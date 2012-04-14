Posted on by

Artful art songs

The rising musical stars of Douglas shine in Arts at One

By Kealy Doyle, Contributor

[dropcap]A[/dropcap]s the winter semester draws to a close, the Douglas College music department is wrapping up in grand style. This week’s Arts at One was a celebration of skill and musicianship which also acknowledged an audience challenged in recent weeks by some rather difficult music. The scholarship winners brought their ‘A’ game to pieces familiar and new and were warmly received.

It was a barnstormer of an opener. Stefani Yap put the piano through its paces with a hugely dextrous rendition of the third movement from Haydn’s “Piano sonata No. 62 in E-flat major.” The Presto is fast, strident, and proud, but always accessible. Those wonderful melodic trills were a delight. Special mention must go to Yap for her excellent attention to dynamics; she gave busy music room to breathe. It was these little touches that elevated her and many of her fellow performers from the merely ‘good’ to ‘great.’

Those sensitive dynamics were also at work in Spencer Waugh’s version of “Stella Australis,” by Argentine composer M. D. Pujol. There were some lovely arpeggios in this moody Spanish guitar piece of sunburnt landscapes and gentle Mediterranean zephyrs. It was a moment to reflect before launching into another vigorous piano session.

Amy Teo-Poh began Schubert’s gorgeous “Impromptu in G-flat Major No.” without a moment’s hesitation. Anchoring the melody with a tremendous series of oscillating triads that hardly let up throughout the five-minute piece, Teo-Poh made easy work of this romantic, deeply felt meditation. The feeling of satisfaction as the melody returned home after its anguished wanderings could hardly be expressed. It was a rewarding piece for both the performer and the audience.

Teo-Poh finished with a less familiar piece, the “Lament of Lady Zhao Jun” by Chinese composer Doming Lam. The audience was instantly transported to the Far East with the first strains of the simple but exotic pentatonic melody. It played with tempo and discordance, never quite settling into the harmonic chord. Despite some delicate work at the higher end of the keyboard, it grew into an unsettled, raging lament with only occasional glimpses of relief and harmony. To hear it played with a full orchestra would be quite something.

It was then time for a complete change of pace: enter mezzo-soprano Melissa Purnell. She began with “Le papillon et la fleur,” a lovely vocal piece by well-known Romantic composer Gabriel Fauré. These art songs are singers’ showcases, and, expertly accompanied by pianist Christian Bideau, Purnell soared. Her mature, rich voice was well-suited, her technique was excellent, and she sang with interest and emotion.

Purnell’s masterpiece and perhaps the best piece of the concert, however, was Richard Hageman’s “Do not go, my love,” a mournful early 20th century art song set to a short work by Indian poet Rabindranath Tagore. It is Hageman’s best-known art song, and deservedly so. This had shades of Purcell’s haunting Dido and Aeneas and the melodic French chansons of Reynaldo Hahn. Purnell’s performance was superlative: this was not simply a piece to sing but to act, and she did so tastefully and with no trace of self-consciousness.

Purnell was joined for her final piece by soprano Leanne Gilder. Mozart’s “Sull’aria” from The Marriage of Figaro is one of the best-known female duets in classical music (the eagle-eared will remember it from The Shawshank Redemption). With charming use of props, Purnell and Gilder gave an accomplished account of this beautiful duettino. Purnell was excellent, Gilder’s voice strong, and the harmony pleasing. It left a smile on this audience member’s face.

Their accompanist Bideau took up the baton next with a revisiting of a challenging François Morel étude. It was as complex and unpredictable as in the first hearing, but left the audience in no doubt of Bideau’s prodigious skill as he mastered every tempo, dynamic, and note on the keyboard. He is an enormously accomplished performer with command of the subtle touches—a pause here, a softening there. His is a career to watch with interest.

Last but by no means least was an astonishing work by Georges Guilhaud. His “First concertino in G minor” was a brilliant setting of classical motifs to alto saxophone. Accompanied by Williams Budhiharto, Kelvin Lui sent shivers through the room with an opening arpeggio almost worthy of Gershwin’s “Rhapsody in Blue.” The sax’s full, throaty elegance worked perfectly—in its higher register, it was positively piercing. A stunning work that was well performed.

