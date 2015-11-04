Beauty on a Budget

Rimmel’s Lasting Finish Matte Lipstick
By Lauren Kelly, Assistant Editor
Although mid- and high-end makeup lines have become readily available over the past 10 years, relying on Sephora and Mac for your fix is expensive and often not feasible. In this new column, I’m going to offer suggestions for affordable options.
My favourite drugstore lipstick is Rimmel’s Lasting Finish Matte Lipstick by Kate Moss. It comes in ten colours ranging from light nudes and pinks to bold oranges and deep reds, meaning that with just a couple you’re set for pretty much anything. The only one I would not recommend is 113, the nude, because I find it washes me out and isn’t flattering in the least, though lighter nudes tend to suit people with darker skin tones. My personal favourite is 105, a pinkish brown that somehow fits me perfectly. I once even had a woman on the SkyTrain ask me if I worked for a cosmetics company when I was wearing it!
What I like about these lipsticks is how, despite being matte, they never feel (or look) drying on me, but since it’s fall now it doesn’t hurt to apply a bit of lip balm beforehand. On that note, I find they always last a long time compared to some of my other lipsticks, and I haven’t noticed them form the dreaded lip liner ring after eating—although that may not always hold true on the darker colours.
Rimmel also has a non-matte line of Kate Moss lipsticks, if you prefer a shinier finish. Although I only have two, I get a lot of wear out of them and would definitely recommend them. I usually see both lines selling for $8–9, but I’ve seen them on sale for as low as $6, meaning these are an affordable way to build up your lipstick wardrobe.
Suggestions for makeup Lauren should cover? Email her at assistant@theotherpress.com
