, just so
she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and
she has 83 views. I know this is completely off topic but I had to
share it with someone!
Have you ever thought about creating an ebook
or guest authoring on other websites? I have a
blog centered on the same ideas you discuss and would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my subscribers would value your work.
If you are even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e-mail.
Now I am going to do my breakfast, when having my breakfast coming again to read
additional news.
Paragraph writing is also a excitement, if you know after that you can write
if not it is difficult to write.
That is a really good tip particularly to those fresh to the blogosphere.
Simple but very precise info… Thank you for sharing this one.
A must read post!
I do not know whether it’s just me or if everyone
else experiencing issues with your blog. It appears as though some of the text within your posts are running off the screen. Can somebody else please comment and let
me know if this is happening to them too? This may be a problem with my browser because I’ve had
this happen before. Many thanks
I’m really impressed with your writing skills as well as with
the layout on your blog. Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it’s rare to see a
nice blog like this one these days.
Good site you have here.. It’s difficult to find high quality writing
like yours nowadays. I truly appreciate individuals like you!
Take care!!
Hi to every one, the contents present at this
web page are truly amazing for people knowledge, well, keep
up the good work fellows.
Somebody essentially assist to make significantly
articles I would state. This is the very first time I frequented your web page and up to now?
I surprised with the analysis you made to create this particular submit incredible.
Wonderful activity!
Magnificent items from you, man. I’ve take into accout your stuff previous to and you are simply extremely magnificent.
I really like what you’ve bought right here, certainly like what you are stating and the best way in which you
say it. You’re making it entertaining and you continue to care for to stay it smart.
I cant wait to read far more from you. This is actually a great web site.
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this website before but after browsing through some of the
post I realized it’s new to me. Anyhow, I’m definitely happy I found it and I’ll be book-marking and
checking back frequently!
It is not my first time to visit this web site, i am visiting this website dailly and get pleasant data from here everyday.
First off I want to say fantastic blog! I had a quick question which I’d like to ask if you don’t mind.
I was interested to find out how you center yourself and clear your thoughts prior to writing.
I’ve had trouble clearing my thoughts in getting my thoughts
out there. I truly do take pleasure in writing but it just seems like the first 10 to 15 minutes are generally wasted simply just trying to figure out how to
begin. Any ideas or hints? Kudos!
I’m not that much of a online reader to be honest but your blogs really nice, keep
it up! I’ll go ahead and bookmark your website to come back later
on. Many thanks
What a information of un-ambiguity and preserveness of precious experience concerning unpredicted feelings.
Do you have a spam problem on this site; I also am a blogger, and I
was wondering your situation; we have developed some nice
practices and we are looking to swap techniques with others, why not shoot me an email if interested.
An outstanding share! I’ve just forwarded this onto a coworker who has been conducting a little homework on this.
And he actually ordered me breakfast due to the fact that
I stumbled upon it for him… lol. So let me reword
this…. Thank YOU for the meal!! But yeah, thanx for spending the time to discuss this matter here on your website.