Animesque: Greed, guts, and glory

‘Ninja Scroll’ review
By Adam Tatelman, Staff Writer
3/5
Ninja Scroll falls into a category of Japanese film known as jidaigeki. This type of film, which was a major inspiration for George Lucas’ Star Wars franchise (Jedi, you say?), is based on a historical era known as the Edo period. This era began after a decisive military victory at the Battle of Sekigahara, where Ieyasu Tokugawa conquered all of Japan and established himself as the head of the Shogunate (military government).
During this period, there was a great deal of feuding between clans that either wanted independence or the Shogun’s favour. There was a lot of spying, backstabbing, and court intrigue. Basically, everything ninjas do. Enter Ninja Scroll, an animated jidaigeki film with a simple story of greed and ambition, overshadowed by crisp animation that lends itself to the stylized art and frenetic ninja battles.
The plot begins with the mercenary Jubei Kibagami, who stumbles upon Kagero, a ninja investigating the destruction of a backwater village. All of the typical adventure tropes occur, but with a dark twist. The village is part of a larger plot against Tokugawa himself, led by the mysterious Shogun of the Dark. Of course, Jubei turns out to have a connection to the villains, so he and Kagero carve their way through eight evil ninja masters to stop the Shogun.
Okay, so it’s not Shakespeare. Nobody’s watching this for the brilliant script. Ninja duels aside, there are a couple of fun twists: there’s sexual tension between Jubei and Kagero, but nothing can come of it because she’s a kunoichi—a female assassin whose body is poisonous to the touch. Yes, that is a real historical method of assassination. There’s a great scene where one of the evil ninjas tries to take advantage of the unconscious Kagero and dies from the poison.
The interesting thing about ninjas is the way their legend has grown over the centuries. The modern interpretation usually includes black robes and bizarre powers like invisibility, flight, and animal transformation. Think Ryu Hayabusa from the Ninja Gaiden series. The people of the Edo Era believed similar things, but all of the ninjas’ seemingly impossible feats were really accomplished through simple sleight-of-hand means.
The film plays fast and loose with this idea, casting the Shogun’s cronies as warrior-mystics like Benisato, a woman with living snake tattoos who can shed her skin to escape, and Mushizo, a deformed hunchback who carries a hornet’s nest inside his body. The heroes, by contrast, can only rely on their combat skill and subtle tricks. Jubei, for instance, keeps his sword on a barely-visible string so he can’t be disarmed. Watching the underdog ninjas triumph against superpowered opponents with their wits alone is great fun, especially when the bad guys meet such ironic fates.
I could go on about how the dub isn’t great and the early ’90s stock sound effects detract from the spooky Feudal Japanese atmosphere, but I had enough fun watching this show that I didn’t really care about those issues that much. When you get down to it, Ninja Scroll is basically a darker version of Grand Adventure films like Indiana Jones or Romancing the Stone. It’s a formula as old as time: strong-willed guy and gal slowly fall in love on an adventure to stop a greedy villain from doing bad stuff. Hey, if it isn’t broke, and it’s got this much personality and charm, I see no reason to fix it.
Unquestionably believe that that you said. Your favorite
reason seemed to be in the web the easiest thing to consider of.
I have faith that for your needs, I definitely get annoyed concurrently as people consider issues that they can plainly don’t recognize about.
You managed going to the nail upon the best and
defined out the whole thing without needing unwanted effect
, other folks can go on a signal. Will likely be back to get additional.
Thanks a lot
I am now not positive the place you’re having your info,
however great topic. I must spend a while learning more or finding out more.
Thanks for wonderful information I had been seeking this information for my mission.
Thanks in favor of sharing such a pleasant thought,
paragraph is good, thats why i have read it completely
Why users still make use of to read news papers when in this technological world the whole thing is presented
on net?
Great article! This really is the type of information that should be
shared over the internet. Shame on the search
engines for not positioning this build upper! Come on over and talk to my site .
Thank you =)
Its like you read my mind! You seem to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book in it or something.
I think that you could do with a few pics to drive the message
home a little bit, but instead of that, this
is fantastic blog. An excellent read. I will certainly be back.
Howdy! This is my first comment here so I just wanted to
give a quick shout out and say I truly enjoy reading
through your blog posts. Can you recommend any other blogs/websites/forums that cover the same subjects?
Thanks a ton!
Hi there Dear, are you really visiting this site regularly, if so afterward
you will without doubt take fastidious know-how.
I am regular reader, how are you everybody? This paragraph posted
at this website is really pleasant.
Simply desire to say your article is as astounding.
The clearness in your post is simply great and
i could assume you’re an expert on this subject.
Fine with your permission let me to grab your RSS feed to keep updated with forthcoming post.
Thanks a million and please carry on the gratifying work.
Hi to every one, it’s in fact a fastidious for me to go to see this site,
it consists of useful Information.
It’s awesome to visit this web page and reading the views of all colleagues regarding
this article, while I am also keen of getting
know-how.
This text is invaluable. When can I find out more?
Gamefly 3 month free trial
hello!,I really like your writing very so much!
percentage we keep in touch extra approximately your article on AOL?
I require a specialist in this space to solve my problem. May
be that’s you! Having a look forward to peer you.
Greetings! I’ve been following your weblog for some time now
and finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a
shout out from New Caney Texas! Just wanted to mention keep
up the fantastic work!
Very good post. I absolutely love this site. Stick
with it!