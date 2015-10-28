Posted on by

Artwork and other interests at ‘Avocations’

Art by Kathleen Katon Tonnesen

Art by Kathleen Katon Tonnesen

Amelia Douglas Gallery presents art from Douglas College community

By Cheryl Minns, Arts Editor

Avocations celebrates the artistic works of 20 Douglas College students and staff, showcasing their ceramics, jewellery, paintings, and photographs in the Amelia Douglas Gallery. The exhibit runs from October 29 to December 11.

“I would encourage all Douglas College students to come to the Avocations exhibit and see how others express themselves through their art,” said Rose Gindl, a student in the Music Diploma program whose artwork is in the exhibit. “It just may spark an idea and cause you to step out onto your own path to creativity.”

For the exhibit, Gindl submitted three 16” x 20” canvas prints of photographs she had taken in Molson, Washington. The ghost town photographs include “a rundown homestead amongst a green meadow; an old, broken down, and rusted wooden wagon wheel; and the remains of an office that once housed the town lawyer.”

“I chose these pictures as they each focused on one specific thing in the ghost town,” she explained. “Many of my other photos were busier and had more detail, so I felt these ones would be easier to view and simply enjoy.”

The theme of Avocations is to show the art that Douglas College students and employees create outside of their field of study or occupation. Although Gindl is in the music program, she finds that her photography relates in some ways to her music.

“Music and photography are both creative pursuits. One can receive immense joy and pleasure from performing or listening to music and also from capturing the perfect photograph,” she said. “Being creative in these ways can feed your soul, and I believe we all need to let our inner selves shine through our art.”

Kathleen Katon Tonnesen, a psychology student who studied Early Childhood Education as well as Performing and Fine Arts at Douglas College, submitted three of her paintings to Avocations: “Gypsy Jazz King Nirvana,” “Jeffrey-Sweet Time,” and “Wildfire!”

“They are all aspects of raw human potential honed by fire,” she said.

When asked why students should visit the exhibit, she said, “To be inspired to express themselves, and to be motivated to attain their own authentic potential.”

To see more of Tonnesen’s artwork, check out her online portfolio at Katon.MyArtChannel.com

An opening reception for Avocations will take place at 4:30 p.m. on October 29 in the Amelia Douglas Gallery, located on the fourth floor of the Douglas College New Westminster campus.

Avocations will be on display until December 11.

The Other Press

The Other Press, Douglas College's student newspaper since 1976. Articles, insight and updates from the New West and Coquitlam campuses.

More Posts - Website

890 comments on “Artwork and other interests at ‘Avocations’

  4. hello there and thank you for your information – I have definitely
    picked up anything new from right here. I did however
    expertise several technical issues using this site, as I experienced to reload the site
    a lot of times previous to I could get it to load properly.

    I had been wondering if your web hosting is OK?
    Not that I am complaining, but slow loading instances times will sometimes
    affect your placement in google and can damage your high-quality score if advertising and marketing
    with Adwords. Anyway I am adding this RSS to my e-mail and could look out for much more of your respective fascinating content.
    Make sure you update this again soon.

  8. I’m very happy to discover this page. I wanted to thank you for your time
    for this wonderful read!! I definitely really
    liked every bit of it and i also have you book-marked to check out new stuff on your site.

  10. With Adobe Photoshop, you’ll be able to raise oor decrease contrast, brightness,
    huge, and evcen color intensity. From Barmans online, you will possess the entire bar and catering materials
    covered-along together with your hoome bbar and
    alkso your outdoor dining set up. But for guys like Coliin Farrell oor Davfid
    Beckam , a poor boy look can better be achieved with
    a shaved head.

  15. Oh my goodness! Awesome article dude! Thank you, However I am encountering troubles
    with your RSS. I don’t know the reason why I can’t join it.
    Is there anyone else getting similar RSS problems? Anyone who
    knows the answer can you kindly respond? Thanks!!

