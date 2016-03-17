BC government investigates a possible highway to the Sunshine Coast

Some say the study is detracting from current transportation problem
By Rebecca Peterson, Staff Writer
A study funded by the BC government is now underway to decide whether or not it’s feasible to build a highway connecting the Lower Mainland to the Sunshine Coast.
Though the Sunshine Coast is a popular tourist destination for BC, it is currently difficult to access. Despite being part of the mainland proper, the Sunshine Coast is divided from the Lower Mainland by several deep and wide inlets. As it stands now, the only access to the area, which has a population of 30,000 people, is by BC Ferry, with multiple transfers between Vancouver and a Sunshine Coast destination.
In light of this, the government has awarded a $250,000 contract to engineering firm R.F. Binnie. The firm’s study will investigate whether or not it is cost-effective to connect Highway 99 to the Sunshine Coast by spanning the inlets with multiple bridges, using the islands in the wider inlets as touch-points.
“There’s always been talk of [a fixed link], but I’ve never heard as much talk as I have in the past four or five years,” said the NDP MLA for Powell River, Nicholas Simons, to Business Vancouver. “Some people would suggest the government has made the ferry service so bad that it’s created a demand for alternatives.”
Despite the region being popular with tourists, the government has cut ferry service to the Sunshine Coast by a wide margin, resulting in longer wait times during ideal tourist periods such as long weekends. As much of the economy of the Sunshine Coast is reliant on tourist money, many citizens in the region consider themselves to be greatly affected by these changes. An overland access route might not come quickly enough to make any real impact on the current situation.
“It’s difficult for our businesses to be competitive given the cost and reliability,” said Gibsons Mayor Wayne Rowe to Business Vancouver.
Simons agreed with this sentiment, telling the Powell River Peak: “The fact a study is being undertaken does not absolve the government of their responsibilities to our communities in the meantime.”
The hope in the long-term would be for tourism and commerce to pick up along the Sunshine Coast, given easier and faster access to the Lower Mainland. However, the infrastructure necessary for this endeavour would take a great many years to complete. R.F. Binnie’s final report on the study is not expected back until the end of fall, long past the conclusion of the summer tourist season.
The concern as well is that the government might compare the cost of this proposed land route to the cost of the current, ineffective ferry systems, rather than the ferry systems that were in place prior to the cuts.
“I’m hoping the study answers all our questions and gives us an idea of what could happen in the future,” Simons said, “but in the meantime, the residents of the Sunshine Coast has transportation issues that need to be dealt with now.”
A simple Wickapedia search would have told you approx. 50,000 live on the Sunshine Coast, 30,000 on lower and 20,000 upper. Two, not several inlets separate the SC from the Mainland.To access the lower SC, take the ferry; to access the upper SC, take two ferries–that's not multiple! Before you publish stuff, do your research! That juvenile article does not do you proud, especially if you hope to be a journalist.
It would give the young adults here a chance to live!
Lots of money for studies and bridges, but none for the people….
Lol just because it's in wickapedia doesn't mean it's true anyone can make them…
This isn't a long weekend and it is taking my wife 4.5 hours to get home from Horseshoe Bay to Sechelt tonight. You can drive from Kelowna to Vancouver in less time!
Marissa Solowan I agree with beau, the article wasn't well researched and takes away credibility
I believe the people that live on Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast and Powell River are being held hostage by the gov't! Anyone who lives in these areas is totally at the will of BC Ferries and may only leave there place of residence when they sail! Every other British Columbian can travel anywhere else they want, when they want. If there is an emergency on the mainland, the folks bound by ferries may never make it to the beds of their loved ones because they can't leave. Then there are the times when there is so much traffic they are held back to wait for the next sailing! So if they are in a line up at one of the terminals, you have to sleep in your car or leave the lineup to get a hotel ……….it goes on and on. Extra expenses for food or whatever! I have felt for years that there has to be better access for all concerned. I can understand charging tourists for travel on the ferries but we are talking about something that should be a part of the highway system and fairness to all. We pay tolls on some of the bridges locally, but we still have a choice (for now) but it is nowhere near the cost they are charged for the ferries! We need to STOP holding all these people hostage!
Running 2 smaller ferries every hour would be a huge step in the right direction for the immediate needs. We had awesome service when there were 2 ferries. A fixed link is a long way off.
As far as the funding argument for the ferries goes I would like to point out that if you look at most roads in the province the vehicle traffic and gas tax collected is minimal compared to the capital costs and on going maintenance costs. Most roads are hugely subsidized!
