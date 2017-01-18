Bearcats got no hops

Women’s Volleyball takes on Bearcats

By Davie Wong, Sports Editor

After last week’s split against the UFV Cascades, the Royals were looking to get things back on track and to get the ball rolling the right way once again. Their visit to the CBC Bearcats was just the right time to get the team back on their feet. At 3–13, the Bearcats were hardly considered a big time threat, but the Royals needed to right the ship and took to the game as seriously as they would any other.

It was definitely the right move, as the Bearcats were no slouches. The first set caught the Royals off guard as the Bearcats pushed them all the way. However, they couldn’t finish, and the Royals took a 26–24 set to start the game. The next set was more to the Royals flavour as they dominated the ball and took the set 25–15. The third set was where the Bearcats made their stand, playing excellent ball and controlling the tempo. But the Royals were too much for the Bearcats, and their quick-hit offence sank the Bearcats’ hope of coming back with a 25–22 set win.

Their rematch the next day was just as exciting. The first set was nearly identical. It took a few moments for the Royals to step into high gear, but eventually they turned it on and took the set, 26–24. Their momentum swung into the second set where they demolished the Bearcats in a 25–14 set.

However, their momentum and set wins brought with them complacency. And perhaps that’s where the Bearcats found their in during the third set. The Royals slipped in form, dropping points here, there, and sort of everywhere. The result was a rare 25–21 set loss.

With momentum going the other way now, it was going to be a challenge to swing it around. And a challenge it was. The women put themselves in a fourth set war with the Bearcats, with balls flying everywhere. It went down to the very last point, but the Royals were able to convert on their chances and drove home the game winner. They finished the set 25–23 and took the game 3–1, meaning they swept the weekend.

The win brings the Royals to the top of the standings, leapfrogging their rivals VIU and Capilano, who sit 2 points below them. For this week at least, the Royals are on top and looking pretty sharp.