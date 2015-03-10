Attention to apathy

Why bystander blaming is far from the solution
By Elliot Chan, Opinions Editor
Mind your own business and stand up for what is right. Those two contradicting sentiments have led to many problems over the years as they’ve supplied fuel for revolutions and weakness towards authorities. We blame children for letting their peers get bullied; yet we punish them for confronting their demons. It’s a messy world and while awareness may be a method to clean things up, calling out people for not lending a hand is just poison to ourselves.
When it comes to the bystander effect and how we are moulded by it, I often bring up the example of a car accident. You are in a car and the vehicle ahead of you in the next lane merges, striking another car, and careens to the edge of the road. Do you a) stop and assist or b) continue driving? Most of us would like to think that we would choose the first option. It seems like the most reasonable choice, however, less than half of all people in that position would actually stop and help. With every passing moment the likelihood of help from bystanders decreases, and the more public the incident, the less likely anyone will assist at all.
But what does help really mean? We are not professionally trained; we are not a part of an emergency response unit. Should we make a situation worse, we can ultimately be hit with a lawsuit. There is a clear reason why being a bystander often makes sense. We don’t actually know what is happening or the level of severity.
Physical altercations and bullying are two scenarios people love to blame on bystanders for playing the part of spectators. I don’t know if you have ever jumped into a middle of a fistfight before, but it isn’t as easy as removing a magnet from the fridge. In a moment of intensity, people can be unpredictable. You never know if someone is hiding a weapon or is capable of doing physical harm. Social injustice is worth sticking up for, but two drunken people arguing on Granville is none of your business. Get the hell out of there.
Yes, if I was in a dire situation, I would want someone to save me, but would I ever blame a stranger for not stepping in to protect me? I sure hope not. We are all bystanders in someone else’s life. Everybody has problems and some rise to the surface like sweat. You cannot expect people to wipe it off for you.
Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform are you using for this site?
I’m getting tired of WordPress because I’ve had issues with
hackers and I’m looking at options for another platform.
I would be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a
good platform.
This is a very good tip especially to those new to the blogosphere.
Simple but very precise info… Many thanks for sharing this one.
A must read article!
This paragraph will help the internet users for building up new website or even a weblog
from start to end.
We should be cautious even though picking a locksmith, as we will
need a skilled that will be ready to securely safe our treasured items.
‘ Locksmiths can also give genuine suggestions on the kind of security systems
which should be installed. With a very good background to its credit, you will surely have a rewarding and
ingenuous experience with a locksmith.
Maps, Addresses and Driving Directions to
important places such as: Local Hospital Emergency Medical or “Walk-In” Clinics; Bank, ATM and Money Exchange; Airport, Train Station,and Bus Stations; Post
Office, Fed – Ex, UPS or other Express Mailing Businesses; Grocery Stores, Butcher, Baker,
Liquor Stores, or other Essential Stores; Internet Café or Business Center; Recommended Restaurants,
Cafes, Clubs, or Thoroughfares; Local Places of Worship with phone numbers.
That is absolutely true, since you will be able to improve in each aspect.
Are you looking for an effective way to protect your family and your home.
I could not resist commenting. Well written!
I simply could not leave your website before suggesting that
I extremely enjoyed the standard information an individual supply for your
visitors? Is gonna be back incessantly to check out new posts
I constantly emailed this webpage post page to all my contacts,
since if like to read it then my links will too.
Hi everyone, it’s my first pay a visit at this site, and article is truly fruitful for me, keep up posting these types of posts.
Nice post. I used to be checking constantly this blog and I’m impressed!
Extremely helpful information specially the closing part :
) I care for such information much. I used to be seeking this particular info for a long
time. Thanks and best of luck.
Nice blog here! Also your web site loads up very fast!
What host are you using? Can I get your affiliate link
to your host? I wish my website loaded up as quickly as
yours lol
Creative Bioscience Garcinia Cambogia 1234 Veggie Capsules Dietary Supplement
contains Hydroxycitric acid, the active ingredient in Garcinia, which
may promote weight loss when combined with
exercise and a healthful, well-balanced diet.
Yes! Finally something about Funeral service.
Highly energetic article, I loved that bit.
Will there be a part 2?
I’m truly enjoying the design and layout of your website.
It’s a very easy on the eyes which makes it much more pleasant
for me to come here and visit more often. Did you hire out a developer to create your theme?
Superb work!
Levante acréscimo aumenta essa sua energia, graças às
vitaminas do multíplice B, que ajudam organização a converter carboidratos em glicose,
em direção a principal nascente de vigor a fim de que os
carne, cérebro e outrem órgãos.
YO
KF
What’s up it’s me, I am also visiting this website
regularly, this website is in fact nice and the people are
actually sharing nice thoughts.
RU
I usually do not leave a response, however after
reading a few of the responses on The Other Press | Attention to apathy.
I actually do have a couple of questions for you if you do
not mind. Could it be only me or do some of the responses come across
like they are coming from brain dead people? 😛 And, if you are posting at additional sites, I would
like to follow you. Could you post a list of every one of all your social sites like your twitter feed, Facebook page or linkedin profile?
Hi, i believe that i saw you visited my web site thus i
came to return the choose?.I’m attempting to to find things to improve my website!I assume its
good enough to use some of your ideas!!
Hey! I realize this is sort of off-topic but I needed to ask.
Does running a well-established website like yours require a lot of work?
I am brand new to operating a blog but I
do write in my diary on a daily basis. I’d like to start a blog so I can share my personal
experience and thoughts online. Please let me know if
you have any kind of ideas or tips for brand new aspiring blog owners.
Thankyou!
Thank you for sharing your thoughts. I truly appreciate your efforts and I am waiting
for your further post thanks once again.
If you are going for most excellent contents like me, simply pay a quick visit
this web page every day for the reason that it provides quality contents, thanks
I quite like reading a post that will make men and women think.
Also, thank you for permitting me to comment!
fantastic issues altogether, you just won a emblem
new reader. What might you recommend in regards to your submit that you simply
made a few days in the past? Any positive?
Currently it sounds like WordPress is the top blogging platform out there right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you’re using on your blog?
This website really has all of the information I
needed about this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
Hi, just wanted to mention, I loved this article. It was practical.
Keep on posting!
I am sure this post has touched all the internet viewers, its really really good article on building up new webpage.
What’s up, the whole thing is going well here and ofcourse every one is sharing information,
that’s actually good, keep up writing.
Pingback: subway-surfers-games