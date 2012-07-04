Author visits Douglas Toastmasters Club

By Naomi Ambrose, Contributor

The Douglas Toastmasters Club invited a special guest to their July 3 meeting—bestselling author and speaker Monica Regan. Regan, who wrote the self-help book “The Dream Power Goal System: Five Steps for How to Achieve Any Goal, Guaranteed!” was asked to speak to an open meeting for the club, staff, and students at the club’s meeting on the New Westminster campus.

“I wanted to bring professional speakers to the club and to show that Toastmasters is a wonderful organization where members can improve their communication and leadership skills” said club mentor, Michelle Leong.

Regan, who has a background in psychology and education and a nine-year teaching career said “I have been a member of Toastmasters myself and I really believe in the program. It helped me launch my career as a coach and workshop presenter. I am always happy to support Toastmasters as there are few non-profit programs entirely committed to supporting anyone who wishes to develop themselves.”

[quote style=”boxed”]Douglas Toastmasters meet every Tuesday at 5:00 pm in Room 207 at the Students’ Union Building at the New Westminster Campus.[/quote]

Regan’s own organization follows a mantra compatible with Toastmasters, stating “Dream Power Goal is a company devoted to supporting people in connecting to their authentic selves and believing in the limitlessness of their personal potential to create whatever they choose in this world.

“Toastmasters is a gift that anyone who is attracted to it should not miss the opportunity to jump onboard. It is a powerful and amazing tool for developing skills, building support in your life and boosting your confidence. I have nothing but good things to say about Toastmasters.”

Toastmasters International is a non-profit educational organization that teaches communication and leadership skills through a worldwide network of clubs. The organization currently has more than 260,000 members in approximately 12,500 clubs in 113 countries. Since its founding in October 1924 by Ralph C. Smedley in Santa Ana, California, the organization has helped millions of people lead and communicate with poise and confidence. Today, organizations around the world recognize the value of incorporating Toastmasters training to help employees improve their communication and leadership skills. In British Columbia alone, there are over 250 Toastmasters Clubs and over 4,500 members.

Douglas Toastmasters meet every Tuesday at 5:00 pm in Room 207 at the Students’ Union Building at the New Westminster Campus. For more information about the event and the club, please visit wwww.meetup.com/Douglas-Toastmasters or call Michelle Leong at 604-527-5038.