Baseball, flossing, and imaginary ethnicities

‘To Rise Again at a Decent Hour’ book review
By Joshua Grant, Senior Columnist
4/5
When I picked up the newest Joshua Ferris novel, I did so with the knowledge that it included three things: one, it had a great title; two, it had a great cover; and three, it was about a dentist. Here’s what you need to know…
Paul O’Rourke is a fairly successful dentist, a Boston Red Sox fan, and a sworn atheist, but he has a strange fondness for rituals. He watches every Red Sox game, but leaves the room for the sixth inning because he always leaves the room for the sixth inning. Back when he dated his Jewish office manager, he delved deep into the rituals and history of her people, and considered converting.
One day, an unknown party puts up a website for his dental practice, Paul O’Rourke Dental, complete with bizarre religious quotations. A mystery! Then a vaguely anti-Semitic Twitter account appears under his name and he is contacted by a man who suggests he might belong to an ancient ethnicity with a secret history that explains everything.
There’s a lot to like about the novel. The protagonist is interesting, though a bit of a jerk. His voice and outlook are funny and frustrated, especially in his acerbic musings about pop culture, during which Ferris’s style shines.
However, the study of this confused man in a complex world is constantly interrupted by a fantastical tale of religious persecution and ethnic personality, which I had trouble following or caring about. Perhaps I wanted this book to be something that it wasn’t, but I feel like the novel’s title was sort of a promise unfulfilled.
In the end, there’s something cool in here. It is still a good read and I recommend it, despite the flimsy plot.
Pingback: vanity.press
Hi there! Do you use Twitter? I’d like to follow you if that would be okay.
I’m definitely enjoying your blog and look forward to
new posts.
Thanks in support of sharing such a nice opinion, piece of writing is good, thats why i have read it fully
Hi there! I could have sworn I’ve visited this blog before but after looking at some of the articles I realized it’s new to me.
Anyways, I’m definitely delighted I came across it and I’ll be bookmarking it
and checking back regularly!
I blog quite often and I truly thank you for your information. Your
article has truly peaked my interest. I’m going to bookmark your site and keep checking for new information about once a week.
I opted in for your RSS feed too.
I am actually pleased to glance at this web site posts which contains plenty of helpful data, thanks for providing these
information.
Its like you read my mind! You seem to understand so much about this, such as you wrote the e-book in it or
something. I believe that you simply could do with some percent to power the message
home a little bit, however instead of that, that is excellent blog.
An excellent read. I will definitely be back.
What’s up friends, how is all, and what you would like to say on the topic of this post, in my view its in fact amazing designed
for me.
What’s Going down i’m new to this, I stumbled upon this I have found It
absolutely helpful and it has helped me out loads.
I’m hoping to contribute & aid other customers like its helped me.
Great job.
As the admin of this web page is working, no hesitation very
soon it will be renowned, due to its feature contents.
Hi every one, here every person is sharing such know-how, so it’s fastidious to read this webpage, and I
used to visit this blog all the time.
Keep this going please, great job!
An interesting discussion is worth comment. I do believe that you ought to publish more on this issue,
it might not be a taboo matter but usually people do not discuss such
topics. To the next! Many thanks!!