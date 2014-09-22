Posted on by

Arts alive in Atlantic Canada

ARTS_Maritime Field School instructors - Jasmine, Todd, Hazel - photo credit from hazelfairbairn.comNew Douglas College field school explores Maritime culture

By Cheryl Minns, Arts Editor

This summer, you could go to the beach, read a book, and listen to music. Or you could do all of that in Atlantic Canada for course credit as part of Douglas College’s first ever Canadian Maritime Field School! With courses in biology, literature, and music, this 11-credit program focusses on the region’s natural wonders and cultural arts, running from May 4 to June 20 at Douglas College and Dalhousie University.

“The fact that we’ll be there, seeing and experiencing and talking to people who have been involved in some of the different things like fishing, mining, and all of that is a wonderful way to bring the literature alive,” said Jasmine Nicholsfigueiredo, instructor for the field school course English 1102 – Themes in Literature.

The course explores the cultures that influenced Maritime literature as well as the cultures that Maritime literature has affected. Nicholsfigueiredo’s example of this is the character of Anne from Anne of Green Gables, who has become a popular icon in Japan where girls dress up as her. As part of the program, students will get to visit Green Gables in Prince Edward Island and see memorabilia from the book’s author, L. M. Montgomery.

The program’s music course, Performing Arts 1136 – Introduction to Music, focusses on the migration of people and the evolution of music as they travelled. Course instructor Hazel Fairbairn’s example of such evolution is how a Scottish fiddle tune went from its original sound in Scotland to a faster beat in the colder Maritimes once the people migrated there, to a slower tempo when the people later migrated to warmer Louisiana.

“That’s the kind of musical journey that this course traces,” Fairbairn said. “I’m not going to ask you what key that’s in. I’m not going to ask you what instrument you play it on. I’m going to ask you to think about the people who are making the music.”

The English and Performing Arts courses will also include attending cultural events and social gatherings that highlight Maritime life, such as a traditional ceilidh with Gaelic folk music and dancing.

For students interested in the sciences, Biology 1110– Principles of Biology: The Biosphere introduces students to evolution, ecological systems, and marine biodiversity, with a focus on Atlantic Canada’s unique features, such as New Brunswick’s Bay of Fundy.

The Maritime portion of the course will feature field trips, tours, and activities, while the classes completed at Douglas College will cover the required lab assignments, according to biology instructor Todd Harper.

Prospective students are invited to learn more about the program at the Canadian Maritime Field School info session in room A1170 at the David Lam campus on September 24.

For information about the program, costs, schedule, and more, check out hazelfairbairn.com

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

83 comments on “Arts alive in Atlantic Canada

  6. I’m impressed, I have to admit. Seldom do I come across
    a blog that’s equally educative and entertaining, and let me tell you,
    you’ve hit the nail on the head. The issue is something too few men and women are speaking intelligently about.
    Now i’m very happy I came across this during my hunt for something relating to this.

  9. Howdy are using WordPress for your blog platform?
    I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get
    started and set up my own. Do you require any html coding knowledge to make your own blog?
    Any help would be greatly appreciated!

  10. This design is incredible! You certainly know how to keep
    a reader entertained. Between your wit and your videos,
    I was almost moved to start my own blog (well,
    almost…HaHa!) Excellent job. I really enjoyed what you had to say, and more than that, how you presented it.

    Too cool!

  11. Generally I don’t learn article on blogs, but I would like to say that this write-up very forced me to check out and do it!
    Your writing style has been amazed me. Thanks, quite great article.

  12. hello there and many thanks for your information – I have definitely acquired something new from below.

    I did so however expertise some technical points applying this website,
    since I experienced to reload the website a great deal of times
    previous to I really could have it to load properly.
    I had been wondering in case your hosting
    is OK? Not that I’m complaining, but sluggish
    loading instances times will often affect your placement
    in google and could damage your quality score if ads and marketing
    with Adwords. Anyway I’m adding this RSS to my email and could
    be aware of much more of your respective intriguing content.
    Make certain you update this again soon.

  15. Great weblog right here! Additionally your website quite a bit up very fast!
    What web host are you the use of? Can I am getting your affiliate
    link for your host? I desire my web site loaded
    up as quickly as yours lol

  18. Awesome blog! Do you have any tips and hints for aspiring writers?
    I’m planning to start my own blog soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
    Would you advise starting with a free platform like WordPress or go for a paid
    option? There are so many options out there that I’m completely overwhelmed
    .. Any ideas? Appreciate it!

  19. Thanks , I’ve recently been looking for information about this topic for ages and yours is the best I have found out so far.
    However, what in regards to the conclusion? Are you certain in regards to the supply?

  21. Wonderful article! This is the kind of info that are supposed to be shared around the web.
    Disgrace on the search engines for now not positioning this publish
    higher! Come on over and visit my website . Thank you =)

  23. An outstanding share! I have just forwarded
    this onto a friend who was doing a little research on this.
    And he actually ordered me dinner because I stumbled upon it for him…
    lol. So allow me to reword this…. Thanks for the meal!!
    But yeah, thanks for spending some time to discuss this
    matter here on your internet site.

  25. Great weblog here! Also your website so much up very fast!
    What host are you the use of? Can I am getting your associate
    link to your host? I want my website loaded up as quickly as yours
    lol

  27. I am curious to find out what blog system you have been working with?
    I’m experiencing some minor security issues with my latest website and I’d like to find something
    more safeguarded. Do you have any recommendations?

  28. Today, I went to the beach front with my kids.
    I found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the shell to her ear and screamed.
    There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
    She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell
    someone!

  31. certainly like your website however you need to test the spelling on quite a few of your posts.
    Many of them are rife with spelling problems and
    I find it very bothersome to tell the reality on the other hand I’ll
    certainly come back again.

  33. Hey just wanted to give you a quick heads up and let
    you know a few of the pictures aren’t loading correctly.
    I’m not sure why but I think its a linking issue. I’ve tried it in two different internet browsers and both show the same results.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*