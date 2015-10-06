Before they were Avengers

Music video appearances by ‘Avengers’ actors
By Cheryl Minns, Arts Editor
To celebrate the recent release of Avengers: Age of Ultron on Blu-ray and DVD, we’re taking a look at what the actors did before they became Avengers. From the Wild West to the city, movie tie-ins to short films, members of the Avengers cast have appeared in a variety of music videos often portraying very different characters from their superhero counterparts.
“I Want Love” by Elton John (2001)
Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) slowly walks through an empty mansion lip-syncing to Elton John’s “I Want Love” in this one-shot video. The emotional song and video related to the issues RDJ was struggling with at the time, remnants of which have appeared in his performance of Tony Stark. While RDJ is clean-shaven in the video instead of sporting his famous Stark facial hair, the video still plays out like out an inner monologue of Stark’s need for love, even though it often means the people around him get hurt.
youtube.com/watch?v=ufbexgPyeJQ
“Trouble” by Pink (2003)
In this Western-themed video, Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye) plays a nasty town sheriff who allows the local horses to be mistreated. When Pink comes to town, she gets the townspeople to fight back against the sheriff and teaches him a harsh lesson on animal cruelty. Unlike other Avengers’ actors who have appeared in music videos because of their name recognition, Renner’s appearance was just another role since he wasn’t that well-known at the time.
youtube.com/watch?v=mFu3YzRnyDU
“Snakes on a Plane (Bring It)” by Cobra Starship (2006)
This music video opens with Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) delivering his famous line from the film Snakes on a Plane as the song’s performers exit their car and head into the airport. While the line doesn’t quite live up to its humorous censored version—“I have had it with these monkey-fighting snakes on this Monday–Friday plane”—it does nicely connect the video to the film. Jackson appears in person about two minutes and 15 seconds into the video for a brief cameo. He watches the singers pass by in the airport, as, unbeknownst to him, they’re carrying suitcases full of snakes.
youtube.com/watch?v=A1wMyKQ6jUg
“What Goes Around… Comes Back Around” by Justin Timberlake (2007)
A bright blonde Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow) plays Justin Timberlake’s unfaithful girlfriend in this nine-minute short film. The video tells the story of a young couple from the first meeting to the tragic ending, interspersing dramatized segments with Timberlake performance scenes. While the video doesn’t include any action sequences for Johansson, it does feature her in a death race against Timberlake that is somewhat exciting.
youtube.com/watch?v=TOrnUquxtwA
“ÜBerlin” by R.E.M. (2011)
Aaron Johnson (Quicksilver) dances to his own beat as he strolls down a city street in this music video directed by Sam Taylor-Wood, his then-fiancée and current wife. As he swings around street posts and performs a chaotic series of dance moves, viewers have to wonder if the routine was choreographed or just Johnson doing his thing. While the opening seems like a great set-up for a one-shot video, the scene quickly cuts to another take of the scene and continues to splice together takes instead.
youtube.com/watch?v=ZITh-XIikgI
Pingback: WATERFALL SPOUT
Pingback: check that
Pingback: spelling check
Pingback: Bigo Web
Pingback: healing arts day spa
Pingback: CHECK THIS WEBSITE
Pingback: check
Pingback: sabit kanca 2 izle
Pingback: Dallas
As if you have any education Shelly,the bitch who can’t spell barren. Dunce fuck. Go take care of the bunch of kids you have and stop being a hoe.
Sherry and I have been out of pocket for a week or so. That means I am just getting around to responding to all the emails that have accumulated. Thanks for sharing your journey with us. I know it has been challenging and at times, down right tough. I continue to pray for you and Suzanne. Keep the faith!
Thank you for any other informative site. The place else may I am getting that type of
info written in such a perfect method? I’ve a mission that I am simply now
operating on, and I have been on the glance out
for such info.
Pingback: escort bayan
Whoa all kinds of useful facts.
É uma questão que deixa evidente a falta de criatividade das produtoras. Gameplay seguir o enredo? Certo, não há problema algum, mas nada impede de termos mais conteúdo no jogo, mesmo que isso não tenha a ver com a trama em questão. Claro, desde que não escaracterizem a proposta principal do enredo, como você mesmo exemplificou com RDR.
Pingback: brainsmart ultra
Pingback: blackhat
Because the admin of this site is working, no uncertainty very quickly it
will be renowned, due to its quality contents.
Good article. I am dealing with many of these issues as well..
I am genuinely grateful to the holder of this web site who has
shared this enormous piece of writing at at this
place.
There’s definately a lot to learn about
this subject. I love all of the points you’ve made.
Hey There. I found your blog the use of msn. This is an extremely well written article.
I’ll be sure to bookmark it and come back to read extra of your useful information.
Thank you for the post. I will certainly comeback.
This web site certainly has all the information and facts I needed concerning
this subject and didn’t know who to ask.
I know this if off topic but I’m looking into starting my own weblog
and was wondering what all is required to get set up?
I’m assuming having a blog like yours would cost a pretty penny?
I’m not very web smart so I’m not 100% certain. Any recommendations or advice would be greatly appreciated.
Appreciate it
Awesome post.
If you are going for most excellent contents like myself,
just pay a visit this site every day since it offers quality contents,
thanks