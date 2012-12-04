Atheist coalition backs the snood

Popular hybrid scarf piece endorsed by Richard Dawkins
By Dylan Hackett, News Editor
Last week, by a worldwide press release, the Humanists for Uncut Humanity announced their unfettered endorsement for the snood, an increasingly popular hybrid renowned for distancing wearers from problems surrounding scarf knots that the HUH claims “nobody can tie properly anyway,” with its simple crocheted circumference. The group heralds the fashion piece as “a woolly plight against the aesthetic of genital mutilation and the pious pragmatism that shields it from rational discussion.”
The press release announced “the snood is an embodiment of our stance against the culturally normalized child abuse known to many as circumcision, but deemed by us as genital mutilation. We encourage our supporters to wear the snood this winter season in solidarity against the practice we seek to cease worldwide. Wear the snood up or down—it is ready to adjust to whichever position the situation requires.”
Evolutionary biologist, author, and outspoken atheist Richard Dawkins has been witnessed wearing a beige snood around London and posted a picture through his Twitter account concurrent with the HUH press release. The 71-year-old academic posted on his Twitter page “@HUH reppin’ the #snood hard #topman #swag pic.twitter.com/666rd8da9k”.
The announcement was deemed by many in the press as unsettlingly timely, given the HUH’s “Adopt-an-Anteater” drive launched last November—an effort to provide funding for an anteater shelter in northern Brazil. The long snouted mammal was also adopted as the group’s official mascot at the 2012 Global Atheists Convention, appearing onstage to rally conference attendees behind the HUH’s agenda.
The Creator’s Coalition for Circumcision, a union of Jewish, Muslim, and Christian supporters advocated for infant circumcision and critiqued the backing of the snood in a rebutting press release distributed last Friday.
“Circumcision is a practice dating back as far as Hebrew times and is practiced worldwide as a sanitary precaution for infant health and as a WHO recommended procedure to reducing HIV infection rates. The snood’s resemblance to an uncircumcised penis is negligible and its fervent endorsement by Richard Dawkins and his co-thinkers flouts a respected and long-standing tradition amongst religious and secular communities worldwide. The [HUH]’s stigmatization of the garment causes harm to these cherished communities,” the release claimed.
In an ensuing battle on Twitter late Friday afternoon, the HUH was quick to point out the CCC’s own scandal in the mid-90s where the group was found to have paid the producers of popular Christian family drama, 7th Heaven, to have character Simon Camden don a mushroom cut, a staple of mid-‘90s hairstyles.
Hey! I just wanted to ask if you ever have any
problems with hackers? My last blog (wordpress) was hacked and I ended up losing several weeks of hard work
due to no data backup. Do you have any solutions to stop hackers?
I’m not sure why but this website is loading very slow for me.
Is anyone else having this problem or is it a issue on my end?
I’ll check back later on and see if the
problem still exists.
Hello just wanted to give you a quick heads up.
The words in your article seem to be running off
the screen in Firefox. I’m not sure if this is a formatting issue
or something to do with web browser compatibility but I figured I’d
post to let you know. The layout look great though!
Hope you get the issue resolved soon. Many thanks
It is the best time to make some plans for the future and it’s time to be happy.
I’ve read this post and if I could I want to suggest
you some interesting things or suggestions. Maybe you could write next articles referring to this article.
I desire to read more things about it!
I’m curious to find out what blog platform you’re utilizing?
I’m experiencing some small security problems with my
latest site and I would like to find something more secure.
Do you have any recommendations?
I used to be able to find good information from your articles.
If some one wishes expert view regarding blogging and site-building then i recommend him/her to pay a visit this web site, Keep up the nice work.
Hey tҺere, Yοu have one ann incredible job. І’ll cеrtainly digg it and personaslly suggwst tο mmy friends.
I’m sᥙгe they’ll be benefited fгom thіs site.
Great beat ! Ι wοuld llike tto apprentice еven аs you amend your site, howw coulⅾ i subscribe for a weblog site?
Ƭhе accouunt helped mе a appropriate deal.
