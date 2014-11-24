BC Lions season concludes

‘A lot went wrong…’
By Michael Sopow, Sports Reporter
On November 16, the BC Lions ended their 2014 season with a 50-17 loss against the Montreal Alouettes. With a multitude of team injuries occurring throughout the year—including starting quarterback Travis Lulay—BC Lions general manager and vice president Wally Buono publicly stated that the injuries played a major part in why the Lions performed so poorly this season.
“We all have to share in the blame,” Buono said on November 21 during CBC Radio’s the Early Edition, “A lot went wrong.
“We had a lot of injuries right off the bat. There was (sic) times at training camp we could barely practice because we hadn’t enough healthy bodies.”
Besides Lulay, the other significant injury was running back Andrew Harris, who separated his left ankle. With the BC Lions finishing second-last in the west division, Buono stated there needed to be drastic change.
As a result of the dismal season, on November 20, the BC Lions revealed their decision to fire head coach Mike Benevides. “Our football team experienced a very tumultuous season. Still, we believe as an organization that the team we had assembled was capable of more than what we accomplished in the regular season and in the playoffs. In short, we under-performed and failed to meet both our own expectations and the expectations of our fans.”
Though the 2014 season was disappointing, the BC Lions have had some successful seasons in the recent past. In 2006, the BC Lions defeated the Montreal Alouettes to win the Grey Cup. In both 2011 and 2012, the BC Lions finished the regular season on top of the league, winning the Grey Cup in 2011 as well.
One of the reasons that this year’s season has been of particular interest is due to the fact that Vancouver is set to host the Grey Cup for the 2014 season on November 30. There are roughly 6,000 tickets unsold.
The Grey Cup game will be between the Calgary Stampeders and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats with festival events lined up throughout Vancouver starting November 26.
I’ve been browsing online more than 4 hours today, yet I never found any interesting article like
yours. It is pretty worth enough for me. In my view, if all
web owners and bloggers made good content as you did, the internet will be
a lot more useful than ever before.|
I couldn’t resist commenting. Well written!|
I will immediately snatch your rss feed as I can’t
find your email subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service.
Do you have any? Kindly let me realize in order that I may just subscribe.
Thanks.|
It is perfect time to make some plans for the future and
it’s time to be happy. I have read this post and if I could
I wish to suggest you few interesting things or tips.
Maybe you can write next articles referring to this article.
I desire to read more things about it!|
It’s perfect time to make a few plans for the longer term and it is time to be happy.
I’ve learn this put up and if I may I wish to suggest you few interesting things or tips.
Maybe you could write next articles referring to this
article. I wish to learn more issues about it!|
I’ve been surfing online more than three hours lately, but I
never discovered any interesting article like
yours. It is lovely worth sufficient for me.
In my view, if all site owners and bloggers made just right content as you did, the web will probably be a lot more useful than ever before.|
Ahaa, its fastidious conversation about this article
here at this blog, I have read all that, so at this
time me also commenting at this place.|
I am sure this piece of writing has touched all the internet users, its really really good piece of writing on building
up new blog.|
Wow, this article is fastidious, my younger sister is analyzing these kinds of things, so I am going to convey
her.|
bookmarked!!, I really like your web site!|
Way cool! Some very valid points! I appreciate you writing this
article and the rest of the site is very good.|
Hi, I do think this is an excellent web site. I stumbledupon it ;
) I may come back yet again since i have bookmarked it.
Money and freedom is the best way to change, may you be rich and continue to guide other people.|
Woah! I’m really loving the template/theme of this website.
It’s simple, yet effective. A lot of times it’s
tough to get that “perfect balance” between user friendliness and visual appearance.
I must say that you’ve done a excellent job with this.
In addition, the blog loads super fast for me on Firefox.
Excellent Blog!|
These are in fact great ideas in about blogging. You have touched some good factors here.
Any way keep up wrinting.|
Everyone loves what you guys are usually up too.
This type of clever work and coverage! Keep up the fantastic works guys
I’ve incorporated you guys to my own blogroll.|
Hello! Someone in my Myspace group shared this site
with us so I came to take a look. I’m definitely loving the information.
I’m bookmarking and will be tweeting this to my followers!
Excellent blog and outstanding design and
style.|
Everyone loves what you guys are up too. This type of clever work and coverage!
