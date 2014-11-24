BC Lions season concludes

‘A lot went wrong…’
By Michael Sopow, Sports Reporter
On November 16, the BC Lions ended their 2014 season with a 50-17 loss against the Montreal Alouettes. With a multitude of team injuries occurring throughout the year—including starting quarterback Travis Lulay—BC Lions general manager and vice president Wally Buono publicly stated that the injuries played a major part in why the Lions performed so poorly this season.
“We all have to share in the blame,” Buono said on November 21 during CBC Radio’s the Early Edition, “A lot went wrong.
“We had a lot of injuries right off the bat. There was (sic) times at training camp we could barely practice because we hadn’t enough healthy bodies.”
Besides Lulay, the other significant injury was running back Andrew Harris, who separated his left ankle. With the BC Lions finishing second-last in the west division, Buono stated there needed to be drastic change.
As a result of the dismal season, on November 20, the BC Lions revealed their decision to fire head coach Mike Benevides. “Our football team experienced a very tumultuous season. Still, we believe as an organization that the team we had assembled was capable of more than what we accomplished in the regular season and in the playoffs. In short, we under-performed and failed to meet both our own expectations and the expectations of our fans.”
Though the 2014 season was disappointing, the BC Lions have had some successful seasons in the recent past. In 2006, the BC Lions defeated the Montreal Alouettes to win the Grey Cup. In both 2011 and 2012, the BC Lions finished the regular season on top of the league, winning the Grey Cup in 2011 as well.
One of the reasons that this year’s season has been of particular interest is due to the fact that Vancouver is set to host the Grey Cup for the 2014 season on November 30. There are roughly 6,000 tickets unsold.
The Grey Cup game will be between the Calgary Stampeders and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats with festival events lined up throughout Vancouver starting November 26.
Excellent post. I was checking constantly this blog
and I’m impressed! Extremely useful info specially the last part 🙂
I care for such info a lot. I was looking for this particular info
for a very long time. Thank you and good luck.
Thanks for any other informative web site. Where else may just
I get that kind of information written in such a perfect
means? I’ve a venture that I’m simply now working on, and I have been at
the look out for such info.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking
into starting my own blog and was curious what
all is required to get set up? I’m assuming having a blog like
yours would cost a pretty penny? I’m not very web savvy
so I’m not 100% sure. Any recommendations or advice would
be greatly appreciated. Thank you
Greetings! Quick question that’s completely off topic.
Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly? My weblog looks weird when browsing from my iphone 4.
I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might
be able to fix this issue. If you have any suggestions, please share.
Thank you!
Heya i am for the first time here. I found this board and I find It really usefgul &
it helped me out a lot. I hope to give something back and aid others like you aided
me.
I truly love your site.. Excellent colors & theme. Did you create this amazing site yourself?
Please reply back as I’m wanting to create my very own website and would like to learn where
you got this from or just what the theme is called.
Many thanks!
At this time I am ready to do my breakfast,
when having my breakfast coming yet again to read other news.
A motivating discussion is worth comment. I think that you need
to publish more on this topic, it may not be a taboo matter but usually people do not discuss such subjects.
To the next! Cheers!!
Great post. I will be experiencing many of these issues as well..
Nice post. I was checking continuously this blog and I’m impressed!
Extremely helpful information particularly the last part 🙂 I
care for such info much. I was seeking this certain info for
a long time. Thank you and best of luck.
Hello! Quick question that’s entirely off topic. Do you know how to make your site mobile friendly?
My weblog looks weird when viewing from my apple iphone.
I’m trying to find a theme or plugin that might be able
to fix this problem. If you have any recommendations, please
share. Cheers!
These are truly impressive ideas in concerning blogging.
You have touched some fastidious points here. Any way
keep up wrinting.
Attractive section of content. I just stumbled upon your website and in accession capital to assert that I get
in fact enjoyed account your blog posts.
