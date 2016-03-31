Beauty on a Budget

An introduction to Burt’s Bees lip products

By Lauren Kelly, Assistant Editor

Lip Shine

Burt’s Bees Lip Shine glosses come in a clear, squeezable plastic tube. The product is not very sticky, which some glosses tend towards, and this stays true even if you use a lot. The gloss itself isn’t too shiny, either—it has a nice, healthy look without going into ultra-gloss territory. It’s also very moisturizing, like most Burt’s Bees products

It comes in six colours, with varying levels of pigment. Pictured here is smooch, the darkest colour, which reminds me of Clinique’s Superbalm Moisturizing Gloss in Black Honey. Over bare lips, it gives your lip colour a healthy tint—almost a “my lips but better” colour. Each gloss also slightly alters other lip colours, in Smooch’s case turning oranges into peaches and pinks into reds. It will cost around $9.99 at most retailers.

Lipstick

The brand’s new lipstick comes in 14 colours and claims eight hours of wear and moisture. True to that, these are incredibly hydrating for lipsticks. However, the wear time is fine but I wouldn’t call it a long wear. The pigmentation is nice but not too strong. If you want more colour, it is buildable at least. It’s a crème, so it won’t dry matte if you like that. However, if you just want a nice, moisturizing lipstick, you can’t go wrong with this. If you won’t be able to check your lips often for wear, though, I would stick with a lighter shade to give you a bit of insurance. This lipstick will cost $9.99 at most retailers as well, although since it is new it is not stocked everywhere yet.

Lip Crayon

Out of every Burt’s Bees lip product I’ve used, their lip crayons are my favourite. Intensely pigmented and very easy to apply, these are a mainstay in pretty much every purse I use. I prefer the crayon’s style of tip to a more typical lipstick one. My favourite is Redwood Forest, a gorgeous brick-red that I’ve received many compliments on (as well as surprise at it being a Burt’s Bees product!) They are hydrating as well, which is great to find in a lip product with a more matte/satin finish. If length of wear and level of pigment are your priorities, I would by far recommend this option. This will also cost $9.99 at most retailers.

Lip Shimmer

Very similar to the Burt’s Bees balms in terms of effect and formula, the Lip Shimmer adds colour and a pearl finish. Like the balms, this product has peppermint in it, so it tingles and feels very fresh when you put it on. Although some might not like the frosty look of this line, they do have varying levels of the effect. If you’re curious, check out testers and make sure the one you’re getting has the amount you want. I have it in a range of shades, but my favourites are Watermelon and Peony, the latter of which I’m wearing in this image. This product is the cheapest of these options, at $5.99.