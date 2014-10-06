Bad Judge, or bad show?

Poor pilot shows little promise

By Lauren Paulsen, Senior Columnist

1/5

Bad Judge’s Honourable Judge Rebecca Wright (played by Kate Walsh) is not what one would consider honourable. She is portrayed as a wild and reckless woman who doesn’t always follow the law and spends her nights partying and drinking. She’s supposed to be a tough woman who doesn’t care what people think about her, but instead she comes across as a complete mess. Somehow though, she still manages to win over the people around her.

Feeling a sense of guilt over putting a young boy’s parents behind bars, Wright comes to the aid of Robby Shoemaker (Theodore Barnes) whenever he needs help. Often though, she just gets him into more trouble, such as when she tells him to punch out the bully at his foster home, which results in him getting transferred to a home for violent children.

Somehow by the end of the show, Wright has fixed all of the problems she created, like asking the doctor she is sleeping with to write a note for Shoemaker saying that he is not violent.

Bad Judge is just plain bad. It’s a slapstick comedy that tries too hard. Every sentence is supposed to be a joke. A lot of what happens just doesn’t seem probable, including the fact that despite ditching work multiple times, Wright never gets in trouble with her boss. The characters are shallow and two-dimensional, and there’s no depth to the show itself. Just like Wright, it’s a mess.

No matter how many times they show Wright in her underwear, this show is not going to make another season. I’d be surprised if anyone even sticks around to watch the second episode. People have better things to do than watch a rotten comedy.