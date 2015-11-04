BC residents place bets on already won race

How an early call of election influenced the result
By Chandler Walter, Humour Editor
All throughout the red sweep of the Atlantic provinces, the declaration of a new prime minister, and the probability of a Liberal majority projected, polls in British Columbia remained open.
Canada separates into four and a half time zones. Usually, time zones never really seem to affect daily West Coast life all too much. That is, until the third Monday of October, every (at least) four years. It was due to this difference in time zones that BC voters found themselves with a new prime minister, with hours to spare in their opportunity to go out and vote.
As the Westernmost province with only 42 seats up for grabs, BC has never quite been a game changer in the race to Parliament. Most federal elections are decided long before polling stations in the west close their doors on Election Day, although this was the first federal election that British Columbians were able to watch full coverage, starting at 4 p.m. PST.
Section 329 of the Canada Elections Act states: “No person shall transmit the result or purported result of the vote in an electoral district to the public in another electoral district before the close of all of the polling stations in that other electoral district.”
The section would have ideally kept voters in later time zones from knowing the results of ridings that had already been decided. Natalie Babin Dufresne, the Assistant Director of External Relations at Elections Canada, said that this section of the act was repealed in 2014 due to its lack of practicality.
Dufresne said that the repeal “was based on recommendations by the chief electoral officer simply because it wasn’t really [feasible] in this age of modern communications.” However, with the section repealed, election results were free to be broadcast the moment St. John’s polls began closing, three hours before BC’s.
Some British Columbia voters, like Jackie Fekete, were aware that election results were being broadcast before BC’s polls were closed, though did not want it to influence their decision.
“I’d been trying to ignore it,” Fekete said, regarding the news that Justin Trudeau had been projected to be Canada’s next prime minister. Fekete had to wait until after class on Monday before going to cast her ballot, and by that time, the Liberals had all but secured a majority government.
“That’s why I didn’t want to look, I didn’t want to think, “Oh, I should change my vote based on what is happening,’” Fekete said, when asked if knowing the information would have swayed her towards voting Liberal.
Courtney Striker, a fourth-year political science and gender studies student at the University of Victoria, was working as a polling clerk in Victoria on October 19, so she opted to vote during the advance polls.
Polls closed in BC at 7 p.m., and, as stated on Elections Canada’s website: “The voting hours are staggered so that the majority of results are available at approximately the same time on election night.”
Striker said those who were in the building at 7 p.m. could still vote, and the last voters casting a ballot stayed as late as 7:15 p.m. Striker worries that prematurely called elections may contribute to BC voters feeling as if their vote is wasted, though notes, “It’s not at all a good reason to not vote, because it’s about exercising a democratic right that’s not afforded to so many populations around the world.”
“In the end,” Striker said, “if the numbers say that enough people feel like it’s an issue, then broadcasters should hold off on revealing counts until precisely 7 p.m.”
When asked if Elections Canada had any modernized plans underway to address this issue the way Section 329 did in the past, Dufresne said that that remains a legislative issue, and that Elections Canada is “here to implement the law as parliament wishes it.”
It appears it is in the hands of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to see if BC voters will be avoiding election “spoiler alerts” come next federal election.
It is not-so easy to find content that is useful but this
certainly qualifies as one. Causing will surely come back shortly and content!
This web site supplies only important info and that I am checking to it this instant!
Thankyou people!
It’s so difficult to find useful information but this surely qualifies together.
Leaving certainly will undoubtedly return shortly and pleased!
Hi to every single one, it’s genuinely a good for me to go to see this site, it includes important
Information.
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the pictures on this blog loading?
I’m trying to find out if its a problem on my end or if it’s the blog.
Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.
Hey there! This post couldn’t be written any better! Reading through this post
reminds me of my old room mate! He always kept
chatting about this. I will forward this write-up to him.
Pretty sure he will have a good read. Thank you for sharing!
What’s up, all is going fine here and ofcourse every one
is sharing information, that’s truly good, keep up writing.
