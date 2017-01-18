Beastly beauties

Exploring the ultra-femme on the red carpet

By Brittney MacDonald, Life & Style Editor

Being a woman is fun, and one of the best things about ladies’ formal wear is that it tends to exaggerate femininity. But what happens when designers take that idea of the ultra-femme look and use it as a muse to inspire creations meant to grace the bodies of Hollywood’s elite? Well, we found out when everyone’s favourite starlets trod the red carpet for the 2017 Golden Globes on January 8.

One of the top stunners in the category of ultra-femme was Lily Collins. Wearing a Zuhair Murad gown in a dusty pink, the floral appliques screamed traditional femininity and innocence while the touch of deep red lipstick added just the barest hint of sex appeal. The tulle skirt belled lower on the waistline giving the illusion of a longer torso and fuller hips. This is especially useful for someone like Collins, who is naturally petite and very slender, because she is working with minimal curves. This silhouette gives the illusion of a fuller figure.

Not needing any help in terms of giving the illusion of a more womanly figure was Priyanka Chopra. Wearing a form fitting, gold sequin gown by Ralph Lauren, the actress, who will be appearing in the upcoming Baywatch movie alongside Dwayne Johnson, decided to show off two of the most distinctly feminine parts of the human anatomy, if you catch my drift. The deep v-neckline of the gown was then paired with a pendant necklace, perfectly framing Chopra’s enviable bust. In an effort to avoid showing off too much, the rest of the gown was relatively demure, with its floor length hem and long sleeves, ensuring that the overall look was very feminine-chic.

Taking inspiration from grand dames of the past was Emma Stone. As if channeling Ginger Rogers, Stone sported a flowing Valentino dress in silver. The cut of the bodice was made to accentuate the bust and waistline, in order to give the illusion of the much coveted, hourglass figure. However, the sparkling star detailing kept the overall look very young, stopping the starlet from appearing too far past her 28 years. My favourite element of this gown was the slight train cut into the skirt. If you’re relatively short, as Stone is, a train or a longer hem in the back—with a shortened hem in the front if you’re looking to translate this advice to something out of formal wear—is the perfect option for you to appear taller, because it makes your legs seem longer.

Though celebrating the ultra-femme is not everyone’s fashion choice, it is a look that was thoroughly embraced, and it gives me hope for the year to come. If the Golden Globes were any indication, it is going to be a very interesting and daring year for fashion.