Keep up the amazing works guys I’ve incorporated you guys to blogroll.|
Howdy would you mind sharing which blog platform you’re working with?
I’m going to start my own blog soon but I’m having a tough time selecting between BlogEngine/Wordpress/B2evolution and Drupal.
The reason I ask is because your design seems different then most blogs and I’m looking for something completely unique.
P.S Apologies for getting off-topic but I had to ask!|
Hi would you mind letting me know which webhost you’re using?
I’ve loaded your blog in 3 different browsers and I must say this blog loads a lot faster then most.
Can you suggest a good hosting provider at a
honest price? Thanks a lot, I appreciate it!|
I like it when individuals get together and share opinions.
Great blog, keep it up!|
Thank you for the good writeup. It in fact was
a amusement account it. Look advanced to more added agreeable from
you! By the way, how can we communicate?|
Howdy just wanted to give you a quick heads up. The text in your article
seem to be running off the screen in Chrome. I’m
not sure if this is a formatting issue or something to
do with browser compatibility but I figured I’d post
to let you know. The style and design look great though! Hope you get the
issue fixed soon. Kudos|
This is a topic that’s near to my heart… Many thanks! Exactly where are
your contact details though?|
It’s very easy to find out any matter on web as compared to books, as I found this
post at this web page.|
Does your site have a contact page? I’m having a tough
time locating it but, I’d like to shoot you an e-mail.
I’ve got some ideas for your blog you might be interested
in hearing. Either way, great blog and I look forward to seeing it improve over time.|
Hello! I’ve been reading your blog for a while now and finally got the courage to go ahead and
give you a shout out from Huffman Tx! Just wanted to mention keep up the
fantastic work!|
Greetings from California! I’m bored at work so I decided to browse your website on my iphone
during lunch break. I really like the knowledge you present here and can’t wait to take a look when I
get home. I’m shocked at how fast your blog loaded on my phone ..
I’m not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyhow, very good blog!|
Its such as you read my mind! You seem to know so much about this,
such as you wrote the e-book in it or something.
I believe that you simply can do with a few p.c.
to power the message house a little bit, but other than that,
this is fantastic blog. An excellent read.
I’ll certainly be back.|
I visited various blogs however the audio
feature for audio songs existing at this web page is in fact excellent.|
Howdy, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and
i was just wondering if you get a lot of spam responses?
If so how do you protect against it, any plugin or anything you
can suggest? I get so much lately it’s driving me
mad so any support is very much appreciated.|
Greetings! Very useful advice in this particular article!
It is the little changes that produce the most significant changes.
Thanks for sharing!|
I truly love your site.. Pleasant colors & theme. Did you develop this site yourself?
Please reply back as I’m attempting to create my own personal site and want to learn where you got this from or just what the theme is called.
Kudos!|
Hello there! This article could not be written any better!
Reading through this article reminds me of my previous roommate!
He constantly kept preaching about this. I
am going to forward this information to him.
Fairly certain he will have a great read. Thanks for sharing!|
Incredible! This blog looks just like my old one! It’s on a
entirely different topic but it has pretty much the same page layout and design. Outstanding
choice of colors!|
There is definately a great deal to find out about this issue.
I love all the points you made.|
You made some decent points there. I checked on the internet for more information about the issue and found most individuals will go along
with your views on this web site.|
Hello, I check your new stuff daily. Your story-telling
style is awesome, keep it up!|
I just could not depart your site prior to suggesting that I really enjoyed the usual information an individual
provide on your guests? Is going to be again incessantly to check up on new posts|
I wanted to thank you for this great read!! I
absolutely loved every little bit of it. I’ve got you bookmarked to look
at new stuff you post…|
Hello, just wanted to mention, I loved this
post. It was helpful. Keep on posting!|
Hi there, I enjoy reading through your article post. I wanted to write a little comment to support you.|
I always spent my half an hour to read this webpage’s articles or reviews all the time along with a cup of coffee.|
I constantly emailed this webpage post page to all my contacts,
for the reason that if like to read it then my contacts will too.|
My programmer is trying to persuade me to move to .net from PHP.
I have always disliked the idea because of the expenses.
But he’s tryiong none the less. I’ve been using WordPress on various websites for about a year
and am concerned about switching to another platform.
