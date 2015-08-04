Arts in August

This month’s local arts events
By Cheryl Minns, Arts Editor
Beat the heat, and enjoy local art this August with gallery showings, premiere film screenings, and local theatre and musical performances across the Lower Mainland!
A Midsummer Night’s Dream
Now until Sunday, August 16
The Bernie Legge Theatre in Queen’s Park, New Westminster
Come see the classic William Shakespeare comedy brought to life by Alchemy Theatre with Vagabond Players in the heart of Queen’s Park. The cast features several actors from Douglas College, including students Nina Dosdall and Heather English, and alumni Ben Groberman and Claire Temple.
The show runs Thursday through Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for youth, available through info@alchemytheatre.ca.
Cross Currents art exhibit
Friday August 7 to Saturday September 12
Amelia Douglas Gallery at Douglas College, New Westminster
The Cross Currents exhibit features abstract art by Dorothy Doherty and collaborative works by Kathryn Gibson and Sande Waters.
On August 8 and 9, the gallery will take part in the New West Cultural Crawl from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be art supplies provided by Opus Art Supplies available for guests to create their own collaborative and abstract artworks. Gibson and Waters will create a collaborative painting together in the gallery on August 8, followed by the Cross Currents opening reception with refreshments.
Doherty, Gibson, and Waters will present an artists’ talk at 10 a.m. on September 11.
Summer Art Festival
Saturday August 15, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.
Deer Lake Gallery in Burnaby
The Burnaby Arts Council presents the first annual Summer Art Festival. The event will feature live music and entertainment, raffle draws and door prizes. Grab a meal at the barbecue, or check out the local artisan booths featuring sculptures, pottery, wood creations, fashion, and jewellery. There will also be a sculpture exhibit on display and a Summer Theatre performance.
The festival is free to attend, with free parking.
Guided gallery tours
Saturday August 15
Burnaby Art Gallery
Join Peter Busby, author of The Life and Art of Jack Ackroyd, on a tour of Burnaby Art Gallery’s latest art exhibit featuring Jack Ackroyd’s works. Two tours are available, one from 2-3 p.m. and the other from 3-4 p.m.
There will also be a guided tour through Robert Bigelow’s Daily Practices abstract art exhibit, available in English and Mandarin from 2-4 p.m.
Both exhibits will be on display until August 23.
City of Watersummer film event
Saturday August 15, starts at 6:30 p.m.
River Market at Westminster Quay, New Westminster
The New West Film Society with the New Westminster Museum present a free screening of City of Water, a documentary about the waterfront along New York City and New Jersey, and what its future holds.
After the film, there will be a series of shorts on the Fraser River waterfront and a discussion to follow. Guests are encouraged to explore the museum’s new exhibit about the local waterfront.
Mexico PelagicoCanadian premiere
Wednesday August 19, 7-9 p.m.
Vancouver Aquarium
The Vancouver Aquarium presents the Canadian premiere of Mexico Pelagico, a documentary about Mexico’s sea life and ecosystem, and their relationship with the country’s fishermen.
After the movie, Pelagic Life filmmaker Jorge Cervera Hauser and Pelagic Life photographer/videographer Rodrigo Friscione will host a Q-and-A session with Saving Our Sharks director Russell Hennessey.
Tickets are $10 for non-members and are available through VanAqua.org.
The aquarium also presents the Canadian premiere of the Sea Monsters Revealed exhibit, where dissected and preserved sea creatures are on display. The exhibit is like an aquatic version of the popular human anatomy exhibits that tour the world.
Daily Practicesclosing reception
Saturday August 22, 6–9 p.m.
Burnaby Art Gallery
Artist Robert Bigelow and the Burnaby Art Gallery will draw the Daily Practice exhibit to a close with a Latin fusion reception, featuring live music from Bigelow’s sons, Myles and Sangito, and refreshments.
Come hear about the art from the artist himself and meet fellow art enthusiasts at this free event.
ArtStarts at River Market: Music for Movies, Games, and Videos with Digital Guise
Sunday August 30, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
River Market at Westminster Quay, New Westminster
Peter Hurst, Nick Apivor, and Bob Caldwell, coordinator of Douglas College’s Community Music School, bring the Digital Guise interactive concert to the River Market. They will be performing fan-favourite songs from movies, soundtracks, and pop culture, such as The Simpsons, The Hobbit, Mario, and Zelda. Familiar scenes will play on the screen as they demonstrate how music integrates with the accompanying video’s action.
Wow, this paragraph is pleasant, my younger sister is analyzing
these things, therefore I am going to inform her. Gamefly 3 month free trial
Hi, Neat post. There’s a problem along with your website in web explorer, might test this?
IE still is the market leader and a huge element of other
folks will miss your wonderful writing due to this problem.
Your means of telling all in this paragraph is actually pleasant, every one can without difficulty understand it, Thanks a lot.
There’s certainly a lot to know about this issue.
I like all of the points you have made.
I am sure this paragraph has touched all the internet
viewers, its really really pleasant post on building up new web
site.
Good day! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a group of volunteers
and starting a new project in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us valuable information to work on. You have done a outstanding
job!
Wow! At last I got a weblog from where I be able
to actually take useful information regarding my study and
knowledge.
Hey, I think your blog might be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your website in Chrome, it looks fine but when opening in Internet Explorer, it has some overlapping.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up! Other then that, fantastic blog!
Wonderful goods from you, man. I’ve be aware your stuff prior to and you’re just too excellent.
I really like what you’ve got right here, certainly like
what you are stating and the way wherein you are saying it.
You are making it entertaining and you still care for to stay it sensible.
I cant wait to learn far more from you. This is really a terrific website.
What i do not understood is in reality how you’re no longer actually a lot
more neatly-preferred than you may be now. You’re so intelligent.
You know thus considerably in terms of this subject, made me
individually imagine it from numerous varied angles.
Its like women and men don’t seem to be fascinated
until it’s something to accomplish with Girl gaga!
Your own stuffs nice. At all times handle it up!
I for all time emailed this website post page to all my friends,
because if like to read it after that my friends will too.
Its not my first time to pay a visit this web page, i am
browsing this web site dailly and obtain good information from
here daily.
I will immediately grab your rss as I can not to find your e-mail subscription link or e-newsletter service.
Do you have any? Kindly permit me recognize so that I may just subscribe.
Thanks.
Do you mind if I quote a few of your articles as long as I provide
credit and sources back to your blog? My website is in the very same niche as yours and
my visitors would really benefit from some of
the information you provide here. Please let me know if this ok with you.
Thank you!
Hi, i think that i noticed you visited my weblog thus i got
here to go back the want?.I’m trying to in finding issues to improve my
website!I suppose its adequate to make use of a
few of your concepts!!
Hi there, all is going well here and ofcourse every one is sharing data, that’s truly fine, keep up writing.
My brother suggested I might like this web site. He was
entirely right. This post truly made my day. You can not imagine just how much
time I had spent for this information! Thanks!
Thank you for every other great article. Where else may just
anyone get that type of info in such an ideal way of writing?
I have a presentation subsequent week, and I’m at the
look for such info.