Beauty on a budget: Rimmel Magnif’eyes Eyeshadow Contouring Palette

Fun but flawed

By Lauren Kelly, Editor-in-Chief

Rimmel has recently released a line of 12-pot eyeshadow palettes called Magnif’eyes. They previously had a series of eight shadow palettes with the same moniker. I’m far from an eyeshadow expert, and often don’t use more than my Naked Basics 1 matte shadows, but I thought that these palettes looked very promising.

The new palettes come in three colour sets: Keep Calm and Wear Gold, London Nudes Calling, and Grunge Glamour. The first, unsurprisingly, contains more gold and bronze-toned neutrals. Grunge Glamour has a few lighter nudes, but is mostly deeper, smokier colours. The one I purchased was the London Nudes Calling palette, which contains largely pink and purple-toned colours.

I’ve been using this palette every day for the past two weeks, and I’ve really enjoyed it. The colours are fairly pigmented, I haven’t experienced much fall out, and most of the shadows work nicely together. There are a few light shimmer shades, a deep satiny brown, and a deep purple with reddish shimmer. However, my favourites are the medium pinks, bronzes, and taupes, which are the ones I often find myself using. The last shade in the palette is a fantastically rich rust colour, but it’s not as easy to use as the rest. Still, I’m partial to it, and I try to work it in when I’m feeling a bit more adventurous. Most of these have a frostier, shimmery finish, which I’m not used to working with, but I find that they really make my eyes pop.

The palette’s biggest downfall is the fact that it only contains one matte shade, and it’s a light pinky-cream. This means that there is no solid brown nude for blending, making it a bit difficult for me to work with. There is a nice deep brown with a bit of shimmer that I’ve been able to use as an okay substitute, but I feel like it would have been vastly improved by making that shadow matte.

The shadows come in a long, clear-lidded plastic palette. They also come with two dual-ended sponge brushes. There’s probably room for a small eyeshadow brush if you remove them, but mine are too thick to fit in.

The palette was released in Canada at $14.99, which isn’t too pricey. However, I would only recommend it to people who like frostier shades. I really enjoy the colours, but I’m not sure if they’re for everyone. The pink shades will be fun for spring, though!