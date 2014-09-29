Appropriation versus pop culture

Is it culturally insensitive for Western culture to adopt the word “manga?”
By Brittney MacDonald, Staff Writer
We are experiencing a shift in popular culture—what I would call an expansion into a more worldly view. More specifically, we as a society have become interested in the nerdy aspects of other foreign geek subcultures. This has been most prevalent in the Japanese “otaku” subculture, which is dominated by manga and anime, highly stylized Japanese graphic novels, comic books, and animated cartoons, which feature characters with large eyes as their most defining trait. Recently I have noticed a backlash against this, as well as accusations of “appropriation.” Well, in the famous words of Inigo Montoya in The Princess Bride: “You keep using that word. I don’t think you know what it means.”
This backlash has been focussed almost exclusively on L’Oréal’s Miss Manga Mascara.
I can imagine the process a marketing executive went through when they were asked to brand the new L’Oreal mascara, which is meant to define lashes rather than just elongate them. In my head I imagine it going something like this: googling “big eyes” resulted in hundreds and hundreds of pages of suggested manga, both in English and Japanese.
I blame hipsters for this newfound popularity of manga. Regular Western comic books became too mainstream (damn you Robert Downey Jr. and your impish good looks!), so they had to go to manga in order to be pretentious. It backfired though. People became fond of the manga aesthetic, and even began categorizing it in a new genre: North American manga. For examples see Twilight, the Dark-Hunter series, and Empowered.
So because manga isn’t a Western advent, people say this process becomes “appropriation,” because it’s stealing the concept from another culture. Ignoring for now the fact that it’s impossible to steal a concept, that accusation is also a bit hypocritical. Think back to all the makeup you’ve owned, anything with “rouge” or “stiletto” in the title is now appropriation of French or Italian culture. For that matter, your Celtic knot-design tramp stamp is appropriating my culture and turning it slutty, so I’m doubly offended!
Now I’m not Japanese, so whether or not this use of Japanese terms to sell makeup is offensive or not, I don’t know (though I suspect it isn’t). However, I do know how to use a dictionary. True, cultural appropriation is a legitimate concern and it can be negative, especially when used in ways that are derogatory. But that is not what’s going on here. The adoption of a word or term from a minority into mainstream culture is acculturation, and it happens anytime cultures interact with one another for an extended period of time. People from different cultures begin adopting terms or words from one another in order to better communicate ideas.
The use of the manga style by North American artists might be appropriation, but you’d have to run around and check with each one of them individually to see if they have any Japanese ancestry or not before you accuse. But that just might make you a racist.
What a information of un-ambiguity and preserveness
of precious know-how about unexpected feelings.
Terrific article! That is the type of info that are meant to be shared around the web.
Disgrace on the search engines for not positioning this post higher!
Come on over and talk over with my website . Thank you =)
whoah this weblog is magnificent i really like reading your articles.
Stay up the good work! You understand, many people are looking around for this info, you could help them greatly.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog and was wondering what all is needed to get set up?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very web savvy so I’m not 100% certain. Any recommendations or advice
would be greatly appreciated. Thanks
I am extremely impressed together with your writing abilities as well as with the format
for your blog. Is that this a paid theme or did you customize it yourself?
Either way stay up the nice high quality writing, it is rare
to look a nice blog like this one these days..
I really like what you guys tend to be up too. This sort of clever work
and coverage! Keep up the good works guys I’ve added you guys to my blogroll.
Very energetic post, I enjoyed that bit. Will there be a part 2?
Howdy! This post couldn’t be written much better! Looking through this article reminds me of my previous
roommate! He continually kept preaching about this. I most certainly will forward this article to him.
Pretty sure he’ll have a great read. I appreciate you for sharing!
Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thank you, However I
am having difficulties with your RSS. I don’t understand the reason why I
am unable to join it. Is there anybody else getting the same RSS problems?
Anybody who knows the answer will you kindly respond? Thanks!!
Great work! This is the type of info that are
supposed to be shared around the web. Shame on Google for
now not positioning this submit higher! Come on over and talk over with my site
. Thanks =)
Wow, that’s what I was searching for, what a material! present here at this website, thanks admin of this web
site.
