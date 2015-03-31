Basia Ruta fired as BC auditor general

Ruta’s handling of audits resulted in review
By Angela Espinoza, News Editor
BC’s auditor general Basia Ruta was fired from her position on March 23 following a review of her performance that she had concerns about.
Amongst other public complaints made about her work, Ruta’s “slow pace,” lack of “leadership,” and an accusation of “obstruction” were listed in a CBC report about the dismissal.
In a statement about Ruta’s dismissal, Coralee Oakes, Minister of Community, Sport, and Cultural Development, wrote that Ruta’s “obstruction of an intended review of her office [had] created an intolerable situation.”
The obstruction in question referred to a March 19 statement made by Ruta that the impending review was not within legal boundaries. “The audit council doesn’t have the power to appoint someone to do a review,” Ruta told the Canadian Press.
The review was partially based on Ruta’s previous supposedly mishandling of audits from her office.
CBC reported that in her time as auditor general, Ruta was only able to complete two local government audits in her three-year tenure.
Highly descriptive article, I liked that bit.
Will there be a part 2?
Hi there! I’m at work surfing around your blog from my
new apple iphone! Just wanted to say I love reading
through your blog and look forward to all your posts! Carry on the superb work!
Hi there this is kind off of off topic but I was wondering if blogs use WYSIWYG editors or if you have too
manually code with HTML. I’m starting a blog soon but hafe no coding experience so I wanted to get
guidance from someone with experience. Any help would be
greatly appreciated!
Its like you learn my thoughts! Yoou appear to know a lot about this, like you wrote the book
in it or something. I think that you just could do with some percent to forrce the message home a bit, however
instead oof that, this is great blog. A fantastic read. I will
certainly be back.
Hey there! I could have sworn I’ve been to this
website before but after reading through some of the post I realized it’s new to me.
Anyhow, I’m definitely glad I found it and I’ll bee bookmarking and checking back often!
With havin so much content and articles do you ever run into any problems of plagorism or copyright infringement?
My website has a lot of unique content I’ve either written myself or outsourced but it appears a lot of
it is popping it up all over the web without my permission. Do you know any methods to help protect
against content from being stolen? I’d certainly appreciate it.