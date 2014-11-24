BC Lions season concludes

‘A lot went wrong…’
By Michael Sopow, Sports Reporter
On November 16, the BC Lions ended their 2014 season with a 50-17 loss against the Montreal Alouettes. With a multitude of team injuries occurring throughout the year—including starting quarterback Travis Lulay—BC Lions general manager and vice president Wally Buono publicly stated that the injuries played a major part in why the Lions performed so poorly this season.
“We all have to share in the blame,” Buono said on November 21 during CBC Radio’s the Early Edition, “A lot went wrong.
“We had a lot of injuries right off the bat. There was (sic) times at training camp we could barely practice because we hadn’t enough healthy bodies.”
Besides Lulay, the other significant injury was running back Andrew Harris, who separated his left ankle. With the BC Lions finishing second-last in the west division, Buono stated there needed to be drastic change.
As a result of the dismal season, on November 20, the BC Lions revealed their decision to fire head coach Mike Benevides. “Our football team experienced a very tumultuous season. Still, we believe as an organization that the team we had assembled was capable of more than what we accomplished in the regular season and in the playoffs. In short, we under-performed and failed to meet both our own expectations and the expectations of our fans.”
Though the 2014 season was disappointing, the BC Lions have had some successful seasons in the recent past. In 2006, the BC Lions defeated the Montreal Alouettes to win the Grey Cup. In both 2011 and 2012, the BC Lions finished the regular season on top of the league, winning the Grey Cup in 2011 as well.
One of the reasons that this year’s season has been of particular interest is due to the fact that Vancouver is set to host the Grey Cup for the 2014 season on November 30. There are roughly 6,000 tickets unsold.
The Grey Cup game will be between the Calgary Stampeders and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats with festival events lined up throughout Vancouver starting November 26.
My family members always say that I am killing my time
here at net, except I know I am getting know-how everyday by reading such pleasant articles or reviews.
This escalating number of essay creating providers is totally overpowering. Convinced good enough, it’s not easy to miss out on an essay writing program through the number of simple steps you make. Nearly every services is striving for being the ideal. The prices incurred in advertising into the audience for you to bring in a good deal more potential consumers are a large amount. Their initiatives have been compensated back: learners are embracing essay services more than ever before. On finding that assignment, the next research is for an online provider. The list that pops out is unlimited and exactly where confusion commences. Just about every essay creating program is striving for being on best. They go in advance to encourage their potential customers from all over. But just one and legitimate thing speaks for the support: high-quality and efficient. If a support thinks it may encourage clientele through mere terms then it’s improper. Finest essay crafting providers are discovered by their reliability and big top quality materials. A similar relates to prime essay writers. You can find no way a leading essay writing support can host writers who’re not competent academically and professionally.
[url=http://www.aptitle.com/training-make-it-possible-for-within-the-net-by]http://www.aptitle.com/training-make-it-possible-for-within-the-net-by[/url]