I have heard great things about blogengine.net. Is there a way I can transfer
all my wordpress posts into it? Any kind of help would be greatly appreciated!|
Hi! I could have sworn I’ve visited this web site before but after looking at some of the posts I realized it’s new
to me. Anyhow, I’m certainly happy I came across it and I’ll be book-marking it and checking back often!|
Terrific article! This is the type of info that
should be shared across the web. Disgrace on the seek
engines for not positioning this submit upper!
Come on over and consult with my site . Thank you =)|
Heya i’m for the first time here. I came across this board and I find It really
useful & it helped me out much. I hope to give something back and help others like you helped me.|
Hi there, I do believe your blog may be having browser compatibility issues.
When I look at your blog in Safari, it looks fine however,
when opening in IE, it’s got some overlapping issues.
I just wanted to give you a quick heads up!
Apart from that, wonderful blog!|
Somebody essentially lend a hand to make critically
articles I might state. That is the very first
time I frequented your website page and so far? I amazed with the research you made to create this actual submit incredible.
Excellent task!|
Heya i’m for the primary time here. I came across this board and I to
find It truly helpful & it helped me out a lot.
I’m hoping to provide something again and help others such
as you aided me.|
Hello there! I simply would like to give you a big thumbs up for the
great information you have right here on this post.
I’ll be coming back to your web site for more soon.|
I always used to study paragraph in news papers but now as
I am a user of internet thus from now I am using net
for posts, thanks to web.|
Your means of explaining the whole thing in this paragraph is really nice, all be able to easily understand it, Thanks a
lot.|
Hello there, I found your blog by the use of Google at the same time
as looking for a related topic, your web site came up, it seems great.
I have bookmarked it in my google bookmarks.
Hi there, simply became aware of your weblog through Google, and located that
it’s truly informative. I’m going to watch out for brussels.
I’ll appreciate in case you proceed this in future.
A lot of people will probably be benefited out of your writing.
Cheers!|
I’m curious to find out what blog system you happen to be utilizing?
I’m experiencing some minor security problems with my latest website and I’d like to find something
more safeguarded. Do you have any solutions?|
I’m extremely impressed with your writing skills and also with the layout on your weblog.
Is this a paid theme or did you modify it yourself?
Anyway keep up the excellent quality writing, it is
rare to see a great blog like this one nowadays.|
I’m extremely impressed together with your writing skills and also with the layout in your blog.
Is this a paid subject matter or did you modify it yourself?
Anyway stay up the nice high quality writing, it is uncommon to see a nice weblog
like this one today..|
Hi, Neat post. There is a problem along with your web
site in internet explorer, could check this? IE nonetheless is the marketplace leader and a big section of people will miss your great writing because of this problem.|
I am not sure where you are getting your information, but great topic.
I needs to spend some time learning more or understanding more.
Thanks for wonderful info I was looking for this info for my mission.|
Hello, i think that i saw you visited my website so i came to “return the
favor”.I’m attempting to find things to improve my site!I suppose
its ok to use {some of|a few o
\
Have actually been taking little over a month.
By putting in the following safety measures, your are decreasing the
chance of loss, and can lead to lowering your month-to-month premiums.
Thanks for your personal marvelous posting! I really
enjoyed reading it, you may be a great author.I will always bookmark your
blog and will come back someday. I want to encourage
you to definitely continue your great writing, have a nice
day!
Have actually been taking little over a month.
They supply jewelry making provides and courses.
Swarovski, sterling, Delica beads.
You can choose to use buttons which might be
all in the same colour household (like blues, or blues and purples) or you can use a wider array of colours
as I did.
Have been taking little over a month.
I think that everything composed was actually very logical.
But, think on this, suppose you wrote a catchier post title?
I ain’t saying your information isn’t good, but what if you added
something that grabbed a person’s attention? I mean The Other
Press | BC Lions season concludes is a little boring.
You ought to glance at Yahoo’s front page and watch how they create news titles to grab viewers
to click. You might add a video or a pic or two to grab people excited about what you’ve written. In my opinion,
it would make your blog a little bit more interesting.
The Egyptians had been among the many first to use treasured stones in their jewellery using turquoise and
lapis lazuli.
Hicon is predicted to begin shipping in November.