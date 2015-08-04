Arts in August

This month’s local arts events

By Cheryl Minns, Arts Editor

Beat the heat, and enjoy local art this August with gallery showings, premiere film screenings, and local theatre and musical performances across the Lower Mainland!

A Midsummer Night’s Dream

Now until Sunday, August 16

The Bernie Legge Theatre in Queen’s Park, New Westminster

Come see the classic William Shakespeare comedy brought to life by Alchemy Theatre with Vagabond Players in the heart of Queen’s Park. The cast features several actors from Douglas College, including students Nina Dosdall and Heather English, and alumni Ben Groberman and Claire Temple.

The show runs Thursday through Saturday evenings at 8 p.m., with Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2 p.m. Tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for youth, available through info@alchemytheatre.ca.

Cross Currents art exhibit

Friday August 7 to Saturday September 12

Amelia Douglas Gallery at Douglas College, New Westminster

The Cross Currents exhibit features abstract art by Dorothy Doherty and collaborative works by Kathryn Gibson and Sande Waters.

On August 8 and 9, the gallery will take part in the New West Cultural Crawl from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be art supplies provided by Opus Art Supplies available for guests to create their own collaborative and abstract artworks. Gibson and Waters will create a collaborative painting together in the gallery on August 8, followed by the Cross Currents opening reception with refreshments.

Doherty, Gibson, and Waters will present an artists’ talk at 10 a.m. on September 11.

Summer Art Festival

Saturday August 15, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

Deer Lake Gallery in Burnaby

The Burnaby Arts Council presents the first annual Summer Art Festival. The event will feature live music and entertainment, raffle draws and door prizes. Grab a meal at the barbecue, or check out the local artisan booths featuring sculptures, pottery, wood creations, fashion, and jewellery. There will also be a sculpture exhibit on display and a Summer Theatre performance.

The festival is free to attend, with free parking.

Guided gallery tours

Saturday August 15

Burnaby Art Gallery

Join Peter Busby, author of The Life and Art of Jack Ackroyd, on a tour of Burnaby Art Gallery’s latest art exhibit featuring Jack Ackroyd’s works. Two tours are available, one from 2-3 p.m. and the other from 3-4 p.m.

There will also be a guided tour through Robert Bigelow’s Daily Practices abstract art exhibit, available in English and Mandarin from 2-4 p.m.

Both exhibits will be on display until August 23.

City of Watersummer film event

Saturday August 15, starts at 6:30 p.m.

River Market at Westminster Quay, New Westminster

The New West Film Society with the New Westminster Museum present a free screening of City of Water, a documentary about the waterfront along New York City and New Jersey, and what its future holds.

After the film, there will be a series of shorts on the Fraser River waterfront and a discussion to follow. Guests are encouraged to explore the museum’s new exhibit about the local waterfront.

Mexico PelagicoCanadian premiere

Wednesday August 19, 7-9 p.m.

Vancouver Aquarium

The Vancouver Aquarium presents the Canadian premiere of Mexico Pelagico, a documentary about Mexico’s sea life and ecosystem, and their relationship with the country’s fishermen.

After the movie, Pelagic Life filmmaker Jorge Cervera Hauser and Pelagic Life photographer/videographer Rodrigo Friscione will host a Q-and-A session with Saving Our Sharks director Russell Hennessey.

Tickets are $10 for non-members and are available through VanAqua.org.

The aquarium also presents the Canadian premiere of the Sea Monsters Revealed exhibit, where dissected and preserved sea creatures are on display. The exhibit is like an aquatic version of the popular human anatomy exhibits that tour the world.

Daily Practicesclosing reception

Saturday August 22, 6–9 p.m.

Burnaby Art Gallery

Artist Robert Bigelow and the Burnaby Art Gallery will draw the Daily Practice exhibit to a close with a Latin fusion reception, featuring live music from Bigelow’s sons, Myles and Sangito, and refreshments.

Come hear about the art from the artist himself and meet fellow art enthusiasts at this free event.

ArtStarts at River Market: Music for Movies, Games, and Videos with Digital Guise

Sunday August 30, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

River Market at Westminster Quay, New Westminster

Peter Hurst, Nick Apivor, and Bob Caldwell, coordinator of Douglas College’s Community Music School, bring the Digital Guise interactive concert to the River Market. They will be performing fan-favourite songs from movies, soundtracks, and pop culture, such as The Simpsons, The Hobbit, Mario, and Zelda. Familiar scenes will play on the screen as they demonstrate how music integrates with the accompanying video’s action.