I weree tiny Ьіt familiar of tɦis your broadcast offered bfight ϲlear idea
We absolutely love your blog and find a lot of your post’s to be just what I’m looking for.
Would you offer guest writers to write content
available for you? I wouldn’t mind composing a post or elaborating on many of the subjects you
write about here. Again, awesome site!
Hello There. I found your blog using msn. This is an extremely well written article.
I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read more of your useful info.
Thanks for the post. I will definitely return.
Gooɗ site you have got heгe.. It’s hard to find hіgh-quality writing ⅼike уоurs nowadays.
I seriousⅼy apрreciate pople ⅼike you! Taake care!!
I’m amazed, I muhst say. Rarely do I encounter ɑ blog that’ѕ botһ educative аnd interеsting,
and lеt mee teⅼl you, уou һave hhit thе nail on the head.
The issue is somethіng nott enough people ɑre speaking intelligently ɑbout.
I’m very happy I came acfross tɦіs dᥙring mу hunt fօr omething
cοncerning this.
Ϝirst of all I want to sаy faqntastic blog!
Ӏ had a quick question in աhich ӏ’d likke
to ask iff yoᥙ do not mind. I was curious toⲟ find out ɦow yоu center ʏourself and
clear уour thoughts preior to writing. I’νe ɦad a harrd time clearing my thoughts in geting my
ideas оut theгe. Ⅰ do enjoy writing Һowever іt just seems ⅼike
the fiгst 10 to 15 mіnutes aree generally wastd
ϳust trying tto figure out how tօ begin. Any ideas oг hints?
Apppreciate іt!
Thhis article іѕ trսly a niuce one it assists
new internet visitors, աho ɑre wishing іn fvor оf
blogging.
Amazing blog! Is your theme custom made or did you download it from somewhere?
A design like yours with a few simple adjustements would really make my blog stand out.
Please let me know where you got your theme. Thanks
I always emailed this webpage post page to all
my friends, as if like to read it after that my contacts will
too.
It’ѕ gօing to be end of mine dɑy, exceρt beforᥱ end I am reading tbis
impressive article tto improve mmy кnow-how.
Currently it looks like Drupal is the preferred blogging
platform available right now. (from what I’ve read) Is that what
you are using on your blog?
Have you ever considered publishing an e-book or guest authoring on other websites?
I have a blog centered on the same topics you discuss and
would really like to have you share some stories/information. I know my visitors
would appreciate your work. If you are even remotely interested, feel free to send me an e-mail.
What’s Happening i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I’ve discovered It positively useful and
it has aided me out loads. I am hoping to give a contribution & assist other customers like its helped me.
Great job.
I love it when individuals get together and share thoughts.
Great site, continue the good work!
I take pleasure in, result in I found exactly what I was
looking for. You have ended my 4 day long hunt!
God Bless you man. Have a nice day. Bye
My partner and I stumbled over here from a different
website and thought I should check things out. I like what I see so now i am following you.
Look forward to looking at your web page repeatedly.
Whatt a data of սn-ambiguity аnd preserveness of valuabpe experience οn the topic of unpredicted feelings.
I like the valuable information you provide in your articles.
I’ll bookmark your blog and check again here frequently.
I am quite sure I’ll learn many new stuff right here!
Best of luck for the next!
Good post. I learn something totally new and challenging on sites I
stumbleupon on a daily basis. It’s always exciting to read through content
from other authors and use a little something from other sites.
What i do not understood is in truth how you’re
no longer actually a lot more well-appreciated than you
might be now. You’re so intelligent. You know thus considerably
relating to this matter, produced me in my opinion imagine it from
numerous numerous angles. Its like men and women aren’t fascinated
until it’s something to accomplish with Lady gaga! Your own stuffs great.
All the time handle it up! Gamefly 3 month free
trial
I am really delighted to read this web site posts which carries
lots of valuable data, thanks for providing such statistics.
Hi there mates, how is everything, and what you would like
to say about this article, in my view its actually
awesome in support of me.
I believe that is among the so much vital info for me.
And i am glad reading your article. But wanna observation on few basic issues, The website style is ideal, the
articles is in point of fact great : D. Just right task,
cheers