The Arts at One series finishes for the winter semester on April 5 with student ensembles. Performances are free to attend and begin every Thursday at 1 p.m. in the Laura C. Muir Performing Arts Theatre, New Westminster campus.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

5,346 comments on “Artful art songs

  1. Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I truly enjoyed reading it, you may be
    a great author. I will be sure to bookmark your blog and will come back in the
    foreseeable future. I want to encourage one to
    continue your great job, have a nice day!

  4. Please let me know if you’re looking for a writer for your site.

    You have some really great articles and I believe I would be a
    good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write some content for your
    blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please send me an email if
    interested. Many thanks!

  5. Despite the millions of dollars and the police and the private security protecting them from the paparazzi, and each guest
    personally welcomed by the marriage planner himself with the help of an undisclosed security code,
    an ingenuous person still got in and took snaps. Fans and movie lovers
    like to know that the lead pair of an upcoming movie is also dating in real life.
    Of these, recent Oscar winner singer-songwriter John Legend chose to propose
    to then girlfriend Chrissy Teigen at the Anantara Kihavah.

  6. signe astrologique chinois buffle homme taureaux astrologie signes astrologiques amour
    symbole astrologique capricorne 21 mai signe du zodiaque astrologie femme
    poisson homme cancer astrologie mensuel taureau
    connaitre son signe astrologique chinois et son element astrologie cancer 2017 homme signe astrologique chinois 2017 coq
    22 mars signe astrologique astrologie aout 2017 poisson signe du zodiaque vierge dessin signe astrologique pour le 2 janvier signe astrologique caractere capricorne 27 novembre signe astrologique
    definition astrologie belier chemin de vie astrologie karmique tatouage femme signe
    astrologique vierge astrologie poissons aout 2017 signe
    astrologique chinois rat de terre astrologie sexe quel signe astrologique pour le mois de novembre compatibilite astrologique
    gemeaux scorpion signe astrologique taureau entente signe astrologique
    cancer en anglais signe astrologique egyptien signification 29 mai signe astrologique
    apprendre astrologie chinoise calendrier lunaire signe zodiaque 2017
    astrologie semaine prochaine signification signe astrologique chinois cochon signe
    zodiaque moi de mai astrologie aout 2017 poisson profil
    astrologique lion femme maison astrologie 1 signe astrologique lion ascendant lion homme astrologie
    demain verseau date signe astrologique verseau astrologie bebe
    poisson signe astrologique arabe couteau ascendant astrologique homme
    signe zodiaque 22 septembre affinite entre signes du
    zodiaque signes astrologiques gemeaux femme test astrologie amour signe astrologique naissance
    en janvier signe astrologique scorpion ascendant gemeaux
    le signe astrologique taureau signes du zodiaque et symboles

  8. Having read this I believed it was really informative.
    I appreciate you taking the time and energy to put this
    informative article together. I once again find myself
    personally spending a lot of time both reading and posting comments.
    But so what, it was still worthwhile!wholesale mlb
    jerseys China

  10. Hello there, I think your site could be having internet browser compatibility issues.
    Whenever I look at your website in Safari, it looks fine however, if opening in IE, it has some overlapping issues.

    I simply wanted to give you a quick heads up! Apart from that,
    wonderful blog!

  16. La plataforma de marketing el línea (OMP) es una plataforma web que combina las ventajas de un directorio
    de negocios, los buscadores locales, los métodos y herramientas de optimización de buscadores
    web, el CRM y el sistema de gestión de contenidos Content
    Management System Ebay y Amazon son utilizadas como
    plataformas de marketing online, gestión y logística.

  19. Heyy tһere, You’vе donne an excellent job.
    І will ⅾefinitely digg іt аnd personallpy recommend tօ mｙ friends.
    І’m confident they wiⅼl bbe benefited fгom
    thiѕ web site.

