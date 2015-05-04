Posted on by

Animesque: Milly, Meryl, and Mr. Moral high ground

Image from Trigun

Image from Trigun

‘Trigun’brings the Old West to the Final Frontier

By Adam Tatelman, Staff Writer

5/5

I initially credited Cowboy Bebop as the show that helped me “get” anime. By that criteria, I should have mentioned Trigun, the first anime series I ever watched from start to finish and truly enjoyed. Adapted by Madhouse Studios from Yasuhiro Nightow’s manga series, Trigun blends comedy and tragedy just as haphazardly as it does American western tropes with sci-fi.

In the distant future, humanity has colonized a desolate, Tatooine-like planet called Gunsmoke and things are very much like the Old West, except with towering mutants and automatic weapons. There is a ludicrous 60-billion “double dollar” bounty on an unstoppable force-of-nature outlaw named Vash “The Stampede,” who obliterates all in his path. Fed up with making payouts to Vash’s victims, the Bernardelli Insurance Company assigns watchdog representatives Milly and Meryl to track Vash down.

What they find is a misunderstood goofball who, while an impossibly good shot, refuses to kill anyone regardless of the horrific wrong-place-wrong-time situations he routinely blunders into. Forced to tag along and make sure he doesn’t cause any more financial carnage for their employer, the girls are strung along through gleefully twisted visions of every clichéd American western plot imaginable: bank robberies, train jobs, kidnappings, border towns endangered by bounty hunters, robber barons monopolizing the water supply, determined homesteaders imperilled by thieves, and more.

Trigun seems like a comedy western at first, but despite all the action, Vash’s near-childish belief in his morality becomes central. You don’t want to see him just kill the bad guys—no matter how awful their deeds—you want to believe vengeance solves nothing. Characters like the desperado priest, Nicholas Wolfwood, add thematic resonance to the show’s moral dilemmas, being mysteriously two-faced even in their best moments. Two words: Martyr. Complex.

The soundtrack is a quirky, alien mix of synth-rock and twanging acoustic guitar, playing well with the sci-fi/western setting. As the origins of both Vash and Gunsmoke are slowly revealed, the sci-fi elements gradually shift to the foreground, bringing early foreshadowing into sharper focus. The world becomes fuller and richer with each revelation, and its true nature is something far more than just a silly space western, much like the script of the show itself.

I’m not going to say that the dub is perfect, but it’s pretty good. This is the series that established Johnny Yong Bosch as a voice actor, and he’s been a mainstay in the industry ever since, most recently voicing Kung Jin in Mortal Kombat X. Sadly, other standouts like Jeff Nimoy and Lia Sargent haven’t been as prosperous as their talent surely deserves.

Trigun’s quality is undeniable. Although some say the late ‘90s-era animation doesn’t stand the test of time, I was utterly absorbed by its attention to detail and low-rent charm. So if you’re looking for an anime with brains, heart, and a spine, you can’t go wrong with Trigun.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

47 comments on “Animesque: Milly, Meryl, and Mr. Moral high ground

  1. Hello, I think your website might be having browser compatibility issues.
    When I look at your website in Ie, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
    I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
    Other then that, excellent blog!

  2. My brother suggested I may like this website.
    He used to be entirely right. This submit truly made my day.
    You can not consider just how a lot time I had spent for this info!

    Thank you!

  3. Pingback: xm8entv5yf4h65ddeoivgh9545

  5. I think what you said made a bunch of sense.
    However, what about this? what if you composed a catchier post title?
    I ain’t saying your information isn’t solid., but what if you added something that
    grabbed folk’s attention? I mean The Other Press | Animesque: Milly, Meryl, and Mr.
    Moral high ground is a little boring. You could glance at Yahoo’s front page and see how they create news titles to grab
    people to open the links. You might add a video or a pic or two to get
    people interested about everything’ve written. Just my opinion, it could bring your posts a little livelier.

  6. Pingback: webcammen

  7. Pingback: clash royale gold generator

  8. Pingback: silvercartoon.adultcafe.pw

  9. Pingback: sleep aid

  10. Pingback: top1porn

  11. Pingback: twitter bot

  12. Pingback: clash of clans hack

  13. Pingback: Watch This

  14. Pingback: Kurma

  15. Pingback: blaty drewniane

  16. Pingback: sklejka dlh

  17. Pingback: try this website

  18. Pingback: podlogi drewniane

  19. Pingback: porn

  20. Pingback: kantï¿½wka dlh

  21. Pingback: Surviving The Final Bubble Review

  22. Pingback: crossfit vancouver

  23. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Cooperstown T-Shirt

  24. Pingback: love quotes

  25. Pingback: Michigan Wolverines T-Shirts

  26. Pingback: private label rights

  27. Pingback: Pure Natural Healing Review

  28. Pingback: Gordie Howe Jersey

  29. Pingback: spam scam

  30. Pingback: Michigan State Spartans Store

  31. Pingback: xxx-xnxx erotico Parodias

  32. Pingback: PTCI usa

  33. Pingback: Detroit Tigers Jersey

  34. Pingback: seo perth

  35. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  36. Pingback: cisco

  37. Pingback: order food denver

  38. Pingback: Abrir empresa nos EUA

  39. Pingback: FastComet Promo Code

  40. Pingback: Bigo Live UK

  41. Pingback: KNOW MORE

  42. Pingback: my site

  43. Pingback: filmizle

  44. Pingback: free wso

  45. Pingback: stafaband9

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*