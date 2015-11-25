Basic trolling

How to most effectively piss off Vancouver’s population of white girls
By Alex Stanton, Staff Writer
If there’s one thing I cannot stand hearing from my fellow men around these parts, it’s the oft-repeated yet groundless notion that Vancouver women are usually bitchy. Honest to God, I’ve been hearing people perpetuate that myth since before my peers and I even reached drinking age. For Vancouver women to hear this, it must be INCREDIBLY disheartening; before you let it bother you though, you should know that the line “Vancouver girls are bitches” is usually said by someone who is clearly unattached to a significant other (unless, of course, their significant other’s name is “Jose Cuervo”). In 2015, there are very few symptoms that indicate a raging case of involuntary celibacy quite like a generally misogynist worldview.
All that being said… You girls are just too easy to chirp. Vancouver, like any wannabe world-class city, has an entirely unique culture. Between the inexplicable attraction to tied up hair, and sharing a city with the main HQ of Lululemon Athletica, there is simply way too much to poke fun at in this city. Nothing personal, ladies, but I’m about the reveal some solid ways for people to tick you off. Sorry in advance!
- Diss Starbucks:
There’s an old, nary spoken of legend that, while not proven to actually work, states that if you say “Pumpkin Spice Latte” into a bathroom mirror three times, a white girl in yoga pants will appear and list of all her favourite things about fall. I’ve never personally tried this ritual; I like my trousers to be positively urine free.
There are as many possibilities for this category as there are Starbucks stores in the City of Vancouver. It’s too easy to poke fun at the absurd price of the countless flashy-but-mediocre seasonal drinks compared to everywhere else. The logo, which looks like a piece of currency used by an alien race of space clowns, is ripe for parody. I find that asking what the hell the creature is on the logo has interesting results.
If, despite your best efforts, the conversation ends up steering towards autumn… Run.
- Bring up how people dress in Vancouver vs. Everywhere else:
Vancouver has been awarded countless times by Canadian and non-Canadian entities of apparent importance, but there’s only one award that Vancouver actually deserved, and that would be the title of “third worst dressed city in the world” by MSN Travel back in 2011.
Now, I’m no Tom Ford, but I think even a fashionably illiterate caveman such as myself can point out numerous things wrong with the way Vancouver dresses, and—surprise, surprise—an overwhelming majority of these tragic outfits are worn by Caucasian females in Vancouver. Yoga pants outside of the yoga studio and hockey jerseys while not at a hockey game are some of the more common crimes you’ll see being committed in broad daylight all over the 604.
- Do business with Lululemon Athletica:
This is only for high rollers such as yours truly; you six-figures-and-under-a-year peasants need not apply. If you’re bored, rich, and thigh-chaffingly sick of sweatpants being an acceptable thing to wear outside, then simply buy out Lululemon and put every bit of clothing that came from that abyss onto a rocket with the controls set for the heart of the sun. It’s that simple, Mr. Property Rich VanMan.
In Vancouver, if life hands you Lululemon… Make Lululemon-ade stands!
- Tell them to fix their eyebrows
This is only included here because saying this to any woman, eleven times out of ten, you’ll probably get strangled by an infinity scarf. “Fix your Eyebrows” is a declaration of war among first world women.
Excellent goods from you, man. I have have in mind your stuff previous to and you’re just too fantastic.
I really like what you’ve bought here, certainly like what you are stating and the way in which you assert it.
You’re making it enjoyable and you still take care of to keep it sensible.
I cant wait to learn much more from you. That is really
a great website.
Keep on working, great job!
Hurrah! In the end I got a webpage from where I be capable of actually
take useful facts regarding my study and knowledge.
The next time I read a blog, I really hope that it doesnt disappoint me up to this 1.
I mean, I understand it was my alternative to learn, but I actually thought
youd have anything interesting to say.
I know this web page offers quality depending articles and
extra information, is there any other site which presents these information in quality?
Oh my goodness! Impressive article dude! Many thanks, However I am having problems with your RSS.
I don’t know why I cannot join it. Is there anybody else getting identical
RSS problems? Anyone that knows the answer can you kindly respond?
Thanks!!
Thank you, I’ve recently been looking for information approximately this subject for a long time and yours is the best I’ve came upon so far.
But, what about the conclusion? Are you sure about the source?
Great beat ! I wish to apprentice even while you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a weblog website?
The account helped us a appropriate deal. I was tiny bit acquainted with this your broadcast offered vivid clear idea
I couldn’t resist commenting. Well written!
I enjoy what you guys tend to be up too. This sort of clever work
and reporting! Keep up the great works guys I’ve added you
guys to blogroll.
It’s awesome in support of me to have a website, which is valuable for my know-how.
thanks admin
Wonderful post but I was wanting to know if you could write a litte more
on this subject? I’d be very grateful if you could elaborate a little bit further.
Cheers!
Hello are using WordPress for your site platform?
I’m new to the blog world but I’m trying to get started and set up my own. Do you require
any html coding expertise to make your own blog?
Any help would be greatly appreciated! Gamefly 3 month free trial
My coder is trying to convince me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the
expenses. But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress
on a variety of websites for about a year and am anxious
about switching to another platform. I have heard good things about blogengine.net.
Is there a way I can transfer all my wordpress content into it?
Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!
Genuinely no matter if someone doesn’t know after
that its up to other visitors that they will assist, so here it occurs.
I always spent my half an hour to read this weblog’s articles all the
time along with a cup of coffee.
I don’t even know how I ended up here, but I thought this post was
good. I do not know who you are but certainly you’re going to a famous blogger if you are not already 😉
Cheers!