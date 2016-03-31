Attack ads are not just for politics

Should corporations call out competitors?
By Elliot Chan, Opinions Editor
We see it in politics all the time: commercials that call out the negative aspects, false advertisements, and empty promises of competitors. As someone watching these commercials, I often feel like I’m watching a couple bicker—it’s awkward. This petty form of persuasion doesn’t really leave a winner in my mind; rather, it makes me want to oppose both parties. But what if this same method is used for our everyday products?
Recently, Verizon hired comedian Ricky Gervais to do a commercial spot where, instead of highlighting all of Verizon’s features, it calls out its competitor (Sprint). In the ad, Gervais states that their competitor “stretches the truth” when claiming to have the fastest and most reliable network. He also goes on to say that having the fastest, most reliable network in Kansas (the location of Sprint’s headquarter), is like having a parachute that only opens in Kansas. That’s no good. Consumers want a product such as cellular reception to be reliable everywhere, just like a parachute.
While the commercial was fun and light and Gervais’ snarky persona made the rivalry of the telecommunication companies humourous, it was bad practice. These types of companies are rarely promoting innovations, but rather striving for mediocrity. And it shows with an ad like this. Think about it, if Verizon had the “fastest” and “most reliable” network, they would be claiming it straight up. They would have proof. But instead of demonstrating their product, they turn the spotlight on their competitors and say, “well, they aren’t that great either.”
Often in politics, we don’t vote for the candidate that we like, but rather the candidate we hate the least. A world where we are choosing the lesser of two evil sounds like a pretty horrible place to live, huh? A world where we are calling each other liars and saying that a billion-dollar company is incompetent and irresponsible is worrisome place to live. A world where we spend more resources racing to the bottom, reaching the lowest common denominator, and striving to merely meet expectation is a scary place to live.
Calling out a problem does not solve it. One-upping competition by small margins doesn’t solve it either.
Enough talk about what others don’t do. Regardless of whether you are a politician, a billion-dollar company, or my co-worker, I don’t judge you by your competition, I judge you by your actions and achievements. You give me results as promised and there is no reason why I wouldn’t pick you over someone else. I would trust you.
The way you develop a reputation is by focusing on service and innovation, not by dragging your opposition down so that you look better. If you want to be the best, you’ll need to try your hardest and not just talk smack.
India is the ultimate paradise for shoppers due to the medley of
traditional ethnic items and modern designer wear that is sold here.
They are all very affordable though and many are even free to play online.
Both guys and girls are supporting funky and traditional indian jewelry.
You must make sure that you hire the best web hosting company India to get the best deals and offers for
web server hosting. The web design on a web hosting providers website is
a quick and easy indication of the quality
of the provider. The amount of space required by a
website should also be considered while choosing a web host.
Hi there, just became aware of your blog through Google, and found that it’s really informative. I am going to watch out for brussels. I’ll be grateful if you continue this in future. Lots of people will be benefited from your writing. Cheers!
Today, while I was at work, my sister stole my iphone and tested to see if it can survive a twenty five foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation.
My iPad is now destroyed and she has 83 views. I know this is totally off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Wow, superb blog layout! How long have you been blogging for?
you make blogging look easy. The overall look of
your website is great, let alone the content!
Very nice article, totally what I needed.
I got this website from my friend who informed me regarding this web page and at the moment this time I
am browsing this web page and reading very informative articles at this time.
Your style is very unique in comparison to other people I have read stuff from.
I appreciate you for posting when you have the opportunity,
Guess I’ll just bookmark this page.
Very soon this web page will be famous among all blog
users, due to it’s nice posts
Please let me know if you’re looking for a article author for your weblog.
You have some really great posts and I believe I would be a good
asset. If you ever want to take some of the load off, I’d love to write some content for your
blog in exchange for a link back to mine. Please blast me an email if interested.
Thank you!
That is really interesting, You’re an excessively professional blogger.
I have joined your feed and look forward to looking for
more of your magnificent post. Also, I have shared your
website in my social networks
I loved as much as you’ll receive carried out right here.
The sketch is tasteful, your authored subject matter stylish.
nonetheless, you command get bought an edginess over that
you wish be delivering the following. unwell unquestionably come more formerly again as
exactly the same nearly very often inside case you shield this hike.
Hi everyone, it’s my first go to see at this web site,
and piece of writing is really fruitful designed for me, keep up posting these content.
I am sure this paragraph has touched all the internet users, its really really nice piece of writing on building up new blog.
Howdy! This is my first visit to your blog! We are a collection of volunteers and starting a new project in a community in the same niche.
Your blog provided us beneficial information to work on. You have done a
marvellous job!
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having trouble locating it but, I’d like to
shoot you an e-mail. I’ve got some recommendations for
your blog you might be interested in hearing. Either way,
great site and I look forward to seeing it develop over time.
hello!,I really like your writing so a lot! percentage we keep up a
correspondence more about your article on AOL?
I require an expert on this house to resolve my problem.
May be that’s you! Taking a look forward to look you.
Outstanding story there. What occurred after? Thanks!
Hi Dear, are you actually visiting this website on a regular basis,
if so afterward you will absolutely take good knowledge.
What i don’t realize is if truth be told how you’re no longer
really a lot more smartly-favored than you may be right now.
You are so intelligent. You realize thus considerably
when it comes to this topic, made me in my opinion believe it from so many varied angles.
Its like men and women are not interested except it is something to
accomplish with Lady gaga! Your personal stuffs excellent.
At all times maintain it up!
I love it when people get together and share opinions.
Great website, stick with it!
Greetings from Idaho! I’m bored at work so I decided
to check out your site on my iphone during lunch
break. I really like the information you present
here and can’t wait to take a look when I
get home. I’m amazed at how fast your blog loaded on my cell phone
.. I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, excellent blog!