Posted on by

‘Arrow’ spin-off shows potential

First Shots Of Grant Gustin Wearing 'The Flash' Costume

‘The Flash’ hits the small screen

By Lauren Paulsen, Senior Columnist

3/5

Anyone familiar with the superhero show Arrow will know Barry Allen (played by Grant Gustin) from season two of the series. Now on his own spin-off series, The Flash, the eager young crime scene investigator is obsessed with all things supernatural after his mother is killed by something not-quite-human and his father is blamed. Allen is hit by a lightning bolt made from a malfunctioning particle accelerator and doused in chemicals from his lab, which lands him in a coma for nine months. When he wakes up, he finds he has gained the ability to move really, really fast.

The Flash is filmed in our very own Vancouver. In fact, in the police scene after Allen chases down a metahuman, you can see the SkyTrain rails in the background. I don’t know about you, but I like to pick out the various landmarks in shows filmed nearby and recognize places that I’ve been before.

Unfortunately, that’s probably the most excited I was throughout the show. It wasn’t a bad pilot, but it was predictable. Young outcast has some monumental moment that turns him into a superhero and then, when superhuman bad guys start showing up, he takes it upon himself to dole out justice. And let’s not forget the best friend he has a crush on who is dating her cop father’s partner—said cop father being the same person who raised Allen after he lost both his parents, one to jail and the other murdered.

However, Allen is likeable and Gustin does a good job of pulling off the somewhat goofy yet brilliant young idealist. The special effects that depict him going really fast are kind of neat too, as he streaks like lightning through the streets.

This show has the potential to go either way, so I think it is worth watching another episode to find out where it goes.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

87 comments on “‘Arrow’ spin-off shows potential

  1. Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog

  2. Pingback: porno

  3. Pingback: Detroit SEO

  4. Pingback: status pnrn

  5. Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi

  6. Pingback: Elenore

  7. Pingback: Buy First Time Softee Pleaser sex toys online

  8. Excellent post. I was checking continuously this web site
    and I’m impressed! Very helpful info particularly the very last part 🙂
    I take care of such information a whole lot.
    I had been searching for this certain info to get a very long time.
    Thanks a lot and better of luck.

  9. Pingback: slimming diet

  10. Pingback: gymnastics wrist support

  11. Pingback: like it

  12. Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories

  13. Pingback: RRB Result 2016

  14. Pingback: hr.com

  15. Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes

  16. Pingback: life insurance lawyer

  17. Pingback: text correction

  18. Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer

  20. Pingback: android battery saver

  21. I’m impressed, I must say. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s both equally educative and entertaining, and let me tell you,
    you have hit the nail on the head. The issue is something too few men and women are
    speaking intelligently about. I’m very happy that I
    found this during my hunt for something regarding this.

  22. Pingback: Pokemon go android

  23. Pingback: Globalandia

  24. Pingback: ï»¿ixanawinters

  25. Pingback: crÃ©ation site web rÃ©union

  29. Hi there, I discovered your website via Google while searching for a comparable
    topic, your site got here up, it seems great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.

    Hello there, just changed into alert to your blog via Google, and located that it is truly
    informative. I’m gonna be careful for brussels. I will be grateful should you continue this
    in future. A lot of people will be benefited out of your writing.
    Cheers!

  30. Pingback: Tout sur les abdominaux

  32. Pingback: livraison courses marseille

  33. Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
    Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.

  37. Pingback: ï»¿advertising agency in Pune india

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*