This is my first time go to see at here and i am genuinely pleassant to
read all at alone place.
This is my first time pay a quick visit at here and i am in fact impressed
to read everthing at one place.
When I initially commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox
and now each time a comment is added I get
three e-mails with the same comment. Is there any way you can remove me
from that service? Thanks a lot!
Hello to all, the contents present at this web page are genuinely amazing for
people experience, well, keep up the good work fellows.
Good article! We will be linking to this particularly great article on our website.
Keep up the good writing.
Why viewers still make use of to read news papers when in this technological world the
whole thing is available on web?
It’s remarkable for me to have a website, which is useful for my
knowledge. thanks admin
Hello, I wish for to subscribe for this website to take hottest updates,
so where can i do it please help.
It’s going to be ending of mine day, except before end I am reading this great piece of writing to increase
my know-how.
Hi there colleagues, how is everything, and what you desire to say about this piece of writing, in my view its genuinely remarkable for me.
Hello, its good paragraph concerning media print, we
all understand media is a impressive source of facts.
If you want to grow your familiarity only keep visiting
this site and be updated with the most recent gossip posted here.
Because the admin of this site is working, no hesitation very quickly
it will be famous, due to its feature contents.
Admiring the dedication you put into your blog and detailed information you present.
It’s nice to come across a blog every once in a while that isn’t the same
out of date rehashed information. Excellent read!
I’ve saved your site and I’m including your RSS feeds to my Google account.
Hello, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Firefox, it looks fine but when opening
in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Other then that, terrific blog!
Wonderful article! That is the type of information that are
meant to be shared around the internet. Shame on Google
for no longer positioning this post upper! Come on over and talk over with my site .
Thank you =)
Wow, marvelous blog layout! How long have you ever been running
a blog for? you made blogging glance easy.
The entire look of your site is magnificent, as smartly as the content!
You need to be a part of a contest for one of the finest websites on the web.
I will highly recommend this web site!
Thanks for sharing such a good thought, piece of writing is
pleasant, thats why i have read it entirely
It’s perfect time to make a few plans for the future
and it’s time to be happy. I’ve read this publish and
if I may just I desire to counsel you few fascinating things or tips.
Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article.
I want to read more issues about it!
This site truly has all the info I needed about this subject
and didn’t know who to ask.
Amazing! Its truly amazing article, I have got much clear idea concerning from this
paragraph.
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this site.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s very difficult to get that “perfect balance” between superb usability and appearance.
I must say that you’ve done a superb job with this.
Additionally, the blog loads super fast for me
on Safari. Excellent Blog!
Hello there, I discovered your site by means
of Google at the same time as looking for a comparable matter, your site got here up, it seems to be great.
I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, just became alert to your blog via Google,
and located that it is truly informative. I’m going to
watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful in the event you proceed
this in future. Lots of folks will likely be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!
When I originally commented I clicked the “Notify me when new comments are added” checkbox and now each time a comment is
added I get several emails with the same comment.
Is there any way you can remove people from that service?
Thanks a lot!
Hi there, this weekend is good in support of me, since this moment i am
reading this enormous informative post here at my residence.
If some one wishes expert view about blogging and site-building after that i propose him/her
to go to see this blog, Keep up the nice job.
I used to be recommended this web site via my cousin. I’m no longer positive
whether this submit is written by hhim as nobody else undertand such unique approximately my problem.
You’re amazing! Thanks!
Hey I am so grateful I found your blog, I really found you by accident, while I
was searching on Aol for something else, Regardless I am here now
and would just like to say thank you for a incredible post and a all round entertaining blog
(I also love the theme/design), I don’t have time to read through it all at
the moment but I have saved it and also added your RSS feeds, so when I have time I
will be back to read much more, Please do keep up the awesome work.
Hi there, this weekend is nice in support of me, since
this occasion i am reading this impressive educational paragraph here at my home.
Currently it looks like BlogEngine is the top blogging platform available
right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
I like the helpful information you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your weblog and check again here frequently.
I’m quite sure I’ll learn a lot of new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the next!
Howdy! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which
blog platform are you using for this website?
I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had problems with hackers and I’m looking at
options for another platform. I would be great if you could point me in the direction of a
good platform.