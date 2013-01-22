Between the Sheets

Part-time princess: a peek into the world of pin-up modelling
By Viv Steele, Sex Correspondent
Trixie Terror, Port Coquitlam-based pin-up model and burlesque performer, sits across the table from me in her kitchen. She’s wearing a Vancouver Canucks tee, her blonde-and-blue hair pulled back in a high ponytail. It’s a far cry from the look she sports in her artistic work, where she’s usually found wearing corsets, skimpy undies, and a full face of makeup. Trixie is one of many women in a growing trend, a girl next door who’s a part-time princess, a multi-tasking diva who can go from zero to sexy in 60 seconds.
Burlesque performances (stripteases culminating in undies and tasslled nipple-pasties) are characterized by a keen sense of humour, an over-the-top display of femininity that borders on satire. With multiple burlesque performances weekly and salons dedicated to the sultry, retro pin-up style, Vancouver is becoming known for sassy, gorgeous women decked out in frilly finery.
Performances are elaborate and hilarious, or if you’re Trixie Terror, they can be very gory. Trixie performs something called “gorelesque,” which is exactly how it sounds: burlesque dancing with lots of fake blood! Trixie says performing is one of the more empowering things a woman can do for herself.
“When I first started I was very shy about my body,” she says. “I was nervous and didn’t really like [my body]. Now I’ll walk around naked.” She speaks very animatedly about how gorelesque and pin-up modelling have improved her confidence, and offers some advice: “I think that every woman should do a sexy photo shoot, for herself. It’s fun. It makes you feel beautiful.”
As a freelance model and performer, Trixie gets to work for herself and mostly on her own schedule. She tells me that she seeks out photographers on networking websites like ModelMayhem.com, and she often has creative control over her hair, makeup, and wardrobe. She describes pin-up as “cheesecakey,” walking the line between sexy and classy, yet landing firmly on the former of the two.
“It’s all based on the clothes you wear and the poses you do. My trademark thing is my legs. I always have them prominent, so that’s kind of sexy because my legs are over my head or straight out.” Trixie works mostly on a TFP basis, which stands for “time-for-prints.” It’s a way to get exposure and build a portfolio as a model who’s in the early stages of her career.
Pin-up is an attractive trend for a reason. It’s characterized by an alternative style, an openness to the different or weird. Most models have a 1950s vibe, updated for the current time with tattoos and piercings. Trixie has 10 tattoos. The industry is also open to more growth: “In the past two years, maybe, [pin-up] has taken off… it’s all over the place,” says Trixie. “So that means there are a lot of terrible models out there, but then you find people who you would never think would be doing it, but they’re doing it and they’re brilliant at it.”
Trixie relies on support from a strong social media network. She’s a self-professed Twitter and Facebook addict, sites which she uses to promote herself and support other women who work either as a hobby or for their livelihood. She posts both pin-up shots and candid shots on her Facebook page and is working towards getting featured in magazines, but for now, Trixie Terror remains a part-time princess. A girl who loves the Vancouver Canucks and the Dallas Cowboys, a woman who spends her days raising her five-year-old son, and a sexy vixen in front of the camera, always game to play in bathtubs full of fake blood and gore.
Image from Casseiopea Photography
.
Pingback: 健麗去眼袋
Pingback: Matthew Stafford Jersey
Pingback: Fetish Porn
Pingback: Detroit Red Wings T-Shirts
Pingback: 6.5 Creedmoor rifle kit
Pingback: Agustina
Pingback: irctc
Pingback: Arletta
Pingback: gymnastics warm up activities
Pingback: Best Buy Smartphone Accessories
Pingback: RRB Result 2016
Pingback: Nike Air Jordan Shoes
Pingback: life insurance lawyer
Pingback: windows and doors replacement
Pingback: Diabetes Destroyer Review
I’m impressed, I have to admit. Rarely do I
come across a blog that’s both equally educative and interesting, and let me tell you,
you have hit the nail on the head. The issue is something too few
people are speaking intelligently about. Now i’m very
happy that I found this in my hunt for something concerning this.
Excellent way of telling, and fastidious post to obtain facts on the topic of my presentation subject,
which i am going to deliver in university.
It’s actually a great and helpful piece of info.
I am happy that you simply shared this useful
information with us. Please stay us up to date like this.
Thank you for sharing.
Thanks for sharing your thoughts on quest bar flavors.
Regards
Asking questions are really pleasant thing if you
are not understanding something entirely, but this article
gives pleasant understanding yet.
I’ll immediately seize your rss feed as I can’t in finding your
e-mail subscription hyperlink or e-newsletter service.
Do you have any? Please let me understand in order that I may just
subscribe. Thanks.
Good response in return of this matter with solid arguments and explaining
all on the topic of that.
We’re a gaggle of volunteers and starting a new scheme in our community.
Your site provided us with valuable information to work on. You’ve performed a formidable activity and our entire community will probably
be grateful to you.