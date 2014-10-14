‘Arrow’ spin-off shows potential

‘The Flash’ hits the small screen
By Lauren Paulsen, Senior Columnist
3/5
Anyone familiar with the superhero show Arrow will know Barry Allen (played by Grant Gustin) from season two of the series. Now on his own spin-off series, The Flash, the eager young crime scene investigator is obsessed with all things supernatural after his mother is killed by something not-quite-human and his father is blamed. Allen is hit by a lightning bolt made from a malfunctioning particle accelerator and doused in chemicals from his lab, which lands him in a coma for nine months. When he wakes up, he finds he has gained the ability to move really, really fast.
The Flash is filmed in our very own Vancouver. In fact, in the police scene after Allen chases down a metahuman, you can see the SkyTrain rails in the background. I don’t know about you, but I like to pick out the various landmarks in shows filmed nearby and recognize places that I’ve been before.
Unfortunately, that’s probably the most excited I was throughout the show. It wasn’t a bad pilot, but it was predictable. Young outcast has some monumental moment that turns him into a superhero and then, when superhuman bad guys start showing up, he takes it upon himself to dole out justice. And let’s not forget the best friend he has a crush on who is dating her cop father’s partner—said cop father being the same person who raised Allen after he lost both his parents, one to jail and the other murdered.
However, Allen is likeable and Gustin does a good job of pulling off the somewhat goofy yet brilliant young idealist. The special effects that depict him going really fast are kind of neat too, as he streaks like lightning through the streets.
This show has the potential to go either way, so I think it is worth watching another episode to find out where it goes.
Pingback: Detroit Lions Blog
Pingback: porno
Pingback: Detroit SEO
Pingback: status pnrn
Pingback: Boston Airport Taxi
Pingback: Elenore
Pingback: Buy First Time Softee Pleaser sex toys online
Excellent post. I was checking continuously this web site
and I’m impressed! Very helpful info particularly the very last part 🙂
I take care of such information a whole lot.
I had been searching for this certain info to get a very long time.
Thanks a lot and better of luck.
Pingback: slimming diet
Pingback: gymnastics wrist support
Pingback: like it
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories
Pingback: RRB Result 2016
Pingback: hr.com
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes
Pingback: life insurance lawyer
Pingback: text correction
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer
Procuro sempre estar sorrindo, assim parece que tudo fica melhor, parabéns pelo belo texto.
Pingback: android battery saver
I’m impressed, I must say. Rarely do I encounter a blog that’s both equally educative and entertaining, and let me tell you,
you have hit the nail on the head. The issue is something too few men and women are
speaking intelligently about. I’m very happy that I
found this during my hunt for something regarding this.
Pingback: Pokemon go android
Pingback: Globalandia
Pingback: ï»¿ixanawinters
Pingback: crÃ©ation site web rÃ©union
I like the helpful info you provide in your articles.
I will bookmark your blog and check again here regularly.
I’m quite certain I’ll learn plenty of new stuff right here!
Good luck for the next!
Great web site you’ve got here.. It’s hard to find quality writing
like yours nowadays. I seriously appreciate people like you!
Take care!!
You need to take part in a contest for one of the highest quality sites on the net.
I most certainly will highly recommend this website!
Hi there, I discovered your website via Google while searching for a comparable
topic, your site got here up, it seems great. I’ve bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hello there, just changed into alert to your blog via Google, and located that it is truly
informative. I’m gonna be careful for brussels. I will be grateful should you continue this
in future. A lot of people will be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!
Pingback: Tout sur les abdominaux
Paragraph writing is also a excitement, if you be familiar with after that you can write
if not it is complex to write.
Pingback: livraison courses marseille
Pretty section of content. I just stumbled upon your blog and in accession capital to assert that I get in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Any way I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently fast.
I was suggested this blog by my cousin. I’m not sure whether this
post is written by him as nobody else know such detailed about my difficulty.
You’re wonderful! Thanks!
You made some really good points there. I checked on the net for additional
information about the issue and found most individuals will
go along with your views on this web site.
Why viewers still use to read news papers when in this technological globe everything is available on net?
Pingback: ï»¿advertising agency in Pune india