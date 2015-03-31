Basia Ruta fired as BC auditor general

Ruta’s handling of audits resulted in review
By Angela Espinoza, News Editor
BC’s auditor general Basia Ruta was fired from her position on March 23 following a review of her performance that she had concerns about.
Amongst other public complaints made about her work, Ruta’s “slow pace,” lack of “leadership,” and an accusation of “obstruction” were listed in a CBC report about the dismissal.
In a statement about Ruta’s dismissal, Coralee Oakes, Minister of Community, Sport, and Cultural Development, wrote that Ruta’s “obstruction of an intended review of her office [had] created an intolerable situation.”
The obstruction in question referred to a March 19 statement made by Ruta that the impending review was not within legal boundaries. “The audit council doesn’t have the power to appoint someone to do a review,” Ruta told the Canadian Press.
The review was partially based on Ruta’s previous supposedly mishandling of audits from her office.
CBC reported that in her time as auditor general, Ruta was only able to complete two local government audits in her three-year tenure.
Useful information shared. I am delighted to read this
article. many thanks for giving us nice info. enjoy this post.
A person necessarily assist too maqke seriously articles I’d state.
This is the first time I frequented your web page and thus far?
I surprised with the research you made to make this actual publish extraordinary.
Magnificent job!
I am sure this paragraph has toucyed all the internet users, itts really really
pleasant post onn building upp new weblog.
Nesses casos, médico deve ser consultado e, mesmo remédio oriundo aquém deve ser utilizado
com cautela.
Whats up very cool website!! Guy .. Excellent
.. Amazing .. I’ll bookmark your blog and take the feeds also?
I’m happy to seek out so many useful info here within the put up,
we need develop extra techniques in this regard, thank you for sharing.
. . . . .
I am genuinely delighted to read this webpage posts which consists of tons of helpful facts, thanks for providing
these kinds of data.
Howdy I am so happy I found your site, I really found you by accident,
while I was researching on Digg for something else, Anyhow I
am here now and would just like to say thanks for a remarkable post and a all round interesting blog (I also love the theme/design), I don’t
have time to read through it all at the moment but I have bookmarked
it and also included your RSS feeds, so
when I have time I will be back to read a great deal more, Please do keep
up the awesome work.
HGH therapy likely can not significantly reverse
acute damage to human proteins within the body, It likely cannot undo the effects of
cardiovascular disease that is serious and it cannot automatically rekove
all the life time negative effects oof the reduction of other hormones iin our body.
High-end versions might actually have a bar.
Appreciate this post. Will try it out.
Hi everyone, it’s my first pay a visit at this web site, and article
is really fruitful for me, keep up posting these articles.
Therefore it is necessary to buy economical Search Engine Optimization solutions from a well certified online SEO organization.
You ought to take part in a contest for one of the highest quality sites online.
I most certainly will recommend this blog!