Hi i am kavin, іts myy fiｒst occasion tⲟ commenting anyplace, whyen і resad tһis post i
thlught і couⅼd also maҝe comment ddue tߋ this brilliant post.
What i don’t understood is actually how you are no longer actually much more smartly-liked than you
might be rightt now. You are very intelligent. You already know therefore considerably on the sujbject
of thijs topic, made me in my opinion believe it from a lot off
varied angles. Its like women and men are not involved until it is something to do with Lady gaga!
Yoour individual stuffs nice. All the time maintain it up!
Hey! I know this is kinda off topic but I was wondering
if you knew where I could locate a captcha plugin for my comment form?
I’m using the same blog platform as yours and I’m having
difficulty finding one? Thanks a lot!
Hmm is anyone else having problems with the
pictures on this blog loading? I’m trying to determine if its a problem on my end or
if it’s the blog. Any feed-back would be greatly appreciated.
Ηi, Ӏ dߋ think tһis iѕ an excellent web site.
I stumbledupon іt 😉 I ѡill cⲟme bаck once again ѕince
i havе sved ass a favorite іt. Money and freedom iѕ thе greatеst way
to change, maу yⲟu bｅ rich аnd continue to heⅼp others.
Just beneficial info is provided by this web site and I am checking to it
this instant! Thankyou folks!
carte tarot marseille tarot zen d’osho tirage tarot divinatoire gratuit oui non tirage tarot gratuit immediat ligne carte du tarot le mat tarots persan tarot amour gratuit oui ou non reponse oui non tarot gratuit
60 tarots gratuits amour tarot latin divinatoire signification lame 7 tarot marseille via tarot blogspot secret du tarot le bateleur tirage en ligne tarot divinatoire carte tarot le diable en amour tirage tarot gratuit pour ipad tarot l’imperatrice a l’envers voyance tarots denis lapierre tarot gratuit 2017 tarot gratuit selon ton avenir tarot cancer avril 2016 tarots osho zen jeux tarot gratuit clubic tirage tarot marseille travail tarot divinatoire amour en ligne
tarot gratuit pour savoir quand je serais enceinte pierre tarot virtuel lame tarot 7 tarot aufeminin va-t’il me
rappeler tarot marseille gratuit au feminin tarot
et voyance gratuite en ligne jeux carte tarot marseille gratuit tirage
tarot gratuit marseille carte tarot boule cristal arcane tarot tirage tarot tirage tarot gratuit par mail
tirage tarot et oracle gratuit en ligne reglement
du jeu tarot tirage gratuit du tarot tzigane tarot force et
bateleur tirage tarot travail gratuit immediat voyance tarots a poitiers tarot divinatoire pendule interpretation tarot marseille amour tarot du
jour astrowi tarot tirage en ligne tirage tarot marseille
gratuit immediat signification carte tarot tirage en croix oui non tarot
egyptien
I desired to take the time to express my passion closer and also this great website!
Caring it!
Some supply spy application for mobile phone in impossibly reduced prices, be cautious, there might be a hitch there.
They offer features like Two Wash Courses (Gentle & Normal Wash,
twin water inlets, spin shower, two wash courses (Gentle and Normal wash), and wheels for easy mobility in some models.
Do you suspect that your employee is performing something mistaken with your enterprise.
I wanted to make an effort to specific my passion towards you and this blog that was awesome!
Caring it!
Howdy fantastic website! Does running a blog similar to this
take a largge amount of work? I have absolutely no understanding of coding but I was hoping too start my own blog soon. Anyways, should you have any suggestions or techniques forr new blog owners please share.
I understand this is off topic but I just needed to ask.
Thanks!
I enjoy reading blogs like this! Causes enlightened as well as me to experience a cozy enjoyable experience!
Thank you so much!
You have made some really good points there. I looked on the
internet to find out more about the issue and found most people will go along with your views on this web site.
Evеrything iis ｖery oрｅn with ɑ precise clarification оf tһｅ challenges.
It was trᥙly informative. Yоur site is ᴠery usefսl.
Ꭲhank you fоr sharing!