  17. sex soft les meilleur site porno petite teen porno videos porno retro site de sex amateur malade de sex livecam
    porno porno teen amateur porno cosplay videos porno gratis
    love sex scenes videos porno gay gratis casting sexe policier porno
    porno jeune vieux canard sex toy cam xxx porno cindy porno
    sexe you sexe de blonde porno movi hd sexy granny porno travestie porno
    tv porno pictures porno rita mitsouko porno porn teen sex sexe
    domination film porno kif sexe denfer x videos
    porno sperm porno sex exhib sex vimeo sexe avec cougar teen sex pictures video
    porno cartoon film porno hamster masseuse porno porno femme agee love sex scene anal sex porn rencontre sex
    lyon teen sex pictures marocaine porno photo star porno sandrine quetier porno hot sex porn tatouage sexe femme photo sexe
    femme

  18. site de rencontre par affinite politique 7eme rencontre mondiale du soufisme sit rencontre ado site de rencontre canadien gratuit les rencontres de l’udecam rencontre site gratuit
    rencontres seniors dans les yvelines aller
    a la rencontre de soi meme leboncoin rencontres avis site de
    rencontre gratuit site de rencontre pour ado de 16 ans gratuit sans inscription gtrouver rencontre
    artiste rencontre avis site rencontre etudiant rencontre
    fille russe tinder site rencontres site de rencontre sport
    gratuit pof site rencontre gratuites site de rencontre gratuit 85 rencontre 13002 badoo rencontre femme autun badoo rencontre
    tarn et garonne super rencontre gratuit site de rencontre a paris
    agence de rencontre haut de gamme nantes site de rencontre non payant pour
    ado rencontre dax rencontre asexuel sud ouest rencontres introduction site de rencontre pof rencontre gratuite rencontre homme autun site rencontre
    pour ado 974 rencontres en ligne conseils rencontrer des gens dans une nouvelle ville fnac rencontres montparnasse rencontre cote d armor site de rencontre avec gps exemple reponse annonce rencontre site rencontre badoo avis site
    de rencontre seniors suisse je n’arrive pas a rencontrer quelqu’un de bien rencontres femmes seniors aude rencontre sri lankaise
    site de rencontre ado laval appli de rencontre pour ado site rencontre agricultrice rencontre discrete gratuite
    rencontre 27500 rencontre gaie

  19. Have you ever thought about publishing an e-book or guest authoring on other blogs?

    I have a blog centered on the same topics you discuss and would love to have you share some stories/information.
    I know my viewers would appreciate your work.
    If you’re even remotely interested, feel free to shoot me an e mail.

  20. I’m really loving the theme/design of your weblog.
    Do you ever run into any internet browser compatibility issues?

    A small number of my blog audience have complained
    about my site not operating correctly in Explorer but looks great in Firefox.

    Do you have any ideas to help fix this issue?

  21. Hi! I’ve been following your blog for a long time now and
    finally got the courage to go ahead and give you a shout out
    from Porter Texas! Just wanted to say keep up the
    excellent work!

  23. I enjoy what you guys are usually up too. This sort of clever work and coverage!
    Keep up the great works guys I’ve added you guys to my own blogroll.

  28. Immediately we received for you , Pokemon Go 10 Cheats, Tips
    & Tricks You Have to Know Heavycom, 12 Jul 2017 Listed here are all of the Pokemon Go” tips, cheats and methods you need to know Working Pokemon Go Hack for Limitless Pokecoins and Pokeballs.

  29. Good post. I learn something new and challenging on sites I stumbleupon everyday.

    It will always be interesting to read content from other writers and use a little something
    from their websites.

  30. This design is incredible! You definitely know how to keep a reader entertained.
    Between your wit and your videos, I was almost moved to start my own blog (well, almost…HaHa!) Great job.

    I really loved what you had to say, and more than that, how you
    presented it. Too cool!

  37. Thank you for every other fantastic post. Where else may just anybody
    get that type of info in such an ideal method of writing?
    I have a presentation next week, and I’m at the look for such information.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

CAPTCHA Image

*