Anyway I’ll be subscribing to your augment and even I achievement you access consistently quickly.
For newest information you have to pay a visit the web and on web I found this web
site as a most excellent web page for newest updates.
I was suggested this web site by means of my cousin. I am
not sure whether this publish is written by him as nobody else understand such unique approximately my trouble.
You’re wonderful! Thank you!
Hey, yoս used to write excellent, but the last severral posts have been kinda boring…
I mѕѕ yօur tremendous writings. Past several posts are just a bit
out of track! come on!
Ӏ am not reaⅼ superb ѡith English but I come up this real еasy to intегpret.
I enjoy what you guys are up too. This sort
of clever work and coverage! Keep up the fantastic works guys I’ve you guys to blogroll.
What’s up i am kavin, its my first occasion to commenting anywhere, when i read this
paragraph i thought i could also create comment due to this sensible paragraph.
Hello, its pleasant article regarding media print, we all be familiar with media is a enormous source of data.
Іt’s goimg to be ending off mine day, however befߋre end I am reading
this wօnderful pіeϲе of wｒiting to increase my experience.
Thanks to my father who shared with me on the topic of this weblog, this weblog
is actually amazing.
Article writing is also a excitement, if you be acquainted with
afterward you can write otherwise it is complex to
write.
This is my first time go to see at here and i am actually pleassant to read everthing at
alone place.
It’s very easy to find out any matter on net as compared to textbooks,
as I found this article at this web page.
These days homeowners are flocking to safe, stodgy FHA-backed programs
that offer fixed-rate, 30-year loans. Banks get audited annually and
if they have a lot of REO’s on the back, they shall be with a disadvantage.
It is important to realize the foreclosures plan prior to you commence to get foreclosures.
Today, I went to the beach front with my children. I
found a sea shell and gave it to my 4 year old
daughter and said “You can hear the ocean if you put this to your ear.” She put the
shell to her ear and screamed. There was a hermit crab inside and it pinched her ear.
She never wants to go back! LoL I know this is entirely off topic but I had to tell someone!
Due to less accessibility and high rates of basic information like power,
gas and oil etc, many areas happen to be shut and many planning to close.
They shortlist the candidate’s profiles and also schedule
their interview with all the company. HR Training and Development can be
good for this company as it fulfils the organizational requirements from
the inside its workforce and by developing the workforce of
the organization, the increase of the corporation can also be achieved.
If you want to go up Epomeo, you can easily increase to
a certain factor in your vehicle on an asphalt street, then continue on feet for about 3 km.
You are going to realize this was worth it when you reach the top: The scenery is impressive
as well as you can find the church of San Nicola constructed into
the mountain’s green tufa stone as well as the scenic
view spread prior to you.
You actually make it seem so easy with your presentation but I find this topic to be really something that I think I
would never understand. It seems too complex and very broad for
me. I’m looking forward for your next post, I will try to
get the hang of it!
Superb blog! Do you have any recommendations for aspiring writers?
I’m planning to start my own site soon but I’m a little lost on everything.
Would you recommend starting with a free
platform like WordPress or go for a paid option? There are so many choices out there that
I’m totally confused .. Any suggestions?
Kudos!
Today, while I was at work, my cousin stole my iphone and tested to
see if it can survive a forty foot drop, just so she can be a youtube sensation. My iPad is now broken and
she has 83 views. I know this is entirely off topic but I had to share it with someone!
Excellent post. Keep posting such kind of info on your site.
Im really impressed by your blog.[X-N-E-W-L-I-N-S-P-I-N-X]Hey
there, You’ve performed an incredible job. I’ll definitely digg it and personally suggest to my friends.
I’m confident they’ll be benefited from this website.
Greetings! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering which blog platform
are you using for this website? I’m getting tired
of WordPress because I’ve had issues with hackers
and I’m looking at options for another platform. I would
be fantastic if you could point me in the direction of a good platform.