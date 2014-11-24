BC Lions season concludes

‘A lot went wrong…’
By Michael Sopow, Sports Reporter
On November 16, the BC Lions ended their 2014 season with a 50-17 loss against the Montreal Alouettes. With a multitude of team injuries occurring throughout the year—including starting quarterback Travis Lulay—BC Lions general manager and vice president Wally Buono publicly stated that the injuries played a major part in why the Lions performed so poorly this season.
“We all have to share in the blame,” Buono said on November 21 during CBC Radio’s the Early Edition, “A lot went wrong.
“We had a lot of injuries right off the bat. There was (sic) times at training camp we could barely practice because we hadn’t enough healthy bodies.”
Besides Lulay, the other significant injury was running back Andrew Harris, who separated his left ankle. With the BC Lions finishing second-last in the west division, Buono stated there needed to be drastic change.
As a result of the dismal season, on November 20, the BC Lions revealed their decision to fire head coach Mike Benevides. “Our football team experienced a very tumultuous season. Still, we believe as an organization that the team we had assembled was capable of more than what we accomplished in the regular season and in the playoffs. In short, we under-performed and failed to meet both our own expectations and the expectations of our fans.”
Though the 2014 season was disappointing, the BC Lions have had some successful seasons in the recent past. In 2006, the BC Lions defeated the Montreal Alouettes to win the Grey Cup. In both 2011 and 2012, the BC Lions finished the regular season on top of the league, winning the Grey Cup in 2011 as well.
One of the reasons that this year’s season has been of particular interest is due to the fact that Vancouver is set to host the Grey Cup for the 2014 season on November 30. There are roughly 6,000 tickets unsold.
The Grey Cup game will be between the Calgary Stampeders and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats with festival events lined up throughout Vancouver starting November 26.
はじめまして。黒木 未來といいます。富山県 中新川郡立山町 本郷島 から書いています。
ちくびのカラーってかなり気になりますよね。自分で確認するときにも形や黒ずんでないかって気になっちゃうものですが、男子と一緒にいるときはなおさら！
とにかく胸は大きい方がいいし、きれいなのがいいのが男性の本音。
乳房は小さくても、乳首がきれいであれば一目置かれること間違いなしです！
しかし多くの方が乳首の黒ずみが気になるということで、女子たちの間では乳頭ケアやちくびをピンクにするテクニックが人気です。
普段人目に触れるものではないけど、大切な乳首を綺麗に保っておきたいのは女子たちの願いですよね。
今回は乳首の黒ずみを美白にするために、産後の乳首黒ずみ対策の方法を伝授します！
ちくびが黒ずんでしまう理由は、色素が原因のことが多いようです。
ということは、メラニン色素をうまくケアできれば、ピンク色の綺麗な乳首にすることができそうですね。
妊娠後の女性必見の乳首ケアの方法は、私のサイトで紹介しています！
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog
and was curious what all is needed to get setup? I’m assuming having a
blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very internet smart so I’m not 100% sure.
Any suggestions or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Kudos
Undoubtedly, the internet is among the most preferred market places where sellers and buyers meet.
All since then, Indica is floating in the market with a regular sale.
00 per gallon, depending on market prices, but that is a good
benchmark.
Expecting see if the 3 month GMAT Study Set up
will enable me achieve my target.
Professional natural Search Engine Optimization services concentrate on enhancing
your internet site according to the search engine standards, which would
certainly improve the rankings in the search engines.