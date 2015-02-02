Alternative romance films for Valentine’s Day

Break the norm with non-traditional classics
By Cazzy Lewchuk, Staff Writer
Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to watch a love movie. However, the traditional romantic comedy isn’t to everyone’s tastes. Whether you’re part of a couple that’s bored with the same typical plot or you’re spending the holiday alone, there are many great love movies still available.
I Love You, Man (2009)
This buddy comedy features Paul Rudd as Peter Klaven, an engaged man who realizes he’s never had a real “man” friend. Enter Sydney Fife (Jason Segel) to teach him about the fine art of beer drinking and Rush concerts—and maybe even a thing or two about relationships. It’s a true bromantic comedy.
500 Days of Summer (2009)
An essential subverted romantic comedy, this sleeper hit features Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Zooey Deschanel, and an absolutely amazing hipster-esque soundtrack. We learn early on that “this is a story of boy meets girl—but it is not a love story.”
Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
As is typical with director Wes Anderson, this movie features quirky characters and stunning visuals. Against the backdrop of a New England town in 1965, two 12-year-olds in love run away together, prompting a local ruckus and search party.
Punch-Drunk Love (2002)
This movie is extremely colourful, artistically scored, and features Adam Sandler as an unstable man-child who falls in love. But unlike most Sandler flicks, this one is much more dramatic and critically acclaimed.
Gone Girl (2014)
In this extremely gripping thriller directed by David Fincher, after Nick Dunne’s (Ben Affleck) beautiful wife Amy (Rosamund Pike) disappears, the media and viewer ask the question: did Dunne kill his wife? This one will make you wonder if you can trust a romantic partner ever again.
The Room (2003)
Often praised as and considered to be one of the worst films of all time, this confusing and bizarre movie is filled with drone acting, irrelevant lines and subplots, and cringe-worthy cinematography. This alleged romantic drama must be seen to be believed. It’s sure to be a great laugh fest either solo or with friends.
The Princess Bride (1987)
A fairy tale story of swordplay, revenge, pirates, an evil prince, and shrieking eels awaits in this quotable classic. This epic adventure is a movie everyone must see at least once, and most will want to watch it again and again. It’s great to watch with a family member or friend—just be sure to tell them “As you wish” afterwards.
The 40-Year Old Virgin (2005)
Andy Stitzer (Steve Carell) is a healthy, socially awkward but very caring fellow who also happens to have never been with a woman. Upon discovering this, his crass friends immediately work on finally getting him some action. Along the way, everyone learns a thing or two about relationships, with plenty of crude humour, of course. The hot wax scene is a classic.