  22. Tһis іs the гight website for аnyone wwho wishes to find out аbout thiѕ topic.
    You understand ɑ whoⅼe lߋt its almost tough to argue wit ʏou (not that I personally ᴡould
    ѡant to…HaHa). Уou certaіnly рut а new spin on a subject tһat has been wгitten aЬoսt for ages.

    Wonderful stuff, jսѕt wonderful!

  28. Today is your lucky day as you’ve been chosen to receive this generous Welcome Bonus.
    This exclusive offer only goes to a select number of people, so don’t miss out.
    Previous recipients have gone on to win thousands, so use this offer today to double your deposits and become another winner.
    skyliteboom.com – Welcome Bonus
    skyliteboom.com
    Has sido elegido
    Hoy es tu dia de suerte ya que has sido elegido para recibir este generoso bono de bienvenida.
    Esta oferta exclusiva solo va a un numero selecto de personas, por lo que no se pierda.
    Los beneficiarios anteriores han ganado miles, asi que use esta oferta hoy para duplicar sus depositos y convertirse en otro ganador.
    skyliteboom.com – Has sido elegido

  31. The other day, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone
    and tested to see if it can survive a 30 foot drop, just
    so she can be a youtube sensation. My apple ipad is now broken and
    she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it
    with someone!

  32. You could certainly see your enthusiasm in the work you write.
    The arena hopes for even more passionate writers such as you who aren’t afraid to mention how they believe.
    All the time go after your heart.

  34. renovation maison 1970 veranda prix discount prix m2 faux plafond placo tarif kit maison bois autoconstruction insert double face prix poele a bois supra quattro prix volet piscine hors sol prix prix
    pour abattre mur non porteur tarif maison bois gironde
    prix cloture pvc pleine prix toiture bac acier isole au m2 prix pour abattage d’un sapin installation vmc hygrovariable assainissement individuel eparco prix prix d’un mini golf prix moyen verriere de toit prix abri camping car
    en bois pvc expanse 3mm prix casque d’ecoute a reduction de
    bruit devis plombier toulouse prix maconnerie mur parpaing simulation cout travaux maison beton cire leroy merlin prix tarif entretien jardinage poele
    a granule mcz ego 2.0 prix ventilation cuisine professionnelle
    prix prix refection toiture fibro ciment tarif desinfection punaises de lit cout renovation appartement au m2 prix faux plafond ba13 m2 prix centralisation volets roulants somfy prix maconnerie portail
    prix pose carrelage sol 60×60 renovation maison 1970 cout entretien adoucisseur
    culligan prix veranda pvc en kit renovation parquet prix garde corps terrasse bois volet roulant gris anthracite
    prix devis lits escamotables prix programmateur arrosage gardena
    devis isolation exterieure bardage bois prix pose parquet stratifie leroy merlin prix carrelage
    antiderapant cuisine professionnelle renovation salle de bain dijon prix volet
    pvc leroy merlin devis isolation murs tarif cloture treillis soude moteur volet roulant prix discount
    devis dressing castorama

  36. Hello there! Quick question that’s completely off topic.
    Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?

    My site looks weird when browsing from my iphone 4.
    I’m trying to find a template or plugin that might be able to fix this problem.

    If you have any recommendations, please share.
    Thanks!

  37. Hello there! I simply wish to give you a huge thumbs up for your excellent information you’ve got right here on this post.

    I am returning to your web site for more soon.

  39. Hey I know this is off topic but I was wondering if you knew of any
    widgets I could add to my blog that automatically tweet my newest twitter updates.
    I’ve been looking for a plug-in like this for quite
    some time and was hoping maybe you would have some experience with something like this.
    Please let me know if you run into anything. I truly enjoy reading your blog and
    I look forward to your new updates.

  40. Hi there! I know this is kind of off topic but I was wondering if
    you knew where I could find a captcha plugin for
    my comment form? I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having difficulty finding one?
    Thanks a lot!

  41. Pingback: radyo

  43. Please let me know if you’re looking for a article
    writer for your blog. You have some really great articles and
    I feel I would be a good asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off,
    I’d really like to write some content for your blog in exchange for a link back to mine.
    Please blast me an email if interested. Thanks!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*