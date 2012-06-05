Posted on by

Awful Advice: with Aunt Agony

Dear Aunt Agony,

Thanks for your advice on that big problem I was having trouble with! Now I know what to do about my finances!

Sincerely,

Confused

 

Dear Confused,

There was no finance question in last week’s column, dear. Stop writing such nonsense.

Sincerely,

Aunt Agony

[hr]

Dear Aunt Agony,

My little brother is nervous about taking his SAT. What can I do to reassure him?

Sincerely,

Older Sibling

 

Dear Older Sibling,

Tell him that if all else fails, he can always go to a community college in Canada. I’ve heard that community colleges are considered to be very prestigious there.

Sincerely,

Aunt Agony

[hr]

Dear Aunt Agony,

Hoe do I pas Eng. Ned hlp spling so yo cn hlp me?

Sincerely,

143noscull

 

Dear 143,

Well, try not to be near-illiterate. I helped you even though you had terrible spelling. Secondly, throw away your phone. Texting is making your generation dumber. I heard that you can also get cancer from the waves you phone sends out every time you send a text.

Sincerely,

Aunt Agony

[hr]

Dear Aunt Agony,

How come they don’t make those ESPN Jock Jam CDs anymore! I wanted to party like a jock star!

Sincerely,

Sad Jock

 

Dear Sad,

Well, the nineties have ended. But don’t worry; you can still get funky with the upcoming CD of Canadian and American national anthems covered by dance group LMFAO. There’s even a bonus cover of ‘Party Rock Anthem‘ sung by Canadian national anthem singer Marc Donelly!

Sincerely,

Aunt Agony

[hr]

With files by Livia Turnbull.

